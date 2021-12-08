Alchemy Launches Tomorrow!

Alchemy launches tomorrow, December 9! This is a new format in MTG Arena, much like Standard or Historic. It introduces new digital-only cards, legal in Alchemy and Historic, and Alchemy packs that become available about a month after each Magic set released in MTG Arena.

Alchemy rotates every year, following the pattern of Standard. It has Play and Ranked support, and it is available in both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches.

You can find answers to all your Alchemy questions by visiting these two resources:

Welcome to Alchemy Event

Try out the new Alchemy format, have fun, and earn Alchemy: Innistrad packs—no entry required! The Welcome to Alchemy event Kicks off tomorrow, December 9, and runs through December 17, and you get three Alchemy: Innistrad packs just for joining.

When you notch five wins—losses don't matter in this event—you'll earn three more Alchemy: Innistrad packs plus 2,000 XP!

Alchemy: Innistrad Packs in the Store Tomorrow

Beginning tomorrow, you can pick up Alchemy: Innistrad packs in the MTG Arena Store:

1 pack for 1,000 gold

15 packs for 3,000 gems

These packs are duplicate protected. If you already have four copies of each Alchemy: Innistrad card of the rarity you open (either rare or mythic rare), you'll receive a card of the same rarity from Innistrad: Crimson Vow instead—or gems if you’ve collected all cards of that rarity. (Find complete details on Alchemy Innistrad duplicate protection in the State of the Game article.)

Grab the Alchemist Bundle

Here's a chance to start building your Alchemy collection. The Alchemist Bundle will be available in the Store on Thursday, December 9, and is a one-time purchase that includes 20 packs of Alchemy: Innistrad for either 15,000 gold or 3,000 gems.

Arena Decathlon

With ten events across fifteen days and amazing prizes, Arena Decathlon will test your skills in a range of MTG Arena's game modes with a chance to score a chariot-load of rewards in the Arena Decathlon Finals—including one copy of each card in the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty set (available upon release)!

Earn tokens from each event from the schedule below. Collect three tokens from different events to claim one Arena Decathlon Finals entry. Earn six tokens from six different events and get two Finals entries. Eight tokens from different Arena Decathlon events will get you three Finals entries!

Shoot the moon by claiming a token from all ten Arena Decathlon events, and not only will you get three entries to the Arena Decathlon Finals but also an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend!

December 18–21

Alchemy

Phantom Innistrad Sealed (three packs of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and three packs of Innistrad: Crimson Vow)

December 21–24

Phantom Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft

New player decks

December 24–27

Phantom Zendikar Rising Bot Draft

Historic Artisan

December 27–30

Historic

Alchemy Singleton

December 30–January 1

Traditional Standard

Phantom Strixhaven: School of Mages Turbo Draft

Visit the Arena Decathlon article for all the event details, plus the huge list of Finals prizes!

New Play Blade Arrives

There's a refreshed play blade coming to MTG Arena that will make finding events and replaying your last game mode a breeze!

Jay Parker reveals updates—including Alchemy info—coming to MTG Arena in his latest State of the Game article. Check it out!

Historic Brawl Bans

With the Alchemy game update, the following cards will be banned in Historic Brawl:

These cards have been overly prevalent in main decks, and each one either exploits or pushes against one of the primary elements of the format: gameplay focusing on a single important permanent, Singleton deck building, or color restrictions.

Although rebalancing is now a tool at our disposal, we intend to preserve the spirit of any rebalanced card. For these three cards in Historic Brawl, this still presents a problem, as rebalancing would likely either result in an unsatisfying card or be ineffective at addressing the issue. In cases such as this, bans are still warranted.

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

December 7–8: Rule of Law

December 14–15: Alchemy Singleton

December 21–22: Historic Pauper

December 28–29: One for All

Quick Draft

November 26–December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

December 10–24: Kaldheim

December 24–January 7: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Arena Decathlon

See the scheduled events on the Arena Decathlon page.

Qualifier Weekend

December 18: Day 1 (must qualify through previous play) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft (Best-of-Three)

December 19: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft (Best-of-Three)



Other Events

December 9–17: Welcome to Alchemy!

January 6–21: Arena Cube Draft

January 6–21: Arena Cube Traditional Draft

December 2021 Ranked Season

The December 2021 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).