Like a bolt of neon lightning, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty has struck MTG Arena, bringing with it new packets to pick from in your Jump In! games!

In Jump In!, you select from themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and each packet has some built-in variance, so you never know what to expect next.

Event Details

  • Starts: Thursday, February 10, 2022
  • Entry: 1,000 gold or 200 gems
  • Format: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.
  • Structure: Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.
  • Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade chance to rare or mythic rare.

Where Are the Basic Lands?

You'll notice that basic lands aren't included in the packet lists. When you play in Jump In! events, you'll automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

Even better, you'll also receive nonbasic lands for play. Packets you choose will add dual lands from Kaldheim in the appropriate colors to your deck.

Artic Treeline dual land from Magic: The Gathering Kaldheim setIce Tunnel dual land from Magic: The Gathering Kaldheim set

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll also be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. All packets are equally likely to appear, with the exception that for your first packet, at least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all).

The options for the second packet are based on your first packet selection, so you won't be in more than two colors.

For example, if your first packet selection had cards of only one color, then your second packet options will be either a monocolor packet or a two-color packet that includes the color of your first selected packet.

If your first packet selection had cards of two colors, then your second packet options will include monocolor packets that are either of those colors from your first selection or two-color packets that are the same two colors.

All the packets within these constraints are equally likely to appear.

Jump In! Packet Lists

With the release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, new packets with cards from the new set will be available when making your selections. Below, you can find the latest packet lists added.

Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

View packet details from previous Jump In! updates:

(Editor's Note: The packet lists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each packet.)

Balanced

Creature (6)
1 Virus Beetle 1 Spirited Companion 1 Nezumi Bladeblesser 1 Circuit Mender 1 Kami of Terrible Secrets 1 Naomi, Pillar of Order
Sorcery (1)
1 Soul Transfer
Instant (1)
1 Malakir Rebirth
Artifact (1)
1 Blood Fountain
Enchantment (3)
1 Life of Toshiro Umezawa 1 Befriending the Moths 1 Intercessor's Arrest
12 Cards
Life of Toshiro Umezawa50%Nezumi Prowler50%--
Circuit Mender67%Imperial Recovery Unit33%
Blood Fountain67%Hedgewitch's Mask33%
Intercessor's Arrest50%Sigarda's Imprisonment50%

Equipped

Creature (8)
1 Rabbit Battery 1 Armory Veteran 1 Lizard Blades 1 Bronzeplate Boar 1 Unstoppable Ogre 1 Scrapyard Steelbreaker 1 Kami of Industry 1 Ironhoof Boar
Instant (2)
1 Kami's Flare 1 Kazuul's Fury
Artifact (2)
1 Dueling Rapier 1 Dragonspark Reactor
12 Cards
Lizard Blades50%Ogre-Head Helm50%--
Unstoppable Ogre50%Twinscroll Shaman50%--
Dueling Rapier50%Tormentor's Helm25%Ninja's Kunai25%

Enchanting

Creature (8)
1 Generous Visitor 1 Weaver of Harmony 1 Bearer of Memory 1 Geothermal Kami 1 Jukai Preserver 1 Blossom Prancer 1 Greater Tanuki 1 Tangled Florahedron
Instant (2)
1 Master's Rebuke 1 Season of Renewal
Enchantment (2)
1 Azusa's Many Journeys 1 Sheltering Boughs
12 Cards
Weaver of Harmony50%Kami of Transience50%--
Geothermal Kami50%Harmonious Emergence50%--
Blossom Prancer75%Roaring Earth25%
Sheltering Boughs33%Commune with Spirits33%Favor of Jukai34%

High-Tech

Creature (7)
1 Iron Apprentice 1 Towashi Songshaper 1 Enthusiastic Mechanaut 1 Moonfolk Puzzlemaker 1 Twinshot Sniper 1 Replication Specialist 1 Saiba Trespassers
Sorcery (1)
1 Song-Mad Treachery
Instant (2)
1 Thirst for Knowledge 1 Abrade
Artifact (2)
1 Mechtitan Core 1 Experimental Synthesizer
12 Cards
Iron Apprentice33%Network Disruptor33%Simian Sling34%
Towashi Songshaper67%Armguard Familiar33%
Mechtitan Core75%Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh25%
Moonfolk Puzzlemaker50%Unstoppable Ogre50%
Saiba Trespassers50%Mirrorshell Crab50%
Song-Mad Treachery50%Spikefield Hazard50%

