Ready, Set, Go! Read the Story, then Watch the Debut of Aetherdrift Tomorrow

Today, we released the finale of Aetherdrift's story, and we're only picking up speed from there! This death-defying, high-octane, full throttle set debuts tomorrow, January 21, on Magic's YouTube and Twitch channels. Catch up with the set's story right here on DailyMTG or with The Magic Story Podcast and get ready for the death race of a lifetime.

Are you in pursuit of thrills like no other, otherwise known as preview cards? Follow along with previews from your favorite content creators and discover your favorite new cards from Aetherdrift!

Aetherdrift Preorders Start Tomorrow!

The starting line is coming into view as we roll up on the release of Aetherdrift on February 11. Supercharge your launch out of the gate by picking up Aetherdrift preorder bundles beginning tomorrow, January 21!

Chandra Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Chandra Sleeve Chandra Card Available at purchase: Chandra sleeve Available at release (February 11): 50 Aetherdrift packs

packs 5 Golden Packs

Chandra card

Chandra depth art card style

Loot Play Bundle $24.99 USD Loot Sleeve Loot Card Spikeshell Servo Companion Available at purchase: Loot sleeve

Spikeshell Servo companion Available at release (February 11): 2 Player Draft tokens

1 Sealed token

5 Play-In Points

Loot card

Loot depth art card style

Sita Varma Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Sita Varma Sleeve Sita Varma Card Available at purchase: Sita Varma sleeve Available at release (February 11): Aetherdrift Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Sita Varma card

Sita Varma depth art card style

The cards and sleeves in these bundles will be revealed tomorrow, January 21, and the bundles will be available to purchase tomorrow in the MTG Arena Store after the game update!

Earn Your Spot in January's Qualifier Weekend in the Best-of-Three Play-In

As the sun sets on our bevy of beautiful bonus sheets in Pioneer Masters events, we're keeping the spotlight on Explorer for January's Qualifier Weekend. The top 250 players from December 2024's ranked season, along with top performers at Qualifier Play-In events, will face off in Best-of-Three Explorer Constructed, and there's still time for you to join them!

The Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In is this Friday, January 24, and also features Explorer Constructed competition. By making it to four wins before getting a loss, you'll earn a spot in the Qualifier Weekend on January 25-26. The Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend are many players' first steps on the path to the Pro Tour, so start prepping your Explorer deck today.

Don't Miss Out: Arena Direct Duskmourn Starts This Friday!

This Friday, indulge your FOMO for an opportunity to win two physical boxes of Duskmourn: House of Horror Play Boosters!

In the latest Arena Direct, you'll have just three days, beginning this Friday, January 24, at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC), to win a pair of Play Booster boxes by sweeping up with six wins in Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed Best-of-One matches. The event ends on Monday morning, January 27, at 8 a.m. (sign up closes at 6 a.m. PT/14:00 UTC), so don't miss out!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

January 21–23: Cascade Brawl

January 28–30: Historic Pauper

February 4–5: Golden Pack Sealed

February 11–12: Jump into Aetherdrift

Quick Draft

January 4–18: Duskmourn: House of Horror

January 18–February 1: Wilds of Eldraine

February 1–15: Bloomburrow

Other Events

Standard Set Premier Drafts take over before Aetherdrift ! January 21–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror January 28–February 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction February 4–11: March of the Machine

! January 28–February 11: Chromatic Cube Drafts, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

January Qualifier Events – Explorer

January 24: Best-of-Three Play-In

January 25–26: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

January

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

January 24, 6 a.m. PT–January 25, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

January 24, 6 a.m. PT–January 25, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

January 25, 6 a.m. PT–January 26, 4 p.m. PT

January 25, 6 a.m. PT–January 26, 4 p.m. PT Format: Explorer