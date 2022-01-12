Alchemy Rebalance News

It's been a month since the release of Alchemy, and we've enjoyed seeing the format grow and take its first steps over the holiday season. And now, two of our first competitive Alchemy events are almost here: the Arena Open this weekend, and the Qualifier Weekend next weekend. We know many players are preparing hard for these events, and we will not be making any late-breaking changes to the format before they occur.

After the Qualifier Weekend, you can look forward to Alchemy's next phase, with a new handful of rebalanced cards coming your way. There will be boosts to some fun cards that aren't getting much love right now, as well as adjustments for some current strategies. We're excited for it, and we hope you are, too.

January 2022 Arena Open

Put your skills with the new Alchemy format to the test for a chance to win up to $2,500 in the first Arena Open of 2022!

The two-day Arena Open begins this Saturday, January 15, with Day 1 Best-of-One and Best-of-Three events. Perform well in these to secure an invitation to Day 2 where competition heats up for top prizes that will get your new year off to a lucrative start!

Get all the event and prize details on the January 2022 Arena Open page.

Arena Cube Happening Now

Draft with the best cards in Magic's history and play Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches in the Arena Cube available right now! Check out the full Arena Cube card list!

Don't miss out—the Arena Cube will be available until January 20.

Mad Science Starts Next Weekend

Want to add Innistrad: Crimson Vow eternal night card styles to your collection? Here's an opportunity to score some! Mad Science is an Alchemy event featuring the Zombies! special emblem with the text: "Whenever you cast an instant of sorcery spell, amass X, where X is that spell's mana value."

Mad Science begins January 21 at 8 a.m. PT and runs until February 1, 8 a.m. PT. Check out the complete details on the Mad Science event page.

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

January 11–13: Alchemy

January 18–20: Momir

January 25–27: Slow Start

February 1–3: Historic All Access

February 8–10: Cascade

Quick Draft

January 7–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages

January 21–February 4: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

February 4–11: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures of the Forgotten Realms

Qualifier Weekend

Learn more on the Qualifier Weekend information page.

January 22: Day 1 (must qualify through previous play) Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three)

January 23: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three)



Arena Open

Learn more about the January 2022 Arena Open.

January 15: Day 1 (open to all players) Format: Alchemy, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches

January 16: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three) matches



Other Events