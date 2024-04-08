In this edition:

Last Week for Outlaws of Thunder Junction Preorders

Outlaws of Thunder Junction arrives next Tuesday, April 16, and that means you have just one week left to get in your preorders for the new set. We have three bundles that'll get you off to a good start with the new set's release:

Oko Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Available at purchase: Oko sleeve Available at release (April 16): 50x Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs

5x Golden Packs

Oko, the Ringleader depth art card style

Oko, the Ringleader card Preorder the Oko Pack Bundle

Vraska Play Bundle $24.99 USD Available at purchase: Tinybones companion

Vraska sleeve Available at release (April 16): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Vraska, the Silencer depth art card style

Vraska, the Silencer card Preorder the Vraska Play Bundle

Kellan Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Available at purchase: Kellan sleeve Available at release (April 16): Outlaws of Thunder Junction Mastery Pass

Kellan, the Kid depth art card style

Kellan, the Kird card Preorder the Kellan Pass Bundle

Take a look at all the cards in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Card Image Gallery, including in which products you can find each card!

Streamer Event This Wednesday, April 10

Don't miss your first opportunity to see the new set in action during the Outlaws of Thunder Junction Streamer Event, happening this Wednesday, April 10, kicking off at 8 a.m. PT

Join popular Magic streamers on YouTube and Twitch as they open packs, talk about the new cards and strategies, and do some live drafting and playing to take the new set through its paces!

Historic Banned List Update

Cards banned in Historic:

Force of Vigor

Commandeer

Reanimate

Mana Drain

In our last update, we rebalanced Fragment Reality and Geological Appraiser, which were outliers in our otherwise diverse Historic metagame. Those changes have proven positive, and we are happy with the current state of the format. We believe now is a great time for classic cards like Stoneforge Mystic, Path to Exile, and Surgical Extraction to be added with Outlaws of Thunder Junction. We hope that these powerful new additions will create new competitive archetypes and unique play patterns.

One of the things that defines Historic's power level is game speed. We have been cautious of free spells in the format that allow for a rapid change in tempo. To maintain the current game pace, Commandeer and Force of Vigor are banned in Historic.

Another defining characteristic of Historic is its overall card power level, particularly now that Timeless exists as the highest-powered format on Arena. The Breaking News Bonus sheet brings some clear power outliers, so Mana Drain and Reanimate are banned in Historic.

Timeless

As MTG Arena's newest and most powerful format, players have been rapidly experimenting and exploring. Timeless continues to evolve as new cards get added to the game and decks adapt to keep dominant cards in check. While Timeless is still new and developing, we want to let players play with cards before we apply any restrictions or bans to them. Mana Drain is certain to be an impactful addition, so we will be monitoring how it changes the metagame and will take action if it proves to be too much.

Finally, we need to talk a bit about the card discussed the most since its release with Murders at Karlov Manor, Show and Tell. While its play rate has been higher than we would like to see, decks using the card currently have a consistent win rate when compared with other high-performing archetypes. If Timeless were static, we would strongly consider restricting Show and Tell due to its play rate. However, we expect Timeless to change a lot this year with new format-defining cards from Outlaws of Thunder Junction and Modern Horizons 3. We will see how Timeless evolves before making a decision on Show and Tell.

Remix Draft: Artifacts Continues This Week

The latest Draft format event in MTG Arena, Remix Draft: Artifacts, continues for one more week. Play in Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches with rewards of gems, Historic-legal packs, and Play-In points.

Try out this new format before it ends at 8 a.m. PT on April 16!

April Qualifier Weekend Starts This Friday

This weekend is your last opportunity to qualify for Arena Championship 6, and it's the last event before the announced changes to Premier Play events!

The monthly doubleheader weekend features Standard events and begins this Friday, April 12, with the Qualifier Play-In Best-of-Three event. Perform well in this one, and you'll be invited to play in the weekend's main event: the April Qualifier Weekend.

Kicking off Saturday, April 13, at 6 a.m. PT, the two-day April Qualifier Weekend is where the top players challenge one another for a coveted invite to the Arena Championship. This also happens to be the last time you can earn an invite to the Pro Tour from a Qualifier Weekend before this prize becomes part of the Arena Championship prizes under the new Premier Play structure.

So, tune up your Standard decks—this weekend may be the start of your path to the Magic big time!

Midweek Magic Gladiator Spotlight This Week

This Tuesday through Thursday, April 9–11, check out Midweek Magic's Gladiator Community Spotlight event! Gladiator is a fun, fan-created format that continues to grow in popularity, and through Midweek Magic you can try out ten preconstructed 100-card singleton decks shared by the Gladiator Council.

Gladiator Preconstructed Decks