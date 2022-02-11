Like a bolt of neon lightning, Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty has struck MTG Arena, bringing with it new packets to pick from in your Jump In! games!

In Jump In!, you select from themed packets to build a ready-to-play deck. There are hundreds of potential combinations, and each packet has some built-in variance, so you never know what to expect next.

Event Details

Starts : Thursday, February 10, 2022

: Thursday, February 10, 2022 Entry : 1,000 gold or 200 gems

: 1,000 gold or 200 gems Format : Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands.

: Jump In!—pick two packets and play a combined deck with added basic lands. Structure : Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again.

: Play as many games as you wish, resign when you're done. You may pay the entry and rejoin to select new packets and play again. Rewards: First win awards an uncommon individual card reward (ICR), with a 5% upgrade chance to rare or mythic rare.

Where Are the Basic Lands?

You'll notice that basic lands aren't included in the packet lists. When you play in Jump In! events, you'll automatically receive a mix of basic lands based on the packets you choose, balanced for the costs and activated abilities on the spells in your packets.

Even better, you'll also receive nonbasic lands for play. Packets you choose will add dual lands from Kaldheim in the appropriate colors to your deck.

If you haven't acquired these lands before, they'll also be added to your collection, and these nonbasic lands are factored in before basic lands are determined for your deck.

How Packet Selection Works

Jump In! will present you with three options for your first packet. All packets are equally likely to appear, with the exception that for your first packet, at least one option will be a packet you've never selected in a previous run of the event (unless you've selected them all).

The options for the second packet are based on your first packet selection, so you won't be in more than two colors.

For example, if your first packet selection had cards of only one color, then your second packet options will be either a monocolor packet or a two-color packet that includes the color of your first selected packet.

If your first packet selection had cards of two colors, then your second packet options will include monocolor packets that are either of those colors from your first selection or two-color packets that are the same two colors.

All the packets within these constraints are equally likely to appear.

Jump In! Packet Lists

With the release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, new packets with cards from the new set will be available when making your selections. Below, you can find the latest packet lists added.

Each packet list is followed by a table showing the alternate card possibilities. Reading across each row, you'll find the card names and their chance of appearing in that slot in the packet.

(Editor's Note: The packet lists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These packet lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each packet.)