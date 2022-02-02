Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Preorder Bundles Available until February 10!

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty preorder bundles are available right now in MTG Arena! But they're only here until February 10, so be sure to get yours now before they're gone.

The Wanderer Pack Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

The Wandering Emperor sleeve (available immediately upon purchase)

50x Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty boosters (granted upon set release)

1x The Wandering Emperor card (granted upon set release)

1x The Wandering Emperor depth art card (granted upon set release)

The Kaito Play Bundle

$49.99/€49.99

Kaito Shizuki sleeve (available immediately upon purchase)

Folded koi pet (available immediately upon purchase)

Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Set Mastery Pass (granted upon set release)

3x Player Draft Tokens (granted upon set release)

1x Sealed Draft Token (granted upon set release)

1x Kaito Shizuki card (granted upon set release)

Kaito Shizuki depth art card style (granted upon set release)

Pompon-Chan Cosmetic Bundle

Also available in the MTG Arena Store is the Pompon-chan cosmetic bundle! You'll get all of these immediately upon purchase:

Pompon-chan pet

Pompon-chan sleeve

3x Pompon-chan stickers

Double Feature Draft

Now through February 10, join in a monster of a draft event, featuring a special blend of both Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow cards. In the Double Feature Draft, you can also get Dracula card styles!

Note: We're aware of the bug that causes only a single card style to be offered. We'll be granting two card styles to accounts for each entry beyond the first as an upgrade for the inconvenience. These will be granted during the week after the release of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty on February 10.

Bug Fix Coming: Card Styles on Rebalanced Cards

There is a bug that prevents card styles from being applied to rebalanced cards, and we want to assure players that card styles should and will work with rebalanced cards. A fix is in the works to correct this issue and will be released with the launch of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty on February 10.

Upcoming Arena Open Schedule

We have more Arena Opens coming up, so mark your calendars for these dates over the next few months:

February 26–27: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Limited (Day 1: Sealed, Day 2: Draft)

April 16–17: Historic

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

February 1–3: Historic All Access—ENDS TOMORROW (Thursday)!

February 8–10: Cascade

February 15–17: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Phantom Bot Draft

February 22–24: Blast from the Past

March 3–5: Alchemy All Access

Quick Draft

January 21–February 4: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

February 4–11: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures of the Forgotten Realms

February 11–25: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

February 25–March 11: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

March 11–25: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

QualifierWeekend

Learn more on the Qualifier Weekend information page.

February 5: Day 1 (must qualify through previous play) Format: Traditional Historic (Best-of-Three)

February 6: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Traditional Historic (Best-of-Three)



Other Events

January 28–February 10: Double FeatureDraft Combines cards from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow Dracula card styles will be awarded after the event ends.

February 10–March 4: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

February 2022 Ranked Season

The February 2022 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on February 28 at 12p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).