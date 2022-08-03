MTG Arena Summer Sale!

The MTG Arena Summer Sale begins tomorrow and continues through Wednesday, August 17! Personalize your decks, avatars, and stickers with cool new and returning cosmetics with bundles like these:

Tokyo Lands Bundle

Five Tokyo full-art basic lands

Rule the Room Bundle

Arcanis, the Omnipotent sleeve

Queen Marchesa sleeve

Brimaz, King of Oreskos sleeve

Savra, Queen of the Golgari sleeve

Special Guest: Matt Jukes

Glacial Fortress card style

Drowned Catacomb card style

Dragonskull Summit card style

Rootbound Crag card style

Sunpetal Grove card style

Stop by the MTG Arena Store from August 4–17 for these and other amazing bundles!

Community Spotlight: Gladiator, August 11–14

Try out the fan-made format known as Gladiator in MTG Arena and score some individual card rewards! From August 11 through August 14, Gladiator will be available to play—with no entry cost!—so you can see why it's such a popular way to play Magic.

Learn more about the Community Spotlight: Gladiator event, and then drop in on the Weekly MTG Twitch stream on Thursday, August 11, at 2:30 p.m. PT for a discussion of the format between host Blake Rasmussen and one of the major contributors to the Gladiator format, Ben Wheeler.

Mythic Constructed and Limited Leaderboard Issue

Last week, we encountered an issue that caused the Mythic Constructed leaderboard to work off incorrect player standings. After further investigation, we have found a similar issue that also impacted the Mythic leaderboard for ranked Limited play shortly after the release. You can read more on this and the adjustments we'll be making in the update to the July 2022 MTG Arena Ranked Season article.

Multiple Bug Fixes

Several updates and bug fixes were implemented with the 18.0 release—check out the patch notes for those if you haven't yet!

Arena Championship 1 Leaderboard Is Live

You can now view the leaderboard of players qualified for the 2022 Arena Championship. You can find this leaderboard from standings pages by selecting the season dropdown and choosing "Arena Championship 1."

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

August 5–8: Historic Metagame Challenge

August 11–15: Community Spotlight: Gladiator

August 12–September 1: Arena Cube (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Quick Draft

August 5–19: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

August 19–September 2: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

September 2–15: Streets of New Capenna

Additional Premier Drafts

August 2–7: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

August 7–12: Streets of New Capenna

August 22–27: Kaladesh Remastered Premier Draft

August 27–September 1: Amonkhet Remastered Premier Draft

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

August 9–11: Historic Artisan

August 16–18: Omniscience

August 23–25: Future Alchemy (All Access)

August 30–September 1: Last Call (All Access)

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Note: The format for the August Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events has been updated to Alchemy. For full details, see the event pages linked below.

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.

August

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 14, 6 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 14, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m.

Qualifier Weekend Events

Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

August

Qualifier Weekend

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m. Format for both days: Alchemy This is the last Qualifier Weekend before the upcoming Arena Championship !

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m.

August 2022 Ranked Season

The August 2022 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack Silver Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward : 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style

: 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style Platinum Reward : 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

: 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style Diamond Reward : 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

: 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style Mythic Reward: 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Ambition's Cost card style + Thayan Evokers card style

