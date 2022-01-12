MTG Arena Announcements, January 12, 2022
Alchemy Rebalance News
It's been a month since the release of Alchemy, and we've enjoyed seeing the format grow and take its first steps over the holiday season. And now, two of our first competitive Alchemy events are almost here: the Arena Open this weekend, and the Qualifier Weekend next weekend. We know many players are preparing hard for these events, and we will not be making any late-breaking changes to the format before they occur.
After the Qualifier Weekend, you can look forward to Alchemy's next phase, with a new handful of rebalanced cards coming your way. There will be boosts to some fun cards that aren't getting much love right now, as well as adjustments for some current strategies. We're excited for it, and we hope you are, too.
January 2022 Arena Open
Put your skills with the new Alchemy format to the test for a chance to win up to $2,500 in the first Arena Open of 2022!
The two-day Arena Open begins this Saturday, January 15, with Day 1 Best-of-One and Best-of-Three events. Perform well in these to secure an invitation to Day 2 where competition heats up for top prizes that will get your new year off to a lucrative start!
Get all the event and prize details on the January 2022 Arena Open page.
Arena Cube Happening Now
Draft with the best cards in Magic's history and play Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches in the Arena Cube available right now! Check out the full Arena Cube card list!
Don't miss out—the Arena Cube will be available until January 20.
Mad Science Starts Next Weekend
Want to add Innistrad: Crimson Vow eternal night card styles to your collection? Here's an opportunity to score some! Mad Science is an Alchemy event featuring the Zombies! special emblem with the text: "Whenever you cast an instant of sorcery spell, amass X, where X is that spell's mana value."
Mad Science begins January 21 at 8 a.m. PT and runs until February 1, 8 a.m. PT. Check out the complete details on the Mad Science event page.
Event Schedule
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.
- January 11–13: Alchemy
- January 18–20: Momir
- January 25–27: Slow Start
- February 1–3: Historic All Access
- February 8–10: Cascade
Quick Draft
- January 7–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages
- January 21–February 4: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- February 4–11: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures of the Forgotten Realms
Qualifier Weekend
Learn more on the Qualifier Weekend information page.
- January 22: Day 1 (must qualify through previous play)
- Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three)
- January 23: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate)
- Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three)
Arena Open
Learn more about the January 2022 Arena Open.
- January 15: Day 1 (open to all players)
- Format: Alchemy, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches
- January 16: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate)
- Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three) matches
Other Events
- January 6–21: Arena Cube Draft
- January 6–21: Arena Cube Traditional Draft
- January 21–February 1: Mad Science
- Format: Alchemy with a special gameplay emblem
- Note: This event will reward eternal night card styles from Innistrad: Crimson Vow.
- January 28–February 10: Double Feature Draft
- (This draft format combines cards from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow.)
- Note: Each entry into this event will award a Dracula card style!