MTG Arena Announcements – January 20, 2025
In this edition:
- Ready, Set, Go! Read the Story and Watch the Debut of Aetherdrift Tomorrow!
- Aetherdrift Preorders Start Tomorrow!
- Earn Your Spot in January's Qualifier Weekend in the Best-of-Three Play-In
- Don't Miss Out: Arena Direct Duskmourn Starts This Friday!
- Event Schedule
Ready, Set, Go! Read the Story, then Watch the Debut of Aetherdrift Tomorrow
Today, we released the finale of Aetherdrift's story, and we're only picking up speed from there! This death-defying, high-octane, full throttle set debuts tomorrow, January 21, on Magic's YouTube and Twitch channels. Catch up with the set's story right here on DailyMTG or with The Magic Story Podcast and get ready for the death race of a lifetime.
Are you in pursuit of thrills like no other, otherwise known as preview cards? Follow along with previews from your favorite content creators and discover your favorite new cards from Aetherdrift!
Aetherdrift Preorders Start Tomorrow!
The starting line is coming into view as we roll up on the release of Aetherdrift on February 11. Supercharge your launch out of the gate by picking up Aetherdrift preorder bundles beginning tomorrow, January 21!
Chandra Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Chandra sleeve
- 50 Aetherdrift packs
- 5 Golden Packs
- Chandra card
- Chandra depth art card style
Loot Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
- Loot sleeve
- Spikeshell Servo companion
- 2 Player Draft tokens
- 1 Sealed token
- 5 Play-In Points
- Loot card
- Loot depth art card style
Sita Varma Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
- Sita Varma sleeve
- Aetherdrift Mastery Pass
- Sita Varma card
- Sita Varma depth art card style
The cards and sleeves in these bundles will be revealed tomorrow, January 21, and the bundles will be available to purchase tomorrow in the MTG Arena Store after the game update!
Earn Your Spot in January's Qualifier Weekend in the Best-of-Three Play-In
As the sun sets on our bevy of beautiful bonus sheets in Pioneer Masters events, we're keeping the spotlight on Explorer for January's Qualifier Weekend. The top 250 players from December 2024's ranked season, along with top performers at Qualifier Play-In events, will face off in Best-of-Three Explorer Constructed, and there's still time for you to join them!
The Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In is this Friday, January 24, and also features Explorer Constructed competition. By making it to four wins before getting a loss, you'll earn a spot in the Qualifier Weekend on January 25-26. The Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend are many players' first steps on the path to the Pro Tour, so start prepping your Explorer deck today.
Don't Miss Out: Arena Direct Duskmourn Starts This Friday!
This Friday, indulge your
In the latest Arena Direct, you'll have just three days, beginning this Friday, January 24, at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC), to win a pair of Play Booster boxes by sweeping up with six wins in Duskmourn: House of Horror Sealed Best-of-One matches. The event ends on Monday morning, January 27, at 8 a.m. (sign up closes at 6 a.m. PT/14:00 UTC), so don't miss out!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- January 21–23: Cascade Brawl
- January 28–30: Historic Pauper
- February 4–5: Golden Pack Sealed
- February 11–12: Jump into Aetherdrift
Quick Draft
- January 4–18: Duskmourn: House of Horror
- January 18–February 1: Wilds of Eldraine
- February 1–15: Bloomburrow
Other Events
- Standard Set Premier Drafts take over before Aetherdrift!
- January 21–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror
- January 28–February 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- February 4–11: March of the Machine
- January 28–February 11: Chromatic Cube Drafts, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
January Qualifier Events – Explorer
- January 24: Best-of-Three Play-In
- January 25–26: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
January
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
January 24, 6 a.m. PT–January 25, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
- Qualifier Weekend
January 25, 6 a.m. PT–January 26, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
January 2025 Ranked Season
The January 2025 Ranked Season begins December 31, 2024, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends January 31, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style
Follow MTG Arena Social
Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: