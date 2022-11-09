The Brothers' War comes to MTG Arena on Tuesday, November 15, and along with it, we get new Jump In! packets to spice up play!

In Jump In!, you select themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and each packet has some built-in variance, so you never know what to expect next!

Jump In! Event Details

Entry: 1,000 Gold or 200 gems

Format: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

Structure: Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade possibility to rare or mythic rare.

Jump In! Lands

When you play in Jump In! events, you automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

You'll also receive nonbasic lands for play! Packets you choose will add dual lands from Dominaria United in the colors appropriate to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. At least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all). There will always be at least one monocolor option and one multicolor option, and no options will have exactly the same color identity as another.

You will also be presented three options for your second packet. The options for the second packet are based on the colors of your first packet selection:

If your first packet selection has one color, there will always be at least one monocolor option and at least one multicolor option. All multicolor options will contain the color of the first packet selection.

If your first packet selection has two colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options and at least one of each color. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, either its colors will be the same as the first packet selected or it will contain both of those colors plus an additional color.

If your first packet selection has three colors, there will always be at least two monocolor options, covering at least two of those colors. No monocolor option will be outside of the first packet selection's colors. If there is a multicolor option, it will only contain colors within the first packet selection's color.

Jump In! Packet Lists

Below, you'll find the latest packets and cards that have been added. Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

Check out packet details from the last Jump In! update:

Excavation

1 Yotian Frontliner

1 Phalanx Vanguard

1 Powerstone Engineer

1 Airlift Chaplain

1 Scrapwork Cohort

1 Tocasia's Onulet

1 Steel Seraph

1 Lay Down Arms

1 Meticulous Excavation

1 Deadly Riposte

1 Prison Sentence

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Phalanx Vanguard 50% Energy Refractor 50% Tocasia's Onulet 67% Combat Thresher 33% Steel Seraph 80% Platoon Dispenser 20% Deadly Riposte 50% Recommission 50%

Urza's

1 Coastal Bulwark

1 Mine Worker

1 Urza, Powerstone Prodigy

1 Tower Worker

1 Urza's Command

1 Power Plant Worker

1 Argivian Avenger

1 Spotter Thopter

1 Desynchronize

1 Scatter Ray

1 Stern Lesson

1 Gate to Seatower

Card Appears Card Appears Urza's Command 80% Surge Engine 20% Argivian Avenger 50% Hulking Metamorph 50% Scatter Ray 50% Machine Over Matter 50% Stern Lesson 50% Urza's Rebuff 50%

Resurrected

1 Gnawing Vermin

1 Ashnod's Harvester

1 Battlefield Butcher

1 Gixian Skullflayer

1 Ravenous Gigamole

1 Scrapwork Rager

1 Goring Warplow

1 Ashnod's Intervention

1 Dreams of Steel and Oil

1 Overwhelming Remorse

1 Gix's Command

1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Battlefield Butcher 50% Reconstructed Thopter 50% Ashnod's Intervention 50% Disfigure 50% Dreams of Steel and Oil 50% Gruesome Realization 50% Gix's Command 80% Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor 20%

Mishra's

1 Scrapwork Mutt

1 Sardian Cliffstomper

1 Mishra, Excavation Prodigy

1 Mishra's Onslaught

1 Mishra's Juggernaut

1 Blitz Automaton

1 Fallaji Dragon Engine

1 Mishra's Command

1 Mishra's Research Desk

1 Excavation Explosion

1 Unleash Shell

1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Sardian Cliffstomper 50% Horned Stoneseeker 50% Mishra's Onslaught 50% Fallaji Chaindancer 50% Mishra's Command 80% Skitterbeam Battalion 20% Mishra's Research Desk 50% Bitter Reunion 50%

Prototype

1 Blanchwood Prowler

1 Argothian Sprite

1 Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea

1 Hoarding Recluse

1 Gaea's Courser

1 Cradle Clearcutter

1 Iron-Craw Crusher

1 Rust Goliath

1 Audacity

1 Gaea's Gift

1 Epic Confrontation

1 Gate to Manorborn

Card Appears Card Appears Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea 80% Rootwire Amalgam 20% Hoarding Recluse 50% Boulderbranch Golem 50% Gaea's Courser 50% Mask of the Jadecrafter 50% Audacity 67% Bushwhack 33% Gaea's Gift 50% Wasteful Harvest 50%

Soldiers

1 Recruitment Officer

1 Air Marshal

1 Ambush Paratrooper

1 Siege Veteran

1 Wing Commando

1 Yotian Tactician

1 Aeronaut Cavalry

1 Mass Production

1 Military Discipline

1 Deadly Riposte

1 Involuntary Cooldown

1 Gate to the Citadel

Card Appears Card Appears Ambush Paratrooper 50% Retrieval Agent 50% Siege Veteran 50% Skystrike Officer 50% Mass Production 67% Zephyr Sentinel 33% Deadly Riposte 50% Desynchronize 50% Gate to the Citadel 50% Gate to Seatower 50%

Inspired

1 Combat Courier

1 Thopter Mechanic

1 Evangel of Synthesis

1 Gurgling Anointer

1 Third Path Savant

1 Gixian Puppeteer

1 Scrapwork Rager

1 Disfigure

1 Curate

1 Powerstone Fracture

1 Take Flight

1 Gate to Seatower

Card Appears Card Appears Gixian Puppeteer 80% Bladecoil Serpent 20% Scrapwork Rager 50% Trench Stalker 50% Curate 50% Moment of Defiance 50% Powerstone Fracture 50% Weakstone's Subjugation 50% Gate to Seatower 50% Gate of the Black Dragon 50%

Junkyard

1 Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist

1 Thraxodemon

1 Horned Stoneseeker

1 Gixian Infiltrator

1 Junkyard Genius

1 Blitz Automaton

1 Scrapwork Rager

1 Go for the Throat

1 Emergency Weld

1 Energy Refractor

1 Pyrrhic Blast

1 Gate of the Black Dragon

Card Appears Card Appears Thraxodemon 50% Dwarven Forge-Chanter 50% Blitz Automaton 50% Conscripted Infantry 50% Emergency Weld 50% Sibling Rivalry 50% Energy Refractor 50% Supply Drop 50% Gate of the Black Dragon 50% Gate to Tumbledown 50%

Sluggers

1 Citanul Stalwart

1 Tomakul Honor Guard

1 Scrapwork Mutt

1 Conscripted Infantry

1 Arbalest Engineers

1 Obstinate Baloth

1 Boulderbranch Golem

1 Tyrant of Kher Ridges

1 Audacity

1 Giant Growth

1 Obliterating Bolt

1 Gate to Tumbledown

Card Appears Card Appears Card Appears Tomakul Honor Guard 50% Roc Hunter 50% - - Scrapwork Mutt 50% Blanchwood Prowler 50% - - Tyrant of Kher Ridges 40% Titania's Command 40% Sarinth Greatwurm 20% Giant Growth 50% Whirling Strike 50% - - Gate to Tumbledown 50% Gate to Manorborn 50% - -

Tech

1 Teething Wurmlet

1 Phalanx Vanguard

1 Yotian Dissident

1 Combat Thresher

1 Argothian Opportunist

1 Perimeter Patrol

1 Thopter Architect

1 Tocasia's Onulet

1 Epic Confrontation

1 Aeronaut's Wings

1 Static Net

1 Gate to Manorborn