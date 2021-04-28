Arena Open Returns with Strixhaven Sealed

You enjoyed the Kaldheim Sealed Arena Open in February, so we're bringing it back! May 8–9, play Sealed format matches with Strixhaven: School of Mages.

On Day 1, get sleeves in either—or both—competitions:

Best-of-One : Pick up the Rowan sleeve just for playing; seven wins earns you the Will sleeve.

: Pick up the Rowan sleeve just for playing; seven wins earns you the Will sleeve. Best-of-Three: Pick up the Will sleeve just for playing; four wins earns you the Rowan sleeve.

Of course, you can also earn gems for wins. Rack up seven wins on Day 1, and you're invited to Day 2 where the rewards get really big—up to $2,000 big!

Find all the details on how to play in the Strixhaven Sealed Arena Open.

Bring Your School Supplies for the College Cup

Gear up to earn points for your college in the College Cup, coming to MTG Arena May 13. You'll challenge students from other Strixhaven colleges, and college pride counts! Have these essential supplies to maximize your point-scoring potential:

College sleeves : If you haven't completed it, take the Strixhaven Quiz to get your acceptance letter, which includes a code that grants you your college sleeves. Enter this code at myaccounts.wizards.com or in the Store tab in Magic: The Gathering Arena on PC or Mac.

: If you haven't completed it, take the Strixhaven Quiz to get your acceptance letter, which includes a code that grants you your college sleeves. Enter this code at myaccounts.wizards.com or in the Store tab in Magic: The Gathering Arena on PC or Mac. College avatar: Each college's avatar is available in the second position in the Strixhaven Mastery web.

College tome pet: Each college has a tome pet available within the first ten levels of the Strixhaven Mastery Pass rewards levels.

Historic Brawl Fest with Mystical Archive

Give your new Mystical Archive cards a workout starting May 7 with Historic Brawl during FNM at Home!

Once you've limbered up your Historic Brawl muscles, join the Historic Brawl Fest event, May 8–14, for an opportunity to earn Japanese alternate-art card styles of these Mystical Archive cards:

Entry fee for Historic Brawl Fest is 2,500 gold or 500 gems.

Note that there are a few banned cards from Mystical Archive in Historic Brawl:

Ranked Season Reset

Don't forget the April 2021 Ranked Season ends at 12 p.m. PT on April 30! End-of-season rewards and ranking for the top 1,200 players will be determined by matches that conclude before that time.

The May 2021 Season kicks off immediately at 12:05 p.m. PT—and after the reset occurs you can check out all the details and new rewards on Magic.gg.

Upcoming Events

FNM at Home

April 30: Standard

May 7: Historic Brawl

May 14: Challenger Decks

Quick Draft

April 30–May 14: Strixhaven: School of Mages

May 14–28: Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

Other Events