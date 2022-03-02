A samurai may be only one person, but when attacking alone, they are at their most dangerous. Underestimate them at your own risk. Or better yet, strike first with your own solitary Samurai, and push your opponent onto the back foot. Mastery of the blade may not be the only thing to decide the game, but it sure won't hurt.

The Unbroken Blade Event Details

Dates: March 18–March 25

Format: Alchemy Singleton with a Studying the Blade emblem with the text:

Whenever a creature you control attacks alone, you may pay 1 life. If you do, put a +1/+1 counter on that creature. Otherwise, it gets +1/+1 until end of turn.

Structure: 4 wins or 2 losses in Best-of-One matches

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards:

Wins Rewards 4 wins 2,500 gold + 3 card styles 3 wins 1,500 gold + 3 card styles 2 wins 1,000 gold + 2 card styles 1 win 500 gold + 2 card styles 0 win 1 card style

Examples of the Samurai showcase card styles:

Samurai Showcase Card Style Rewards

The following showcase card styles can be earned in this event. Each is equally likely, and you will always receive styles you don't own until you collect them all: