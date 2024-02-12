MTG Arena Announcements – February 12, 2024
In this edition:
- Murders at Karlov Manor Available Now!
- Qualify for Arena Championship 6 This Weekend
- Solving the Standard Metagame
- Standard Showdown Continues This Weekend
- MagicCon: Chicago, February 23–25
- Event Schedule
Murders at Karlov Manor Available Now!
The latest set is officially out worldwide—have you been helping to solve the daily Mystery Files for Murders at Karlov Manor? There are still a couple left!
Ian Adams, design manager on MTG Arena talks about bringing Murders at Karlov Manor to MTG Arena, mechanics, cool card combos, the hardest thing to implement from the new set, and more in a new video:
New Set Events!
Don't miss the new events for Murders at Karlov Manor! Premier Draft: Murders at Karlov Manor is open now, and you can play Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed events, too. Then, this Friday, look for Quick Draft events as well!
Check the MTG Arena Event Calendar and the event schedule below for more.
Qualify for Arena Championship 6 This Weekend
This weekend is your second chance to qualify for Arena Championship 6! (See who's qualified so far.)
Friday: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
It all begins with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In this Friday morning at 6 a.m. PT. Compete in Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed matches, notch four wins, and you'll earn an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend that happens the next day!
Saturday to Sunday: Qualifier Weekend
Once you have your invitation, join the two-day February Qualifier Weekend event, beginning at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, February 17. Play Best-of-Three Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed matches, take seven match wins, and you're invited to Day Two of the event.
Do it again on Day Two—earn seven wins in Best-of-Three Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed matches—and you'll score invitations to the Pro Tour and an invitation to Arena Championship 6!
Solving the Standard Metagame
Get ahead on your Standard deckbuilding: watch deck techs CovertGoBlue and Ashlizzlle on YouTube for an analysis and tips for the Standard metagame following the release of Murders at Karlov Manor.
Standard Showdown Continues This Weekend
How's your Standard game now that Murders at Karlov Manor is in the mix? Standard Showdown is a weekly program hosted by WPN retailers for local Magic community Standard players and is a great place to try your decks in a local setting for fun and maybe even a few prizes.
This local game store event continues this coming weekend, and participants can pick up promo cards of Dragonlord's Servant and Sarkhan Unbroken while supplies last.
There are a limited number of full-art Omenpath basic lands available as awards, too, so be sure to check with your local game store on their award structure throughout the next few weeks to learn which cards and how many are up for grabs during the event!
MagicCon: Chicago, February 23–25
An incredible weekend of Magic is coming February 23–25! The sold out MagicCon: Chicago will be overflowing with play events, amazing artists, panels, a cosplay contest, and so much more.
Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor is also taking place over the MagicCon: Chicago weekend in the Draft and Pioneer formats. Check out Frank Karsten's latest Metagame Mentor article for a glimpse into the Pioneer metagame and the decks you can expect to see in Chicago.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- February 13–15: Murders at Karlov Manor Constructed
- February 20–22: On the Edge
- February 27–29: Momir
- March 5–7: Into the Future
Quick Draft
- January 3–February 16: March of the Machine
- February 17–27: Murders at Karlov Manor
Other Events
- February 27–March 5: Festival: Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks
- March Metagame MADNESS
- March 8–11: Standard Metagame Challenge
- March 15–18: Historic Metagame Challenge
- March 29–April 1: Explorer Metagame Challenge
February Qualifier Events – Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- February 16: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- February 17–18: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Qualifier Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
February
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- March 2: Day One, Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- March 3: Day Two, Murders at Karlov Manor Draft (Best-of-Three)
Arena Championship
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 5
March 30, 2024
Who has qualified?
February 2024 Ranked Season
The February 2024 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends February 29 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style
