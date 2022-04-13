Available Now: Streets of New Capenna Preorder Bundles

Whether you're a competitive or casual player, don't miss your opportunity to get a head start on collecting the new set by grabbing one—or both!—of these preorder bundles for Streets of New Capenna:

Elspeth Pack Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Elspeth Resplendent sleeve (available at purchase)

50x Streets of New Capenna packs (granted upon set release)

1x Elspeth Resplendent card (granted upon set release)

Elspeth Resplendent depth art card style (granted upon set release)

Ob Nixilis Play Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary sleeve (available at purchase)

Construct pet (available at purchase)

Set Mastery Pass (granted upon set release)

3x Player Draft Tokens (granted upon set release)

1x Sealed token (granted upon set release)

1x Ob Nixilis, the Adversary card (granted upon set release)

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary depth art card style

The Latest Alchemy Rebalances

April 7 saw the rebalancing of several cards in the Alchemy format. See what's been tweaked and why in the Alchemy rebalancing rundown.

Family Means Business: Which Is Yours?

Find the family that fits your style by taking the Streets of New Capenna quiz and score yourself the family's card sleeve, too, delivered to your inbox!

Decked-Out Decks

Express yourself with a full cosmetic outfitting of your decks by associating avatars, pets, and sleeves with them! Now you can have a complete ensemble when you take a deck into battle.

Assign an avatar, pet, and card sleeve to a deck by going to Decks and picking your deck. Select Edit Deck and look for the bar graph in the upper right. Select it to enter Deck Details and you're there!

This Weekend: Arena Open Historic

The next Arena Open kicks off this Saturday, April 16. This two-day event will feature competition in the Historic format, and all participants will receive the Neon Samurai card sleeve:

Check out the Arena Open page details!

Tinkerer's Cube April 15–28

The Tinkerer's Cube is back beginning Friday, April 15, and continuing through April 28. Draft three 14-card packs for Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches with a chance to win gold and Historic individual card rewards! This is a Phantom event, so drafted cards are not added to your collection.

Find out more, including the full card list and updates, in the Tinkerer's Cube article.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

April 19–21: What Was Written This event will use all cards available in MTG Arena from Standard sets Return to Ravnica forward.

April 26–28: Historic Brawl

May 3–5: Streets of New Capenna Phantom Bot Draft

May 10–12: Standard

Quick Draft

April 8–22: Zendikar Rising

April 22–29: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 29–May 13: Kaldheim

May 13–27: Streets of New Capenna

May 27–June 10: Strixhaven: School of Mages

June 10–24: Streets of New Capenna

Arena Opens

April 16–17: Historic

May 14–15: Mixed Limited Streets of New Capenna Day 1: Sealed, Day 2: Traditional Draft



Other Events

April 8–15: Sealed Ravnica Mixer This event will offer an entry of 12,000 gold in addition to the gem entry. We are trying this with older sets; it will not be an option for the Streets of New Capenna launch.

April 15–28: Tinkerer's Cube

April 28–May 20: Sealed Streets of New Capenna

Beginning May 12: Streets of New Capenna festivals—details coming soon!

April 2022 Ranked Season

The April 2022 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).