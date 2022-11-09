Jump In! Packets Update for The Brothers' War
The Brothers' War comes to MTG Arena on Tuesday, November 15, and along with it, we get new Jump In! packets to spice up play!
In Jump In!, you select themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and each packet has some built-in variance, so you never know what to expect next!
Jump In! Event Details
Entry: 1,000 Gold or 200 gems
Format: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.
Structure: Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.
Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.
Jump In! Lands
When you play in Jump In! events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.
You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands from Dominaria United in the colors appropriate to your deck.
If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.
How Packet Selection Works
Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.
You will also be presented three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:
- If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.
- If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.
- If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.
Jump In! Packet Lists
Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.
Check out packet details from the last Jump In! update:
Excavation
- 1 Yotian Frontliner
- 1 Phalanx Vanguard
- 1 Powerstone Engineer
- 1 Airlift Chaplain
- 1 Scrapwork Cohort
- 1 Tocasia's Onulet
- 1 Steel Seraph
- 1 Lay Down Arms
- 1 Meticulous Excavation
- 1 Deadly Riposte
- 1 Prison Sentence
- 1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Phalanx Vanguard
|50%
|Energy Refractor
|50%
|Tocasia's Onulet
|67%
|Combat Thresher
|33%
|Steel Seraph
|80%
|Platoon Dispenser
|20%
|Deadly Riposte
|50%
|Recommission
|50%
Urza's
- 1 Coastal Bulwark
- 1 Mine Worker
- 1 Urza, Powerstone Prodigy
- 1 Tower Worker
- 1 Urza's Command
- 1 Power Plant Worker
- 1 Argivian Avenger
- 1 Spotter Thopter
- 1 Desynchronize
- 1 Scatter Ray
- 1 Stern Lesson
- 1 Gate to Seatower
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Urza's Command
|80%
|Surge Engine
|20%
|Argivian Avenger
|50%
|Hulking Metamorph
|50%
|Scatter Ray
|50%
|Machine Over Matter
|50%
|Stern Lesson
|50%
|Urza's Rebuff
|50%
Resurrected
- 1 Gnawing Vermin
- 1 Ashnod's Harvester
- 1 Battlefield Butcher
- 1 Gixian Skullflayer
- 1 Ravenous Gigamole
- 1 Scrapwork Rager
- 1 Goring Warplow
- 1 Ashnod's Intervention
- 1 Dreams of Steel and Oil
- 1 Overwhelming Remorse
- 1 Gix's Command
- 1 Gate of the Black Dragon
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Battlefield Butcher
|50%
|Reconstructed Thopter
|50%
|Ashnod's Intervention
|50%
|Disfigure
|50%
|Dreams of Steel and Oil
|50%
|Gruesome Realization
|50%
|Gix's Command
|80%
|Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor
|20%
Mishra's
- 1 Scrapwork Mutt
- 1 Sardian Cliffstomper
- 1 Mishra, Excavation Prodigy
- 1 Mishra's Onslaught
- 1 Mishra's Juggernaut
- 1 Blitz Automaton
- 1 Fallaji Dragon Engine
- 1 Mishra's Command
- 1 Mishra's Research Desk
- 1 Excavation Explosion
- 1 Unleash Shell
- 1 Gate to Tumbledown
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Sardian Cliffstomper
|50%
|Horned Stoneseeker
|50%
|Mishra's Onslaught
|50%
|Fallaji Chaindancer
|50%
|Mishra's Command
|80%
|Skitterbeam Battalion
|20%
|Mishra's Research Desk
|50%
|Bitter Reunion
|50%
Prototype
- 1 Blanchwood Prowler
- 1 Argothian Sprite
- 1 Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea
- 1 Hoarding Recluse
- 1 Gaea's Courser
- 1 Cradle Clearcutter
- 1 Iron-Craw Crusher
- 1 Rust Goliath
- 1 Audacity
- 1 Gaea's Gift
- 1 Epic Confrontation
- 1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea
|80%
|Rootwire Amalgam
|20%
|Hoarding Recluse
|50%
|Boulderbranch Golem
|50%
|Gaea's Courser
|50%
|Mask of the Jadecrafter
|50%
|Audacity
|67%
|Bushwhack
|33%
|Gaea's Gift
|50%
|Wasteful Harvest
|50%
Soldiers
- 1 Recruitment Officer
- 1 Air Marshal
- 1 Ambush Paratrooper
- 1 Siege Veteran
- 1 Wing Commando
- 1 Yotian Tactician
- 1 Aeronaut Cavalry
- 1 Mass Production
- 1 Military Discipline
- 1 Deadly Riposte
- 1 Involuntary Cooldown
- 1 Gate to the Citadel
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Ambush Paratrooper
|50%
|Retrieval Agent
|50%
|Siege Veteran
|50%
|Skystrike Officer
|50%
|Mass Production
|67%
|Zephyr Sentinel
|33%
|Deadly Riposte
|50%
|Desynchronize
|50%
|Gate to the Citadel
|50%
|Gate to Seatower
|50%
Inspired
- 1 Combat Courier
- 1 Thopter Mechanic
- 1 Evangel of Synthesis
- 1 Gurgling Anointer
- 1 Third Path Savant
- 1 Gixian Puppeteer
- 1 Scrapwork Rager
- 1 Disfigure
- 1 Curate
- 1 Powerstone Fracture
- 1 Take Flight
- 1 Gate to Seatower
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Gixian Puppeteer
|80%
|Bladecoil Serpent
|20%
|Scrapwork Rager
|50%
|Trench Stalker
|50%
|Curate
|50%
|Moment of Defiance
|50%
|Powerstone Fracture
|50%
|Weakstone's Subjugation
|50%
|Gate to Seatower
|50%
|Gate of the Black Dragon
|50%
Junkyard
- 1 Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist
- 1 Thraxodemon
- 1 Horned Stoneseeker
- 1 Gixian Infiltrator
- 1 Junkyard Genius
- 1 Blitz Automaton
- 1 Scrapwork Rager
- 1 Go for the Throat
- 1 Emergency Weld
- 1 Energy Refractor
- 1 Pyrrhic Blast
- 1 Gate of the Black Dragon
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Thraxodemon
|50%
|Dwarven Forge-Chanter
|50%
|Blitz Automaton
|50%
|Conscripted Infantry
|50%
|Emergency Weld
|50%
|Sibling Rivalry
|50%
|Energy Refractor
|50%
|Supply Drop
|50%
|Gate of the Black Dragon
|50%
|Gate to Tumbledown
|50%
Sluggers
- 1 Citanul Stalwart
- 1 Tomakul Honor Guard
- 1 Scrapwork Mutt
- 1 Conscripted Infantry
- 1 Arbalest Engineers
- 1 Obstinate Baloth
- 1 Boulderbranch Golem
- 1 Tyrant of Kher Ridges
- 1 Audacity
- 1 Giant Growth
- 1 Obliterating Bolt
- 1 Gate to Tumbledown
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Tomakul Honor Guard
|50%
|Roc Hunter
|50%
|-
|-
|Scrapwork Mutt
|50%
|Blanchwood Prowler
|50%
|-
|-
|Tyrant of Kher Ridges
|40%
|Titania's Command
|40%
|Sarinth Greatwurm
|20%
|Giant Growth
|50%
|Whirling Strike
|50%
|-
|-
|Gate to Tumbledown
|50%
|Gate to Manorborn
|50%
|-
|-
Tech
- 1 Teething Wurmlet
- 1 Phalanx Vanguard
- 1 Yotian Dissident
- 1 Combat Thresher
- 1 Argothian Opportunist
- 1 Perimeter Patrol
- 1 Thopter Architect
- 1 Tocasia's Onulet
- 1 Epic Confrontation
- 1 Aeronaut's Wings
- 1 Static Net
- 1 Gate to Manorborn
|Card
|Appears
|Card
|Appears
|Teething Wurmlet
|80%
|Clay Champion
|20%
|Phalanx Vanguard
|50%
|Halo Scarab
|50%
|Tocasia's Onulet
|50%
|Rust Goliath
|50%
|Aeronaut's Wings
|50%
|Supply Drop
|50%
|Gate to Manorborn
|50%
|Gate to the Citadel
|50%