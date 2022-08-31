Dominaria United on MTG Arena Tomorrow, September 1!

The battle for the soul of Dominaria begins on the battlefields of MTG Arena tomorrow with the launch of Dominaria United! Check out the latest State of the Game article for details on what you'll find in MTG Arena with the new set and with Standard rotation and Renewal 2022!

Speaking of Rotation and Renewal . . .

There's so much happening tomorrow! Not only is Dominaria United launching, but Renewal is also happening! What is Standard rotation and Renewal? And what's this about a Renewal Egg opening? All your questions are answered in the Renewal for MTG Arena's 2022 Standard Rotation article.

Arena Championship 1 Formats Announced

Details on the upcoming Arena Championship 1 have been announced, including the formats. Find more information on the Arena Championship 1, happening September 24–25!

Magic in 2023

In case you missed it, Wizards Presents offered an extensive look ahead at what's coming in Magic for 2023. If you want to get caught up, check out last week's announcements where we covered it!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

September 9–12: Standard Metagame Challenge

September 15–24: Sleeper Agents

September 16–19: Dominaria United Constructed

Quick Draft

September 2–15: Streets of New Capenna

September 16–30: Dominaria United

September 30–October 14: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00).

September 6–8: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed

September 13–15: Artisan

September 20–22: Brawl Showcase

September 27–29: Historic

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

September

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

September 9, 6 a.m.–September 10, 6 a.m. Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-One)

September 9, 6 a.m.–September 10, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

September 16, 6 a.m.–September 17, 6 a.m. Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three)

September 16, 6 a.m.–September 17, 6 a.m.

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

September

Qualifier Weekend

September 17, 6 a.m.–September 18, 4 p.m. Format: Dominaria United Phantom Sealed (Best-of-Three) The first Qualifier Weekend for Arena Championship 2 in early 2023 The first Qualifier Weekend for the Tabletop Pro Tour!

September 17, 6 a.m.–September 18, 4 p.m.

Arena Championship Event

Arena Championships are invitation-only, virtual two-day events for players who qualify during one of the four Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 1 Weekend

September 24–25

Stay tuned for more details as we approach the date of the event!

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

October 1–2 Day 1, October 1: Dominaria United Sealed

Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Phyrexian treatment Sheoldred, the Apocalypse card style. Day 2, October 2, Draft One and Draft Two: Dominaria United Player Draft

Best-of-Three only

Note : There are two drafts for the Day 2 Arena Open, with three wins or one loss.



September 2022 Ranked Season

The September 2022 Ranked Season begins August 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on September 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack

: 1 Dominaria United pack Silver Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold

: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style

: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style Platinum Reward : 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style Diamond Reward : 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Cut Down card style + Thran Portal card style

