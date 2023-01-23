MTG Arena Announcements, January 23, 2023
Preorders for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Available Now
Preorder bundles are on sale now, and this time you have three choices, each with different prices, that let you choose what works best with the way you play MTG Arena.
Jace Pack Bundle
$49.99/€49.99
Available at purchase:
- Jace, the Perfected Mind sleeve
Available at release (February 7, 2023):
- 50x Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Jace, the Perfected Mind card
- Jace depth art card style
Koth Play Bundle
$24.99/€24.99
Available at purchase:
- Koth, Fire of Resistance sleeve
Available at release (February 7, 2023):
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Koth, Fire of Resistance card
- Koth, Fire of Resistance depth art card style
Elesh Norn Pass Bundle
$14.99/€14.99
Available at purchase:
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines sleeve
- Flensing Raptor pet
Available at release (February 7, 2023):
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card
- Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines depth art card style
Tune in for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Early Access February 2–3!
Get a taste of gameplay in the latest set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, from Thursday, February 2, beginning at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, February 3, ending at 10 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) by tuning into your favorite Magic streamers and content creators!
They'll be facing off against one another in matches of Standard, Sealed, Draft, and other formats. Check them out on Twitch and YouTube!
Are you a streamer or creator interested in Early Access? We may have room for you to join in the fun! Here's how to get in touch for your location and let them know you're available for Early Access:
- North America: If you've participated in Early Access events in the past, you'll automatically receive an invitation to the The Brothers' War Early Access event. If you haven't participated in an Early Access event yet but would like to, email MTGAEarlyAccess@Wizards.com with links to your content to apply. (Please note, not all applicants will receive a response. Thank you for your patience and understanding.)
- Europe:@Wizards_MagicEU, @Wizards_MagicFR, @Wizards_MagicES, @Wizards_MagicIT, @Wizards_MagicGR
- Japan: @MTGArenaJP, @mtgJP
- APAC: MTG Facebook APAC, MTG Facebook Korea, KR Game Lounge
- LATAM: @wizards_magices Instagram, @wizards_magicES Twitter, @Wizards_MagicBR, MTG Facebook Brazil, MTG Instagram Brazil
Latest Card Rebalances
This week saw the release of a few new card rebalances for Alchemy and Historic formats, including adjustments for Sprits and Samurai. Get a rundown of all the rebalance changes!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- January 24–26: Momir
- January 31–February 2: Artisan
- February 7–9: Historic Singleton All Access
- February 14–16: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
Quick Draft
- January 20–February 7: The Brothers' War
- February 7–17: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Other Events
- January 16–31: Flashback Kaldheim Premier Draft
- January 31–February 7: Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft
- February 7–13: Compleatly Outmatched
- February 10–13: Standard Metagame Challenge
- February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace
- February 16–19: The Hunter Maze
- February 19–22: The Surgical Bay
- February 22–25: The Dross Pits
- February 25–28: The Fair Basilica
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Qualifier Play-Ins
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
February
- Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
Qualifier Weekends
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.
February
- Qualifier Weekend
February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Arena Open March 4–5
- Day 1, March 4: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
- Day 2, March 5: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft
There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.
Arena Championship 2
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 2
March 18–19, 2023
- Format:
Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic
Top 8: Historic
- Format:
January 2023 Ranked Season
The January 2023 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style
