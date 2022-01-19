Arena Cube Happening Now

Draft with the best cards in Magic's history and play Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches in Arena Cube, available right now! Check out the full Arena Cube card list.

Don't miss out—Arena Cube is only here until Thursday, January 20.

Mad Science Begins Friday!

Here's your chance to add Innistrad: Crimson Vow Eternal Night card styles to your collection: this weekend, join in for the Mad Science event! This Alchemy event features the Zombies! special emblem with the text: "Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, amass X, where X is that spell's mana value."

Mad Science begins this Friday, January 21 at 8 a.m. PT and runs until February 1, 8 a.m. PT. Check out the complete details on the Mad Science event page.

Double Feature Draft

From January 28 through February 10, join in a monster mash of a draft event, featuring a special blend of both Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow! Plus, score a Dracula card style you don't already own for each entry!

Jonathan Harker (Jacob Hauken, Inspector) | Art by Slawomir Maniak

Get all the details on the Double Feature event!

Note: This draft format in MTG Arena only shows cards in the Dracula style if you own the corresponding card style.

Upcoming Arena Open Schedule

Thanks to all those who participated in last week's first Alchemy Arena Open! We have more Arena Opens ahead in 2022—here's a peek at what's coming in the next few months:

February 26–27: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Limited (Day 1: Sealed, Day 2: Draft)

April 16–17: Historic

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

January 18–20: Momir

January 25–27: Slow Start

February 1–3: Historic All Access

February 8–10: Cascade

February 15–17: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Phantom Draft

Quick Draft

January 7–21: Strixhaven: School of Mages

January 21–February 4: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

February 4–11: Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures of the Forgotten Realms

February 11–25: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

Qualifier Weekend

Learn more on the Qualifier Weekend information page.

January 22: Day 1 (must qualify through previous play) Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three)

January 23: Day 2 (must qualify during Day 1 to participate) Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three)



Other Events

January 6–21: Arena Cube Draft

January 6–21: Arena Cube Traditional Draft

January 21–February 1: Mad Science Format: Alchemy with a special gameplay emblem Note: This event will award eternal night card styles from Innistrad: Crimson Vow

January 28–February 10: Double Feature Draft Combines cards from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and Innistrad: Crimson Vow Each entry into this event will award a Dracula card style!



January 2022 Ranked Season

The January 2022 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).