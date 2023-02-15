Jump In! Packets Update for Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Phyrexia: All Will Be One is here, and we've updated Jump In! with new packets and new cards from the latest set! Here are ten fresh packets and lots cards that can open up new strategies and synergies as you mix-and-match packets for quick and fun Jump In! games.

In Jump In!, you select themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and each packet has some built-in variance, so you never know what to expect next!

Jump In! Event Details

Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you want, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

Jump In! Lands

When you play in Jump In! events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands in the colors appropriate to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

Note: Card images displayed in the packet lists below may be of versions not present in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather are representive of the cards you can find in each packet.

1 Crawling Chorus 1 Incisor Glider 1 Jawbone Duelist 1 Annex Sentry 1 Flensing Raptor 1 Porcelain Zealot 1 Indoctrination Attendant 1 Basilica Shepherd 1 Norn's Wellspring 1 Ossification 1 Compleat Devotion 1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Crawling Chorus 50% Sinew Dancer 50% - - Incisor Glider 50% Duelist of Deep Faith 50% - - Norn's Wellspring 80% Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines 20% - - Compleat Devotion 50% Charge of the Mites 50% - -

1 Escaped Experiment 1 Malcator's Watcher 1 Unctus, Grand Metatect 1 Unctus's Retrofitter 1 Chrome Prowler 1 Transplant Theorist 1 Quicksilver Fisher 1 Font of Progress 1 Surgical Skullbomb 1 Mesmerizing Dose 1 Tamiyo's Logbook 1 Gate to Seatower

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Unctus, Grand Metatect 80% Jace, the Perfected Mind 20% - - Chrome Prowler 50% Eye of Malcator 50% - - Surgical Skullbomb 50% Prophetic Prism 50% - - Tamiyo's Logbook 50% Mysterious Tome 50% - -

1 Dross Skullbomb 1 Blightbelly Rat 1 Vraan, Executioner Thane 1 Cutthroat Centurion 1 Stinging Hivemaster 1 Testament Bearer 1 Necrosquito 1 Nimraiser Paladin 1 Vat of Rebirth 1 Annihilating Glare 1 Drown in Ichor 1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Dross Skullbomb 50% Persistent Specimen 50% - - Blightbelly Rat 50% Fleshless Gladiator 50% - - Vraan, Executioner Thane 80% Drivnod, Carnage Dominus 20% - - Nimraiser Paladin 50% Vat Emergence 50% - -

1 Exuberant Fuseling 1 Axiom Engraver 1 Shrapnel Slinger 1 Kuldotha Cackler 1 Magmatic Sprinter 1 Urabrask's Anointer 1 Furnace Strider 1 Churning Reservoir 1 Free from Flesh 1 Volt Charge 1 Urabrask's Forge 1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Shrapnel Slinger 50% Chimney Rabble 50% - - Magmatic Sprinter 50% Ichorplate Golem 50% - - Free from Flesh 50% Blazing Crescendo 50% - - Urabrask's Forge 80% All Will Be One 20% - -

1 Rustvine Cultivator 1 Branchblight Stalker 1 Copper Longlegs 1 Viral Spawning 1 Bloated Contaminator 1 Venomous Brutalizer 1 Tyrranax Atrocity 1 Paladin of Predation 1 Thirsting Roots 1 Infectious Bite 1 Maze's Mantle 1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Bloated Contaminator 80% Tyrranax Rex 20% - - Venomous Brutalizer 50% Unnatural Restoration 50% - - Thirsting Roots 50% Carnivorous Canopy 50% - - Maze's Mantle 50% Gaea's Gift 50% - -

1 Crawling Chorus 1 Skrelv's Hive 1 Fleshless Gladiator 1 Duelist of Deep Faith 1 Flensing Raptor 1 Chittering Skitterling 1 Ravenous Necrotitan 1 Vivisection Evangelist 1 Zealot's Conviction 1 Anoint with Affliction 1 Vanish into Eternity 1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Skrelv's Hive 60% Ria Ivor, Bane of Bladehold 40% - - Fleshless Gladiator 50% Stinging Hivemaster 50% - - Ravenous Necrotitan 50% Apostle of Invasion 50% - - Zealot's Conviction 50% Compleat Devotion 50% - - Gate to the Citadel 50% Gate of the Black Dragon 50% - -

1 Sawblade Scamp 1 Mercurial Spelldancer 1 Ichor Synthesizer 1 Kuldotha Cackler 1 Trawler Drake 1 Serum-Core Chimera 1 Free from Flesh 1 Serum Snare 1 Volt Charge 1 Tamiyo's Immobilizer 1 Vivisurgeon's Insight 1 Gate to Seatower

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Mercurial Spelldancer 60% Ovika, Enigma Goliath 40% - - Kuldotha Cackler 50% Vulshok Splitter 50% - - Free from Flesh 50% Blazing Crescendo 50% - - Serum Snare 50% Reject Imperfection 50% - - Gate to Seatower 50% Gate to Tumbledown 50% - -

1 Bilious Skulldweller 1 Venerated Rotpriest 1 Branchblight Stalker 1 Pestilent Syphoner 1 Stinging Hivemaster 1 Plague Nurse 1 Necrogen Rotpriest 1 Nimraiser Paladin 1 Whisper of the Dross 1 Necrogen Communion 1 Vraska's Fall 1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Venerated Rotpriest 60% Glissa Sunslayer 40% - - Pestilent Syphoner 50% Blightbelly Rat 50% - - Whisper of the Dross 50% Maze's Mantle 50% - - Necrogen Communion 50% Infectious Bite 50% - - Gate of the Black Dragon 50% Gate to Manorborn 50% - -

1 Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden 1 Barbed Batterfist 1 Leonin Lightbringer 1 Bladehold War-Whip 1 Bladegraft Aspirant 1 Hexgold Hoverwings 1 Mirran Bardiche 1 Resistance Skywarden 1 Hexgold Slash 1 Resistance Reunited 1 Rebel Salvo 1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Jor Kadeen, First Goldwarden 80% Nahiri, the Unforgiving 20% - - Barbed Batterfist 60% Hexgold Halberd 40% - - Resistance Skywarden 50% Oxidda Finisher 50% - - Resistance Reunited 50% Against All Odds 50% - - Gate to Tumbledown 50% Gate to the Citadel 50% - -

1 Rustvine Cultivator 1 Thrummingbird 1 Predation Steward 1 Tainted Observer 1 Contagious Vorrac 1 Evolved Spinoderm 1 Watchful Blisterzoa 1 Aspirant's Ascent 1 Incubation Sac 1 Ruthless Predation 1 Mesmerizing Dose 1 Gate to Seatower