Streets of New Capenna Preorder Bundles Available on April 7!

Get a jump on collecting the new set with these bundles available for preorder beginning April 7:

Elspeth Pack Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Elspeth Resplendent sleeve (available at purchase)

50x Streets of New Capenna packs (granted upon set release)

1x Elspeth Resplendent card (granted upon set release)

Elspeth Resplendent depth art card style (granted upon set release)

Ob Nixilis Play Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary sleeve (available at purchase)

Construct pet (available at purchase)

Set Mastery Pass (granted upon set release)

3x Player Draft tokens (granted upon set release)

1x Sealed token (granted upon set release)

1x Ob Nixilis, the Adversary card (granted upon set release)

Ob Nixilis, the Adversary depth art card style

Tabletop Pro Tour Returns

Tabletop Magic competitions are back with the return of the Pro Tour ! No matter your experience, you can try your hand at qualifying (within eligibility requirements)—this is about proving who is the best Magic player.

You can qualify for the Pro Tour in MTG Arena, too—we'll have details on how coming later this month, so stay tuned!

Decked-Out Decks

Express yourself with a full cosmetic outfitting of your decks by associating avatars, pets, and sleeves with them! Now you'll have a complete ensemble when you take a deck into battle.

By default, these three are set to the selections made in your Profile. You can assign a specific avatar, pet, and card sleeve to a deck by editing it in the deck builder and entering the Deck Details scene.

We do want to call out that favoriting basic lands, although not included in this feature update, is someone we're working towards.

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mythic Booster Packs Now in the Store

The Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mythic Booster packs are now available in the Store:

1 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mythic Booster pack for 1,300 gold

10 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mythic Booster packs for 2,600 gems

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Mythic Booster packs ensure that the card in the rare or mythic rare slot is always a mythic rare (unless it is replaced by a wildcard). These should help collectors who have completed their collection of rares for this set but are still missing mythic rare cards.

20-Pack Alchemy: Kamigawa Bundle Available Now

You can now find a single-purchase 20-pack Alchemy: Kamigawa bundle for 15,000 gold or 3,000 gems in the Store. This bundle will give you a boost as you add Alchemy: Kamigawa cards to your collection, but it can only be purchased once.

Check out the new Alchemy: Kamigawa cards to see what you can get!

Upcoming Alchemy Balance Changes

As part of the April 7 game update, we are planning to rebalance several cards in Alchemy. Since this is very close to a Qualifier Weekend, we want to give players as much notice as possible. Check out the latest rebalancing changes coming on Thursday, April 7 .

There is one additional minor card change coming on April 7, too:

Blood Artist

Changed "target player" to "target opponent"

This is a quality-of-life improvement, making it so players don't have to select a target each time Blood Artist triggers.

Try the Latest Changes Event

You'll also find a new event, Try the Latest Changes, that runs April 7–9. This is an All-Access event so you can try out cards and decks even if you don't have them in your collection.

There is a visual bug to note: If you import a deck to your deck builder that contains cards you don't own and submit the deck for the event, it will appear as if those cards are still missing. This is not the case since this is an All-Access event—you can still play with the deck!

Arena Open Returns April 16–17

The next Arena Open kicks off on Saturday, April 16. This two-day event will feature competition in the Historic format, and all participants will receive the Neon Samurai card sleeve:

Check out the Arena Open page details!

Tinkerer's Cube April 15–28

The Tinkerer's Cube is back beginning Friday, April 15, and continuing through April 28. Draft three 14-card packs for Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches with a chance to win gold and Historic individual card rewards! This is a Phantom event, so drafted cards are not added to your collection.

Find out more, plus check out a full card list, in the Tinkerer's Cube article .

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

April 12–14: Historic Pauper

April 19–21: What Was Written This event will use all cards available in MTG Arena from Standard sets Return to Ravnica forward.

April 26–28: Historic Brawl

May 3–5: Streets of New Capenna Phantom Bot Draft

Quick Draft

April 8–22: Zendikar Rising

April 22–29: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 29–May 13: Kaldheim

May 13–27: Streets of New Capenna

May 27–June 10: Strixhaven: School of Mages

Arena Opens

April 16–17: Historic

May 14–15: Mixed Limited Streets of New Capenna Day 1: Sealed, Day 2: Traditional Draft



Other Events

April 1–8: Dominaria Premier Draft

April 7–9: Alchemy: Try the Latest Changes

April 8–15: Sealed Ravnica Mixer This event will offer an entry of 12,000 gold in addition to the gem entry. We are trying this with older sets; it will not be an option for the Streets of New Capenna launch.

April 15–28: Tinkerer's Cube

April 28–May 20: Sealed Streets of New Capenna

April 2022 Ranked Season

The April 2022 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).