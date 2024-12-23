In this edition:

Win Bloomburrow Play Booster Boxes in Arena Direct December 27–30

The next Arena Direct event is fast approaching, scheduled to close out the year from December 27–30 with exciting Best-of-One Sealed matches and an awesome top prize. Pull off a winning streak of six, and your reward will arrive in the mail after new year: two Bloomburrow Play Booster boxes delivered to your door!

New Pioneer Masters Spells Bonus Sheet Opens Tuesday

The next Pioneer Masters bonus sheet rotates in tomorrow, December 24! The Spells bonus sheet consists of 40 cards chock-full of—you guessed it—instant and sorcery spells that could make all the difference in your matches.

Look for cards from the Spells bonus sheet to show up in these events beginning at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) on Tuesday, December 24:

Remember, you can still face opponents with decks that include cards from the first bonus sheet, Planeswalkers, so stay on your toes!

Next up will be the Devotion bonus sheet, rotating in on January 7.

Watch the Great Foundations Build Off Series!

We invited eight Magic creators to build Standard decks while challenging each with a unique theme and set of requirements for their deck. They'll have Magic: The Gathering Foundations cards from a suite of Foundations products to support their deck building, and they'll be judged on their ingenuity within their deck theme requirements. They'll then play their decks against one another to determine who is the winner!

Check out the fun in the three-part Great Foundations Build Off series on YouTube to see clever deck building, exciting competitive play, and some of your favorite content creators having a great time!

Bundle Up with the Winter Sale Happening Now

We have bundles bursting with goodies in the MTG Arena Store that let you change up your MTG Arena experience whatever your mood or the season. In the Winter Sale, you'll find bundles with stickers, borderless styles, retro styles, avatars, companions, and much more, so treat yourself!

Arena Open: Pioneer Masters Coming January 11–12

You have a couple weeks to sharpen your skills with the Pioneer Masters set before the Arena Open: Pioneer Masters begins on January 11, where you can win $500, $1,000, or even $2,000 plus an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend event!

This Arena Open has a twist: Sealed and Draft matches will include cards from the Devotion rotating bonus sheet.

Everyone who enters Arena Open: Pioneer Masters will receive the Iroas, God of Victory sleeve:

We'll Be Back January 6

This will be our last edition of Arena Announcements for 2024 as the team will be taking a break for the holidays. We are looking forward to an exciting new year and will be returning with more news in 2025 on January 6!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

December 24–26: Explorer Showcase

December 31–January 2: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Phantom Sealed

Phantom Sealed January 7–9: Pioneer Mastes Phantom Sealed (with all three bonus sheets!)

Phantom Sealed (with all three bonus sheets!) January 14–16: Momir

January 21–23: Cascade Brawl

January 28–30: Historic Pauper

Quick Draft

December 22–January 4: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

January 4–18: Duskmourn: House of Horror

January 18–February 1: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

December 27–30: Arena Direct: Bloomburrow

January 3–5: Standard Metagame Challenge

January 3–6: Foundations Omniscience Draft

Omniscience Draft Standard Set Premier Drafts take over before Aetherdrift ! January 21–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror January 28–February 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction February 4–11: March of the Machine

!

January Qualifier Events – Explorer

January 18: Best-of-One Play-In

January 24: Best-of-Three Play-In

January 25–26: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

January

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

January 18, 6 a.m. PT–January 19, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

January 18, 6 a.m. PT–January 19, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

January 24, 6 a.m. PT–January 25, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

January 24, 6 a.m. PT–January 25, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

January 25, 6 a.m. PT–January 26, 4 p.m. PT

January 25, 6 a.m. PT–January 26, 4 p.m. PT Format: Explorer

December 2024 Ranked Season The December 2024 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

January 2025 Ranked Season The January 2025 Ranked Season begins December 31, 2024, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends January 31, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

