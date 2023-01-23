Preorders for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Available Now

Preorder bundles are on sale now, and this time you have three choices, each with different prices, that let you choose what works best with the way you play MTG Arena.

Jace Pack Bundle $49.99/€49.99 Available at purchase: Jace, the Perfected Mind sleeve

Available at release (February 7, 2023): 50x Phyrexia: All Will Be One packs

5x Golden Packs

Jace, the Perfected Mind card



Jace depth art card style Koth Play Bundle $24.99/€24.99 Available at purchase: Koth, Fire of Resistance sleeve

Available at release (February 7, 2023): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Koth, Fire of Resistance card



Koth, Fire of Resistance depth art card style Elesh Norn Pass Bundle $14.99/€14.99 Available at purchase: Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines sleeve



Flensing Raptor pet Available at release (February 7, 2023): Phyrexia: All Will Be One Mastery Pass

Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines card



Elesh Norn, Mother of Machines depth art card style

Tune in for Phyrexia: All Will Be One Early Access February 2–3!

Get a taste of gameplay in the latest set, Phyrexia: All Will Be One, from Thursday, February 2, beginning at 10 a.m. PT until Friday, February 3, ending at 10 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) by tuning into your favorite Magic streamers and content creators!

They'll be facing off against one another in matches of Standard, Sealed, Draft, and other formats. Check them out on Twitch and YouTube!

Latest Card Rebalances

This week saw the release of a few new card rebalances for Alchemy and Historic formats, including adjustments for Sprits and Samurai. Get a rundown of all the rebalance changes!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

January 24–26: Momir

January 31–February 2: Artisan

February 7–9: Historic Singleton All Access

February 14–16: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

Quick Draft

January 20–February 7: The Brothers' War

February 7–17: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

February 17–March 2: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

Other Events

January 16–31: Flashback Kaldheim Premier Draft

January 31–February 7: Flashback Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Premier Draft

February 7–13: Compleatly Outmatched

February 10–13: Standard Metagame Challenge

February 13–16: The Autonomous Furnace

February 16–19: The Hunter Maze

February 19–22: The Surgical Bay

February 22–25: The Dross Pits

February 25–28: The Fair Basilica

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Play-Ins

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

February

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 18, 6 a.m. PT–February 19, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 24, 6 a.m. PT–February 25, 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Qualifier Weekends

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) each day. You must enter within this 2-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

February

Qualifier Weekend

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Format: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Sealed

February 25, 6 a.m. PT–February 26, 4 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Day 2 entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open March 4–5 Day 1, March 4: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

Day 2, March 5: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.



Arena Championship 2

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 2

March 18–19, 2023 Format :

Swiss: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Draft + Historic

Top 8: Historic

March 18–19, 2023

January 2023 Ranked Season The January 2023 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends on January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Recruitment Officer card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

: 4 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War Packs + 1,000 Gold + Recruitment Officer card style + Brotherhood's End card style

