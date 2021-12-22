MTG Arena Announcements Return January 12

We'll be returning with more announcements on January 12. Until then, we want to wish you all a happy holiday season and an amazing New Year from the entire MTG Arena team!

Recent Updates

We've had a couple of updates and fixes ship recently. On Thursday of last week, the release included some bug fixes you can check out in the patch notes.

Also, this past Monday we released a 12.11 hotfix to fix a bug with Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia.

Arena Decathlon Continues!

Arena Decathlon is underway with the second pair of events happening right now, January 21–24. Compete in the series of upcoming events for a chance to enter the Arena Decathlon Finals where you could win one of each card from the forthcoming set, Kamigawa: Neon Destiny!

Earn tokens during each event in the schedule below. Collect three tokens from different events and claim one Arena Decathlon Finals entry. Earn six tokens from six different events and get two Finals entries. Eight tokens from different Arena Decathlon events will get you three Finals entries.

December 21–24

Phantom Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft

Note : the Phantom Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft event will start on December 22 —one day later than originally published. This does not affect the New Player Decks event.

December 24–27

Phantom Zendikar Rising Bot Draft

Historic Artisan

December 27–30

Historic

Alchemy Singleton

December 30–January 1

Traditional Standard

Phantom Strixhaven: School of Mages Turbo Draft

Get all the event details and the huge Finals rewards list in the Arena Decathlon article!

Lots of Events Coming in January!

We have a ton of events to keep you busy through the holidays and into the new year, from the casual no-entry fee fun of Midweek Magic to the big prize possibilities of Arena Decathlon—just check out the schedule of upcoming events below!

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

December 21–23: Historic Pauper

December 28–30: One for All

January 4–6: Historic Brawl

January 11–13: Alchemy

January 18–20: Momir

January 25–27: Slow Start

Quick Draft

November 26–December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

December 10–24: Kaldheim

December 24–January 7: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

January 7–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages

January 21–February 4: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Arena Decathlon

See the scheduled events on the Arena Decathlon page

Qualifier Weekend

More details available on the Qualifier Weekend information page.

January 22: Day 1 (must qualify through previous play) Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three)

January 23: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three)



Other Events

December 9–17: Welcome to Alchemy!

January 6–21: Arena Cube Draft

January 6–21: Arena Cube Traditional Draft

January 21–February 1: Mad Science Format: Alchemy with a special gameplay emblem Note: This event will reward eternal night card styles from Innistrad: Crimson Vow.

January 28–February 10: Innistrad: Double Feature Draft (This draft format combines cards from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow.) Note: Each entry into this event will award a Dracula card style!



December 2021 Ranked Season

The December 2021 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack

: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack Silver Reward : 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 gold

: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style

: 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style Platinum Reward : 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style

: 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style Diamond Reward : 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style

: 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style Mythic Reward: 5 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style

January 2022 Ranked Season

The January 2022 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).