Bloomburrow bounds, swoops, and scurries into MTG Arena on Tuesday, July 30, and with it come ten new packets for Jump In! games that are full of furry folk and spells from the latest set. The contents of all ten packets are detailed below, including variance tables that show how no two games of Jump In! will be exactly the same!

Be sure to check out all the new cards across all products in the set in the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery.

Jump In! Event Details

Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In! —pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: —pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

Jump In! Lands

When you play Jump In!, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented with three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Jump In! Packet Lists

Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added to Jump In! Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their likelihood of appearing in that slot as an alternate card in the packet.

1 Zoraline, Cosmos Caller 1 Starseer Mentor 1 Moonrise Cleric 1 Lifecreed Duo 1 Star Charter 1 Sonar Strike 1 Starlit Soothsayer 1 Sinister Monolith 1 Nocturnal Hunger 1 Wax-Wane Witness 1 Moonstone Harbinger 1 Three Tree Mascot

Bats Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Zoraline, Cosmos Caller 50% Lunar Convocation 50% - - Lifecreed Duo 50% Agate-Blade Assassin 50% - - Star Charter 50% Glidedive Duo 50% - - Sinister Monolith 50% Stargaze 50% - -

1 Alania, Divergent Storm 1 Stormcatch Mentor 1 Agate Assault 1 Otterball Antics 1 Daring Waverider 1 Wildfire Howl 1 Kindlespark Duo 1 Coruscation Mage 1 Harnesser of Storms 1 Conduct Electricity 1 Valley Rally 1 Three Tree Mascot

Otters Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Alania, Divergent Storm 40% Festival of Embers 40% Ral, Crackling Wit 20% Agate Assault 50% Dazzling Denial 50% - - Daring Waverider 50% Eddymurk Crab 50% - - Kindlespark Duo 50% Tempest Angler 50% - -

1 Camellia, the Seedmiser 1 Vinereap Mentor 1 Corpseberry Cultivator 1 Bonebind Orator 1 Bonecache Overseer 1 Wick's Patrol 1 Treetop Sentries 1 Cache Grab 1 Bushy Bodyguard 1 Feed the Cycle 1 Honored Dreyleader 1 Three Tree Mascot

Squirrels Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Camellia, the Seedmiser 40% Osteomancer Adept 40% Ygra, Eater of All 20% Bonebind Orator 50% Daggerfang Duo 50% - - Wick's Patrol 50% Downwind Ambusher 50% - - Bushy Bodyguard 50% Curious Forager 50% - -

1 Mabel, Heir to Cragflame 1 Seedglaive Mentor 1 Veteran Guardmouse 1 Brave-Kin Duo 1 Brambleguard Captain 1 Flowerfoot Swordmaster 1 Mabel's Mettle 1 Whiskerquill Scribe 1 War Squeak 1 Short Bow 1 Heartfire Hero 1 Three Tree Mascot

Mice Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Mabel, Heir to Cragflame 50% Manifold Mouse 50% - - Whiskerquill Scribe 50% Thistledown Players 50% - - War Squeak 50% Feather of Flight 50% - - Short Bow 50% Blacksmith's Talent 50% - -

1 Clement, the Worrywort 1 Lilysplash Mentor 1 Pond Prophet 1 Bellowing Crier 1 Splash Lasher 1 Skyskipper Duo 1 Long River Lurker 1 Three Tree Scribe 1 High Stride 1 Sunshower Druid 1 Stickytongue Sentinel 1 Polliwallop

Frogs Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Clement, the Worrywort 50% Dreamdew Entrancer 50% - - Bellowing Crier 50% Waterspout Warden 50% - - Splash Lasher 50% Run Away Together 50% - - Skyskipper Duo 50% Treeguard Duo 50% - -

1 Valley Questcaller 1 Harvestrite Host 1 Hop to It 1 Seasoned Warrenguard 1 Builder's Talent 1 Rabbit Response 1 Warren Elder 1 Intrepid Rabbit 1 Banishing Light 1 Driftgloom Coyote 1 Carrot Cake 1 Patchwork Banner

Rabbits Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Valley Questcaller 40% Caretaker's Talent 40% Warren Warleader 20% Seasoned Warrenguard 50% Lifecreed Duo 50% - - Intrepid Rabbit 50% Shrike Force 50% - - Driftgloom Coyote 50% Repel Calamity 50% - -

1 Cruelclaw's Heist 1 Fell 1 Bandit's Talent 1 Thought-Stalker Warlock 1 Thornplate Intimidator 1 Agate-Blade Assassin 1 Ravine Raider 1 Ruthless Negotiation 1 Consumed by Greed 1 Huskburster Swarm 1 Scales of Shale 1 Psychic Whorl

Rats Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Cruelclaw's Heist 40% Coiling Rebirth 40% Rottenmouth Viper 20% Agate-Blade Assassin 50% Bonebind Orator 50% - - Ravine Raider 50% Nezumi Informant 50% - - Consumed by Greed 50% Polygraph Orb 50% - -

1 Hearthborn Battler 1 Quaketusk Boar 1 Reptilian Recruiter 1 Alania's Pathmaker 1 Raccoon Rallier 1 Roughshod Duo 1 Flamecache Gecko 1 Frilled Sparkshooter 1 Blooming Blast 1 Rabid Gnaw 1 Sazacap's Brew 1 Hoarder's Overflow

Lizards Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Hearthborn Battler 40% Valley Flamecaller 40% Dragonhawk, Fate's Tempest 20% Quaketusk Boar 50% Teapot Slinger 50% - - Raccoon Rallier 50% Steampath Charger 50% - - Blooming Blast 50% Playful Shove 50% - -

1 Spellgyre 1 Sugar Coat 1 Portent of Calamity 1 Dire Downdraft 1 Mindwhisker 1 Nightwhorl Hermit 1 Bellowing Crier 1 Thought Shucker 1 Lightshell Duo 1 Shoreline Looter 1 Sterling Hound 1 Shore Up

Threshold Packet Variability

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Spellgyre 50% Long River's Pull 50% - - Portent of Calamity 40% Azure Beastbinder 40% Kitsa, Otterball Elite 20% Dire Downdraft 50% Plumecreed Escort 50% - - Sterling Hound 50% Ephara's Dispersal 50% - -

1 Tender Wildguide 1 Galewind Moose 1 Hivespine Wolverine 1 Bark-Knuckle Boxer 1 Hunter's Talent 1 Clifftop Lookout 1 Three Tree Rootweaver 1 Stickytongue Sentinel 1 Rust-Shield Rampager 1 Heaped Harvest 1 Pawpatch Formation 1 Peerless Recycling

Exploring Packet Variability