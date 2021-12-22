MTG Arena Announcements, December 22, 2021
MTG Arena Announcements Return January 12
We'll be returning with more announcements on January 12. Until then, we want to wish you all a happy holiday season and an amazing New Year from the entire MTG Arena team!
Recent Updates
We've had a couple of updates and fixes ship recently. On Thursday of last week, the release included some bug fixes you can check out in the patch notes.
Also, this past Monday we released a 12.11 hotfix to fix a bug with Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia.
Arena Decathlon Continues!
Arena Decathlon is underway with the second pair of events happening right now, January 21–24. Compete in the series of upcoming events for a chance to enter the Arena Decathlon Finals where you could win one of each card from the forthcoming set, Kamigawa: Neon Destiny!
Earn tokens during each event in the schedule below. Collect three tokens from different events and claim one Arena Decathlon Finals entry. Earn six tokens from six different events and get two Finals entries. Eight tokens from different Arena Decathlon events will get you three Finals entries.
December 21–24
- Phantom Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft
Note: the Phantom Innistrad: Crimson Vow Traditional Draft event will start on December 22—one day later than originally published. This does not affect the New Player Decks event.
- New Player Decks
December 24–27
- Phantom Zendikar Rising Bot Draft
- Historic Artisan
December 27–30
- Historic
- Alchemy Singleton
December 30–January 1
- Traditional Standard
- Phantom Strixhaven: School of Mages Turbo Draft
Get all the event details and the huge Finals rewards list in the Arena Decathlon article!
Lots of Events Coming in January!
We have a ton of events to keep you busy through the holidays and into the new year, from the casual no-entry fee fun of Midweek Magic to the big prize possibilities of Arena Decathlon—just check out the schedule of upcoming events below!
Event Schedule
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.
- December 21–23: Historic Pauper
- December 28–30: One for All
- January 4–6: Historic Brawl
- January 11–13: Alchemy
- January 18–20: Momir
- January 25–27: Slow Start
Quick Draft
- November 26–December 10: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- December 10–24: Kaldheim
- December 24–January 7: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- January 7–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages
- January 21–February 4: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
Arena Decathlon
- See the scheduled events on the Arena Decathlon page
Qualifier Weekend
More details available on the Qualifier Weekend information page.
- January 22: Day 1 (must qualify through previous play)
- Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three)
- January 23: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate)
- Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three)
Other Events
- December 9–17: Welcome to Alchemy!
- January 6–21: Arena Cube Draft
- January 6–21: Arena Cube Traditional Draft
- January 21–February 1: Mad Science
- Format: Alchemy with a special gameplay emblem
- Note: This event will reward eternal night card styles from Innistrad: Crimson Vow.
- January 28–February 10: Innistrad: Double Feature Draft
- (This draft format combines cards from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow.)
- Note: Each entry into this event will award a Dracula card style!
December 2021 Ranked Season
The December 2021 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Thirst for Discovery card style + Kessig Wolfrider card style
January 2022 Ranked Season
The January 2022 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Innistrad: Crimson Vow pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style + Falkenrath Forebear card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style + Falkenrath Forebear card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Innistrad: Crimson Vow packs + 1,000 gold + Circle of Confinement card style + Falkenrath Forebear card style