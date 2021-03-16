Kaldheim Festival Events
Throughout the month of March on MTG Arena, the Kaldheim Festival of Tales recounts some of the greatest stories of Kaldheim with the larger-than-life characters who made them happen. Each event awards three card styles for legendary creatures and artifacts from Kaldheim, a way for you to remember their great deeds.
Here is a rundown of the Kaldheim Festival Events you can write your own saga within!
Tales of Kaldheim
Dates: March 6–9
Entry Fee: 2500 gold or 500 gems
Choose from among seven different preconstructed decks to win the following rewards:
- Esika, God of the Tree card style
- Esika's Chariot card style
- Toski, Bearer of Secrets card style
Historic Artisan
Dates: March 13–16
Entry Fee: 2500 gold or 500 gems
Build a deck from only common and uncommon cards across MTG Arena to win the following rewards:
- Valki, God of Lies card style
- Toralf, God of Fury card style
- Vega, the Watcher card style
Banned cards:
On the Edge
Dates: March 20–23
Entry Fee: 2500 gold or 500 gems
Use cards to build a deck from the three most recent Standard-legal sets (Core Set 2021, Zendikar Rising, and Kaldheim) to win the following rewards:
- Reaper Shrug sticker emote
- Kardur, Doomscourge card style
- Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire card style
- Halvar, God of Battle card style
Banned cards:
Historic Brawl
Dates: March 27–April 1
Entry Fee: 2500 gold or 500 gems
Build a Brawl deck using cards from across MTG Arena to win the following rewards:
- Shepherd Glee sticker emote
- Sarulf, Realm Eater card style
- Alrund, God of the Cosmos card style
- Sigrid, God-Favored card style
Banned cards: