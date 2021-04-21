MrBeast Takes on MTG Arena

FNM at Home is getting beastly on Friday, April 23, between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. noon PT. YouTube celeb MrBeast will be playing in MTG Arena! You could score one of two $25,000 prizes. This week's format uses preconstructed decks so anyone can jump in and play. Check out the announcement for all the details.

Where the Rare Things Are

As we talked about in the March 31 MTG Arena announcements, when you open Strixhaven Store Packs and Limited Packs, you also get a Mystical Archive card. This replaces a common in the pack, but it will usually appear in the top center spot of the array of newly opened cards.

It is important to note that the Mystical Archive card does not replace the rare or mythic rare by appearing in that spot; the Strixhaven rare or mythic rare that normally comes in a pack is just bumped to a different spot in the card array. You'll always get a Strixhaven rare or mythic rare in every pack (unless your collection already has four copies of all the cards in one of those rarities).

Missing Store Purchases Replaced

A small number of players did not receive their store purchases or rewards when Strixhaven: School of Mages released on Thursday, April 15. Affected players can expect these to be granted to their accounts by the end of this week.

If you were affected by this and have not received the grant by then, please contact Customer Service.

Bug Fixes

A few bugs were squashed with the update deployed on Monday, April 19. These included:

The sideboard is viewable when appropriate in Best-of-One matches.

The rewards bar and social button on the Home scene are now visible, even if you have no pending quests. If it is not appearing on your iOS device, change the scene by clicking Profile, Decks, Packs, Store, or Mastery buttons at the top, and it will reappear.

Strixhaven college sleeves are no longer appearing as the backs of Magic cards.

To help players impacted by the issue with store purchases and other bugs, you can use the code "RestorativeBurst" to gain two Mastery levels instantly.

Use the code "RestorativeBurst" to automatically level up by two levels. pic.twitter.com/HoM1WTAAc0 — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) April 19, 2021

Thanks for your patience and feedback as we fixed these issues.

Don't Forget Your Mobile Login Rewards

You have until April 30 to claim your Thopter pet—just log in on an Android or iOS device, phone or tablet, for the first time, and it's yours!

Upcoming Events

FNM at Home

April 23: New Player Preconstructed Decks featuring MrBeast

April 30: Standard

Strixhaven: School of Mages Launch Events

April 15: Until Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Release: Premier Draft

April 15–July 2021: Traditional Draft

April 15–May 8: Strixhaven: School of Mages Sealed

April 15–May 8: Strixhaven: School of Mages Traditional Sealed

Quick Draft

April 16–30: Kaldheim

April 30–May 14: Strixhaven: School of Mages

Arena Cube Draft

April 2–15: Best-of-One

April 2–15: Best-of-Three

Other Events