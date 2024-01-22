MTG Arena Announcements – January 22, 2024
In this edition:
- Murders at Karlov Manor Preorders Available Now
- Arena Cube Is Back!
- Visual Issue with January Arena Open Qualifier Weekend Invitation Token
- Event Schedule
Murders at Karlov Manor Preorders Available Now
We're closing in on the February 6 release of Murders at Karlov Manor, but there's still time to get in your preorders. There are three bundles to pick from; choose those that fit your play style:
Massacre Girl Pack Bundle
$49.99/€54.99
- Massacre Girl sleeve
- 50x Murders at Karlov Manor packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Massacre Girl, Known Killer depth art card style
- Massacre Girl, Known Killer card
Alquist Proft Play Bundle
$24.99/€27.49
- Forensic Thopter companion
- Alquist Proft sleeve
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Alquist Proft depth art card style
- Alquist Proft card
Kaya Pass Bundle
$14.99/€16.49
- Kaya sleeve
- Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Pass
- Kaya, Spirits' Justice depth art card style
- Kaya, Spirits' Justice card
Arena Cube Is Back!
Arena Cube returns on January 23 with its hallmark high-power play and an updated card list spanning MTG Arena. Check out all the Arena Cube event details and get ready to play with some of the most powerful cards in MTG Arena!
Visual Issue with January Arena Open Qualifier Weekend Invitation Token
The Qualifier Weekend invitation token awarded during the January Arena Open event was inadvertently given incorrect visual details, resulting in the December Day 2 Qualifier Weekend invitation token displaying instead. This issue is cosmetic only. No action is required by players affected; the token visual will be updated to the correct February Qualifier Weekend Day 1 invitation token before the start of the event on February 17.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- January 23–25: Brawl (formerly Historic Brawl)
- January 30–February 1: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Bot Draft
- February 6–8: Jump Into Murders at Karlov Manor
- February 13–15: Murders at Karlov Manor Constructed
Quick Draft
- January 16–30: The Brothers' War
- January 3–February 16: March of the Machine
Other Events
- December 12–February 5: Jump Into Middle-earth
- January 23–February 5: Arena Cube Draft
- January 26–29: Standard Metagame Challenge
- February 2–5: Timeless Metagame Challenge
February Qualifier Events – Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- February 10: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- February 16: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- February 17–18: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Qualifier Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
February
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
February 10, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- March 2: Day One, Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- March 3: Day Two, Murders at Karlov Manor Draft (Best-of-Three)
Arena Championship
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 5
March 30, 2024
Who has qualified so far?
January 2024 Ranked Season
The January 2024 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style
