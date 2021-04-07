Didn't we tell you? Our State of the Game updates aren't going anywhere! If you haven't seen our latest yet, be sure to check it out. But we've still got a couple updates and new events to share, so let's dive right in.

Store Updates

It's time for some back-to-school shopping! There are stickers, sleeves, and a cute little pup—we've got it all! These new bundles become available April 15, but how about a sneak peek? There are borderless planeswalkers, borderless Elder Dragons, and even Strixhaven: School of Mages stickers featuring Will, Rowan, and the inscrutable Professor Onyx.

But wait, there's more! Japanese alternate-art Mystical Archive Card Style bundles will also become available, each representing a different color. If you're interested in showing off to friends, the Forbidden Volumes bundle will feature the card styles for Mystical Archive cards that will be banned in Historic. Plus, additional card styles will be available through the upcoming Strixhaven College Cup—see the latest State of the Game for more info on that.

(Click image to enlarge)

Remember that the Kasmina and Professor Onyx bundles are available now—you can use the new sleeves and pet right away—and if you haven't already, be sure to pick up your free Thopter pet when you first login from an Android or iOS device. Don't let it fly away!

Upcoming Events

How many events do we have coming up? Check them all out below.

FNM @ Home

April 9: Omniscience

Quick Draft

April 2–16: Throne of Eldraine

April 16–30: Kaldheim

April 30–May 14: Strixhaven

Arena Cube Draft

April 2–15: Best-of-One

April 2–15: Best-of-Three

More info here

Turbo Draft

April 10–15: Theros Beyond Death

All players have emblem "All spells cost [5] less to cast."

Mythic Qualifier Weekend

April 10: Qualifier Day 1

April 11: Qualifier Day 2

(Only for qualified competitors: learn more here)

Strixhaven: School of Mages Launch Events

April 15:Premier Draft

April 15:Traditional Draft

April 15–May 8: Sealed

April 15–May 8: Traditional Sealed

That's all we have for now. Keep an eye on our forums and @MTG_Arena on Twitter for news and other updates!