In this edition:

Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor This Weekend

This weekend you can score an invitation to the April Qualifier Weekend and as much as $2,000 for a top performance in Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor. The event is two days long, starting Saturday, March 2, and concluding on Sunday, March 3. Compete in Sealed matches on Day 1 and Draft matches on Day 2, and everyone who joins gets the Warleader’s Call sleeve!

Visit the Arena Open article for complete details and prizes.

Story Decks Festival Starts Tomorrow

Are you ready to join Alquist Proft and the rest of the Agency detectives as they try and solve these nefarious crimes? This Tuesday, February 27, play out the storyline of Murders at Karlov Manor through five preconstructed decks for an opportunity to add dossier and magnified card styles to your collection like these:

Check out the Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks and Festival Event article for all the card styles and details.

MagicCon: Chicago Recap and Pro Tour Decklists

MagicCon: Chicago this past weekend was a blast! Seth Manfield and his Rakdos Vampires deck took the title in Pro Tour Murders at Karlov Manor. Check out all 258 Pioneer decklists submitted for the event and read Frank Karsten's breakdown of the spiciest Pioneer decks to see what makes them tick.

There were lots of Magic announcements over the weekend, too, including these new sets coming this year—all of which will also be in MTG Arena:

Next up is MagicCon: Amsterdam! Join us for an incredible weekend of Magic June 28-30 that will include Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3!

Alchemy: Karlov Manor Coming March 5

We snooped around and found evidence of an Alchemy release coming to MTG Arena on March 5. Alchemy: Karlov Manor will be a 30-card set with cards legal in Alchemy, Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats! Like past Alchemy sets, we will be hosting an Alchemy Premier Draft March 5–12.

Cards in this release will incorporate a new mechanic that's fitting for the set: incorporate! A card that incorporates adds an additional mandatory mana cost to another card, and that second card gains additional attributes/text. Incorporate perpetually changes that card’s converted mana cost and attributes/text for the rest of that game.

You know what? It might be easier to just show some of the evidence directly:

Next Tuesday, March 5, is the release of Alchemy: Karlov Manor. The digital-only set brings 30 new cards to MTG Arena. For a closer inspection of the cards coming in the set, keep your eyes trained on our socials, emails, and YouTube channel this week!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00).

February 27–29: Momir

March 5–7: Into the Future

March 12–15: Artisan Brawl

March 19–22: Murders at Karlov Manor Phantom Sealed

Quick Draft

February 17–27: Murders at Karlov Manor

February 27–March 12: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

February 27–March 5: Festival: Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks

March Metagame MADNESS March 8–11: Standard Metagame Challenge March 15–18: Historic Metagame Challenge March 29–April 1: Explorer Metagame Challenge April 5–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge



March Qualifier Events – Alchemy

March 16: Best-of-One Play-In

March 22: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00). Note that daylight saving time in the US begins March 10 and UTC shift changes to -07:00.

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 16, 6 a.m. PT

March 16, 6 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 3 a.m. PT

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 3 a.m. PT Format: Alchemy

Qualifier Weekend

March 23, 6 a.m. PT–March 24, 4 p.m. PT

March 23, 6 a.m. PT–March 24, 4 p.m. PT Format: Alchemy

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00)).

Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor March 2: Day One, Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) March 3: Day Two, Murders at Karlov Manor Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 4: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 5: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

February 2024 Ranked Season The February 2024 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends February 29 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

March 2024 Ranked Season The March 2024 Ranked Season begins February 29 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

