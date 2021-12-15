Try Alchemy in the Welcome to Alchemy Event!

Try out the new Alchemy format, have fun, and earn Alchemy: Innistrad packs—no entry required! The Welcome to Alchemy event runs through December 17, and you'll get three Alchemy: Innistrad packs just for signing up!

When you notch five wins—losses don't matter in this event—you'll earn three more Alchemy: Innistrad packs plus 2,000 XP!

Alchemist Bundle Now Available

Start your Alchemy collection off right. This bundle is a one-time purchase you'll find in the MTG Arena Store that includes 20 packs of Alchemy: Innistrad for either 15,000 gold or 3,000 gems.

This Weekend: Arena Decathlon Begins!

With ten events across fifteen days and amazing prizes, Arena Decathlon will test your skills in a range of MTG Arena's game modes with a chance to score a chariot-load of rewards in the Arena Decathlon Finals—including one copy of each card in the upcoming Kamigawa: Neon Destiny set (available upon release)!

Earn tokens during each event in the schedule below. Collect three tokens from different events and claim one Arena Decathlon Finals entry. Earn six tokens from six different events and get two Finals entries. Eight tokens from different Arena Decathlon events will get you three Finals entries!

Shoot the moon by claiming a token from all ten Arena Decathlon events, and not only will you get three entries to the Arena Decathlon Finals but also an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend!

December 18–21

Alchemy

Phantom Innistrad Sealed (three packs of Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and three packs of Innistrad: Crimson Vow)

December 21–24

Phantom Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft

New player decks

December 24–27

Phantom Zendikar Rising Bot Draft

Historic Artisan

December 27–30

Historic

Alchemy Singleton

December 30–January 1

Traditional Standard

Phantom Strixhaven: School of Mages Turbo Draft

Get all the event details and the huge Finals rewards list in the Arena Decathlon article!

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

December 14–16: Alchemy Singleton

December 21–23: Historic Pauper

December 28–30: One for All

January 4–6: Historic Brawl

Quick Draft

November 26–December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

December 10–24: Kaldheim

December 24–January 7: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Arena Decathlon

See the scheduled events on the Arena Decathlon page

Qualifier Weekend

December 18: Day 1 (must qualify through previous play) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft (Best-of-Three)

December 19: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft (Best-of-Three)



Other Events

December 9–17: Welcome to Alchemy!

January 6–21: Arena Cube Draft

January 6–21: Arena Cube Traditional Draft

December 2021 Ranked Season

The December 2021 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).