Throughout the month of March on MTG Arena, the Kaldheim Festival of Tales recounts some of the greatest stories of Kaldheim with the larger-than-life characters who made them happen. Each event awards three card styles for legendary creatures and artifacts from Kaldheim, a way for you to remember their great deeds.

Here is a rundown of the Kaldheim Festival Events you can write your own saga within!

Tales of Kaldheim

Dates: March 6–9

Entry Fee: 2500 gold or 500 gems

Choose from among seven different preconstructed decks to win the following rewards:

Esika, God of the Tree card style

Esika's Chariot card style

Toski, Bearer of Secrets card style

Historic Artisan

Dates: March 13–16

Entry Fee: 2500 gold or 500 gems

Build a deck from only common and uncommon cards across MTG Arena to win the following rewards:

Valki, God of Lies card style

Toralf, God of Fury card style

Vega, the Watcher card style

Banned cards:

On the Edge

Dates: March 20–23

Entry Fee: 2500 gold or 500 gems

Use cards to build a deck from the three most recent Standard-legal sets (Core Set 2021, Zendikar Rising, and Kaldheim) to win the following rewards:

Reaper Shrug sticker emote

Kardur, Doomscourge card style

Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire card style

Halvar, God of Battle card style

Banned cards:

Historic Brawl

Dates: March 27–April 1

Entry Fee: 2500 gold or 500 gems

Build a Brawl deck using cards from across MTG Arena to win the following rewards:

Shepherd Glee sticker emote

Sarulf, Realm Eater card style

Alrund, God of the Cosmos card style

Sigrid, God-Favored card style

Banned cards: