MTG Arena Announcements, December 15, 2021
Try Alchemy in the Welcome to Alchemy Event!
Try out the new Alchemy format, have fun, and earn Alchemy: Innistrad packs—no entry required! The Welcome to Alchemy event runs through December 17, and you'll get three Alchemy: Innistrad packs just for signing up!
When you notch five wins—losses don't matter in this event—you'll earn three more Alchemy: Innistrad packs plus 2,000 XP!
Alchemist Bundle Now Available
Start your Alchemy collection off right. This bundle is a one-time purchase you'll find in the MTG Arena Store that includes 20 packs of Alchemy: Innistrad for either 15,000 gold or 3,000 gems.
This Weekend: Arena Decathlon Begins!
With ten events across fifteen days and amazing prizes, Arena Decathlon will test your skills in a range of MTG Arena's game modes with a chance to score a chariot-load of rewards in the Arena Decathlon Finals—including one copy of each card in the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Destiny set (available upon release)!
Earn tokens during each event in the schedule below. Collect three tokens from different events and claim one Arena Decathlon Finals entry. Earn six tokens from six different events and get two Finals entries. Eight tokens from different Arena Decathlon events will get you three Finals entries!
Shoot the moon by claiming a token from all ten Arena Decathlon events, and not only will you get three entries to the Arena Decathlon Finals but also an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend!
December 18–21
- Alchemy
- Phantom Innistrad Sealed (three packs of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and three packs of Innistrad: Crimson Vow)
December 21–24
- Phantom Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft
- New player decks
December 24–27
- Phantom Zendikar Rising Bot Draft
- Historic Artisan
December 27–30
- Historic
- Alchemy Singleton
December 30–January 1
- Traditional Standard
- Phantom Strixhaven: School of Mages Turbo Draft
Get all the event details and the huge Finals rewards list in the Arena Decathlon article!
Event Schedule
Midweek Magic
- December 14–16: Alchemy Singleton
- December 21–23: Historic Pauper
- December 28–30: One for All
- January 4–6: Historic Brawl
Quick Draft
- November 26–December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- December 10–24: Kaldheim
- December 24–January 7: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
Arena Decathlon
- See the scheduled events on the Arena Decathlon page
Qualifier Weekend
- December 18: Day 1 (must qualify through previous play)
- Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft (Best-of-Three)
- December 19: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate)
- Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft (Best-of-Three)
Other Events
- December 9–17: Welcome to Alchemy!
- January 6–21: Arena Cube Draft
- January 6–21: Arena Cube Traditional Draft
December 2021 Ranked Season
The December 2021 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 Gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 Gold + Thirst for Discovery card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 Gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 Gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 Gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style