Jump In! Packets Update for Bloomburrow
Bloomburrow bounds, swoops, and scurries into MTG Arena on Tuesday, July 30, and with it come ten new packets for Jump In! games that are full of furry folk and spells from the latest set. The contents of all ten packets are detailed below, including variance tables that show how no two games of Jump In! will be exactly the same!
Be sure to check out all the new cards across all products in the set in the Bloomburrow Card Image Gallery.
Jump In! Event Details
- Entry: 1,000 gold or 200 gems
- Format: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.
- Structure: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.
- Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.
Jump In! Lands
When you play Jump In!, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.
You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.
If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.
How Packet Selection Works
Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have the same color identity as another.
You will also be presented with three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:
If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.
If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.
If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.
Jump In! Packet Lists
Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added to Jump In! Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their likelihood of appearing in that slot as an alternate card in the packet.
(Editor's Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but instead represent the cards you can find in each packet.)
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|40%
|40%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|40%
|40%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|40%
|40%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|40%
|40%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|40%
|40%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|40%
|40%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|40%
|40%
|20%
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-
|50%
|50%
|-
|-