Mechs

Creature (5)
1 Skyclave Squid 1 Cunning Geysermage 1 Draugr Thought-Thief 1 Whispering Wizard 1 Rimeshield Frost Giant
Instant (2)
1 Fading Hope 1 Suit Up
Artifact (3)
1 Mobilizer Mech 1 Mindlink Mech 1 Futurist Sentinel
Enchantment (1)
1 Tamiyo's Compleation
Land (1)
1 Mech Hangar
12 Cards
Draugr Thought-Thief50%Soulknife Spy50%--
Whispering Wizard50%Futurist Operative50%--
Mindlink Mech33%Reckoner Bankbuster34%Surgehacker Mech33%
Tamiyo's Compleation67%Revenge of the Drowned33%

Modified

Creature (7)
1 Rabbit Battery 1 Guardian Gladewalker 1 Akki Ember-Keeper 1 Heir of the Ancient Fang 1 Bronzeplate Boar 1 Thundering Raiju 1 Jukai Preserver
Instant (3)
1 Kami's Flare 1 Master's Rebuke 1 Vastwood Fortification
Enchantment (2)
1 Tales of Master Seshiro 1 Invigorating Hot Spring
12 Cards
Rabbit Battery50%Kumano Faces Kakkazan50%--
Guardian Gladewalker34%Coiling Stalker33%Gnarlid Colony33%
Thundering Raiju67%Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei33%
Tales of Master Seshiro50%Moldgraf Millipede25%Leyline Invocation25%
Invigorating Hot Spring67%Roaring Earth33%

Ninjas

Creature (9)
1 Network Disruptor 1 Moon-Circuit Hacker 1 Inkrise Infiltrator 1 Silver-Fur Master 1 Satoru Umezawa 1 Futurist Operative 1 Moonsnare Specialist 1 Dokuchi Shadow-Walker 1 Blackbloom Rogue
Sorcery (1)
1 Kaito's Pursuit
Instant (2)
1 Hero's Downfall 1 Geistwave
12 Cards
Network Disruptor50%Brinebarrow Intruder50%--
Satoru Umezawa50%Thousand-Faced Shadow25%Kaito Shizuki25%
Moonsnare Specialist50%Saiba Trespassers50%
Dokuchi Shadow-Walker67%Kami of Restless Shadows33%
Hero's Downfall50%Infernal Grasp50%

Sagas

Creature (5)
1 Jukai Naturalist 1 Satsuki, the Living Lore 1 Bearer of Memory 1 Jukai Preserver 1 Greater Tanuki
Sorcery (1)
1 Bala Ged Recovery
Instant (1)
1 Storyweave
Enchantment (5)
1 Era of Enlightenment 1 Befriending the Moths 1 Tales of Master Seshiro 1 Borrowed Time 1 Fall of the Impostor
12 Cards
Satsuki, the Living Lore75%Jugan Defends the Temple25%--
Greater Tanuki34%Master Skald33%Heron-Blessed Geist33%
Fall of the Impostor50%The Fall of Lord Konda50%
Bala Ged Recovery50%Sejiri Shelter50%

Samurai

Planeswalker (1)
1 The Wandering Emperor
Creature (7)
1 Usher of the Fallen 1 Eiganjo Exemplar 1 Selfless Samurai 1 Imperial Subduer 1 Goldmaw Champion 1 Stalwart Valkyrie 1 Sunblade Samurai
Instant (2)
1 Wanderer's Intervention 1 Sejiri Shelter
Artifact (1)
1 Ancestral Katana
Enchantment (1)
1 Borrowed Time
12 Cards
Selfless Samurai67%Twinblade Geist33%--
The Wandering Emperor50%The Restoration of Eiganjo50%--
Stalwart Valkyrie33%Seven-Tail Mentor34%Axgard Braggart33%
Borrowed Time50%Touch the Spirit Realm50%

Sneaky

Creature (9)
1 Unwilling Ingredient 1 Nezumi Prowler 1 Inkrise Infiltrator 1 Biting-Palm Ninja 1 Gravelighter 1 Mukotai Ambusher 1 Kami of Restless Shadows 1 Dokuchi Shadow-Walker 1 Blackbloom Rogue
Sorcery (1)
1 Kaito's Pursuit
Instant (2)
1 Return to Action 1 Hero's Downfall
12 Cards
Nezumi Prowler50%Dokuchi Silencer50%--
Inkrise Infiltrator50%Ghastly Gloomhunter50%--
Biting-Palm Ninja50%Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion50%
Return to Action50%You Are Already Dead50%
Hero's Downfall50%Infernal Grasp50%