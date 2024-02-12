In this edition:

Murders at Karlov Manor Available Now!

The latest set is officially out worldwide—have you been helping to solve the daily Mystery Files for Murders at Karlov Manor? There are still a couple left!

Ian Adams, design manager on MTG Arena talks about bringing Murders at Karlov Manor to MTG Arena, mechanics, cool card combos, the hardest thing to implement from the new set, and more in a new video:

New Set Events!

Don't miss the new events for Murders at Karlov Manor! Premier Draft: Murders at Karlov Manor is open now, and you can play Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed events, too. Then, this Friday, look for Quick Draft events as well!

Check the MTG Arena Event Calendar and the event schedule below for more.

Qualify for Arena Championship 6 This Weekend

This weekend is your second chance to qualify for Arena Championship 6! (See who's qualified so far.)

Friday: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

It all begins with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In this Friday morning at 6 a.m. PT. Compete in Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed matches, notch four wins, and you'll earn an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend that happens the next day!

Saturday to Sunday: Qualifier Weekend

Once you have your invitation, join the two-day February Qualifier Weekend event, beginning at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, February 17. Play Best-of-Three Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed matches, take seven match wins, and you're invited to Day Two of the event.

Do it again on Day Two—earn seven wins in Best-of-Three Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed matches—and you'll score invitations to the Pro Tour and an invitation to Arena Championship 6!

Solving the Standard Metagame

Get ahead on your Standard deckbuilding: watch deck techs CovertGoBlue and Ashlizzlle on YouTube for an analysis and tips for the Standard metagame following the release of Murders at Karlov Manor.

Standard Showdown Continues This Weekend

How's your Standard game now that Murders at Karlov Manor is in the mix? Standard Showdown is a weekly program hosted by WPN retailers for local Magic community Standard players and is a great place to try your decks in a local setting for fun and maybe even a few prizes.

This local game store event continues this coming weekend, and participants can pick up promo cards of Dragonlord's Servant and Sarkhan Unbroken while supplies last.

Dragonlord's Servant (Promo) Sarkhan Unbroken (Promo)

There are a limited number of full-art Omenpath basic lands available as awards, too, so be sure to check with your local game store on their award structure throughout the next few weeks to learn which cards and how many are up for grabs during the event!

MagicCon: Chicago, February 23–25

An incredible weekend of Magic is coming February 23–25! The sold out MagicCon: Chicago will be overflowing with play events, amazing artists, panels, a cosplay contest, and so much more.

Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor is also taking place over the MagicCon: Chicago weekend in the Draft and Pioneer formats. Check out Frank Karsten's latest Metagame Mentor article for a glimpse into the Pioneer metagame and the decks you can expect to see in Chicago.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

February 13–15: Murders at Karlov Manor Constructed

February 20–22: On the Edge

February 27–29: Momir

March 5–7: Into the Future

Quick Draft

January 3–February 16: March of the Machine

February 17–27: Murders at Karlov Manor

Other Events

February 27–March 5: Festival: Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks

March Metagame MADNESS March 8–11: Standard Metagame Challenge March 15–18: Historic Metagame Challenge March 29–April 1: Explorer Metagame Challenge



February Qualifier Events – Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

February 16: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 17–18: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT

February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Qualifier Weekend

Qualifier Weekend

February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT

February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited March 2: Day One, Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) March 3: Day Two, Murders at Karlov Manor Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

February 2024 Ranked Season The February 2024 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends February 29 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

