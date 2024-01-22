In this edition:

Murders at Karlov Manor Preorders Available Now

We're closing in on the February 6 release of Murders at Karlov Manor, but there's still time to get in your preorders. There are three bundles to pick from; choose those that fit your play style:

Massacre Girl Pack Bundle $49.99/€54.99 Available at purchase: Massacre Girl sleeve Available at release (February 6): 50x Murders at Karlov Manor packs

5x Golden Packs

Massacre Girl, Known Killer depth art card style

Massacre Girl, Known Killer card

Alquist Proft Play Bundle $24.99/€27.49 Available at purchase: Forensic Thopter companion

Alquist Proft sleeve Available at release (February 6): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Alquist Proft depth art card style

Alquist Proft card

Kaya Pass Bundle $14.99/€16.49 Available at purchase: Kaya sleeve Available at release (February 6): Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Pass

Kaya, Spirits' Justice depth art card style

Kaya, Spirits' Justice card

Arena Cube Is Back!

Arena Cube returns on January 23 with its hallmark high-power play and an updated card list spanning MTG Arena. Check out all the Arena Cube event details and get ready to play with some of the most powerful cards in MTG Arena!

Visual Issue with January Arena Open Qualifier Weekend Invitation Token

The Qualifier Weekend invitation token awarded during the January Arena Open event was inadvertently given incorrect visual details, resulting in the December Day 2 Qualifier Weekend invitation token displaying instead. This issue is cosmetic only. No action is required by players affected; the token visual will be updated to the correct February Qualifier Weekend Day 1 invitation token before the start of the event on February 17.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

January 23–25: Brawl (formerly Historic Brawl)

January 30–February 1: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Bot Draft

February 6–8: Jump Into Murders at Karlov Manor

February 13–15: Murders at Karlov Manor Constructed

Quick Draft

January 16–30: The Brothers' War

January 3–February 16: March of the Machine

Other Events

December 12–February 5: Jump Into Middle-earth

January 23–February 5: Arena Cube Draft

January 26–29: Standard Metagame Challenge

February 2–5: Timeless Metagame Challenge

February Qualifier Events – Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

February 10: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 16: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 17–18: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

February 10, 6 a.m. PT

February 10, 6 a.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT

February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Qualifier Weekend

February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT

February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited March 2: Day One, Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) March 3: Day Two, Murders at Karlov Manor Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

January 2024 Ranked Season The January 2024 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

