Outlaws of Thunder Junction arrives in MTG Arena on April 16, and with it comes ten new Jump In! packets. You can find the contents of all the new packets here, along with variance tables that liven up packet choices with a variety of card possibilities!

Jump In! Event Details

Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

Jump In! Lands

When you play Jump In!, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented with three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Jump In! Packet Lists

Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added to Jump In! Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their likelihood of appearing in that slot as an alternate card in the packet.

(Editor's Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but instead represent the cards you can find in each packet.)

1 Jem Lightfoote, Sky Explorer 1 Wrangler of the Damned 1 Prairie Dog 1 Emergent Haunting 1 Canyon Crab 1 Mystical Tether 1 Stoic Sphinx 1 Inventive Wingsmith 1 Djinn of Fool's Fall 1 Geyser Drake 1 Failed Fording 1 Lonely Arroyo

Detectives Packet Variability

1 Lazav, Familiar Stranger 1 Intimidation Campaign 1 Blood Hustler 1 Marauding Sphinx 1 Rattleback Apothecary 1 Duelist of the Mind 1 Harrier Strix 1 Spring Splasher 1 Raven of Fell Omens 1 Soured Springs 1 Skulduggery 1 Consuming Ashes

Detectives Packet Variability

1 Vial Smasher, Gleeful Grenadier 1 At Knifepoint 1 Rakish Crew 1 Hellspur Brute 1 Shoot the Sheriff 1 Laughing Jasper Flint 1 Outlaws' Fury 1 Deadeye Duelist 1 Discerning Peddler 1 Rodeo Pyromancers 1 Vault Plunderer 1 Jagged Barrens

Detectives Packet Variability

1 Jolene, Plundering Pugilist 1 Cactusfolk Sureshot 1 Ferocification 1 Scalestorm Summoner 1 Beastbond Outcaster 1 Quick Draw 1 Terror of the Peaks 1 Explosive Derailment 1 Tumbleweed Rising 1 Hardbristle Bandit 1 Bristlepack Sentry 1 Bristling Backwoods

Detectives Packet Variability

1 Miriam, Herd Whisperer 1 Congregation Gryff 1 Intrepid Stablemaster 1 Shepherd of the Clouds 1 Frontier Seeker 1 Seraphic Steed 1 Steer Clear 1 Creosote Heath 1 Throw from the Saddle 1 Sterling Keykeeper 1 Bridled Bighorn 1 Trained Arynx

Detectives Packet Variability

1 Getaway Glamer 1 Another Round 1 Lassoed by the Law 1 Prosperity Tycoon 1 Sheriff of Safe Passage 1 Nurturing Pixie 1 Armored Armadillo 1 Sterling Supplier 1 Holy Cow 1 Celebrity Fencer 1 Take Up the Shield 1 Oasis Gardener

Detectives Packet Variability

1 Shackle Slinger 1 Outlaw Stitcher 1 This Town Ain't Big Enough 1 Archmage's Newt 1 Slickshot Lockpicker 1 Visage Bandit 1 Razzle-Dazzler 1 Spring Splasher 1 Loan Shark 1 Out Cold 1 Failed Fording 1 Take the Fall

Detectives Packet Variability

1 Kaervek, the Punisher 1 Hollow Marauder 1 Unscrupulous Contractor 1 Rictus Robber 1 Forsaken Miner 1 Unfortunate Accident 1 Boneyard Desecrator 1 Fake Your Own Death 1 Nezumi Linkbreaker 1 Mourner's Surprise 1 Vault Plunderer 1 Desert's Due

Detectives Packet Variability

1 Magda, the Hoardmaster 1 Luxurious Locomotive 1 Redrock Sentinel 1 Gila Courser 1 Return the Favor 1 Resilient Roadrunner 1 Scorching Shot 1 Iron-Fist Pulverizer 1 Reckless Lackey 1 Rodeo Pyromancers 1 Trick Shot 1 Mine Raider

Detectives Packet Variability

1 Bristly Bill, Spine Sower 1 Raucous Entertainer 1 Trash the Town 1 Giant Beaver 1 Freestrider Commando 1 Betrayal at the Vault 1 Aloe Alchemist 1 Outcaster Greenblade 1 Throw from the Saddle 1 Ankle Biter 1 Cactarantula 1 Spinewoods Paladin

Detectives Packet Variability