Murders at Karlov Manor Arrives Next Week

On February 6, crack the murder mysteries rocking Ravnica with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor on MTG Arena! There's just one week left to get your preorders in before launch next Tuesday, so don't delay.

Prep with These Previews

We have a pair of videos to help you get acquainted with the new set!

Check out this preview of some of Murders at Karlov Manor's best commons and cool cards to build around in Limited:

Prepare to update your Standard deck for Murders at Karlov Manor with this preview:

You can get your first opportunity to play with the new set during Prerelease events hosted at local WPN game stores worldwide beginning this Friday, February 2, and running through February 8. Open Play Boosters, create decks, and play in a fun, relaxed, and welcoming local setting with other Magic players!

Preorder Bundles Available until February 5!

Massacre Girl Pack Bundle $49.99/€54.99 Available at purchase: Massacre Girl sleeve Available at release (February 6): 50x Murders at Karlov Manor packs

5x Golden Packs

Massacre Girl, Known Killer depth art card style

Massacre Girl, Known Killer card

Alquist Proft Play Bundle $24.99/€27.49 Available at purchase: Forensic Thopter companion

Alquist Proft sleeve Available at release (February 6): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Alquist Proft depth art card style

Alquist Proft card

Kaya Pass Bundle $14.99/€16.49 Available at purchase: Kaya sleeve Available at release (February 6): Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Pass

Kaya, Spirits' Justice depth art card style

Kaya, Spirits' Justice card

Last week we released an update with a large download. This was part of upgrading Unity, our underlying client engine, and it sets us up to deliver future upgrades and improvements. It touched most every part of the client, which is part of why the download was so large.

We are aware that this change caused a number of issues, mostly visual, for players, and we're working quickly to get those addressed. We don't have a specific date for each item, but you should see some fixes starting with next week's release of Murders at Karlov Manor. Please continue reporting bugs through our bugs & feedback site.

We're still working to deliver a fix for the Sparky bug some players are hitting, where she keeps repeating the same message. We needed to get last week's update out first, and now we'll work to get that Sparky fix out as quickly as we can.

Experience Murders at Karlov Manor through Story Decks

Play out the murder cases of Murders at Karlov Manor with five new story decks—plus a bonus non-event Brawl deck—and win showcase treatment card styles! February 27 until March 5, join the Festival: Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks event and play any of the five themed decks:

Crime Scenes & Seances

Minored in Criminology

Sideline Schemes

It's Elementary

Caught Red Branched

There are six card styles you can earn in the festival event:

Call a Surprise Witness Demand Answers It Doesn't Add Up

Teysa, Opulent Oligarch Etrata, Deadly Fugitive Trostani, Three Whispers

Check out the event details and decklists for all five event decks, plus the bonus Brawl deck: Beware the Wolf! And if you haven't read it yet, catch the mystery and action in the Murders at Karlov Manor Magic Story!

Play with Power in Arena Cube

The most powerful cube on MTG Arena is here, but there are only a few days left in the event! Cards in this cube are selected from among the strongest in MTG Arena for exciting drafting and unique play. Read up on the strategies for Arena Cube and take a look at the cards you can draft. Then, jump in and play before the Arena Cube event closes on February 5!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

January 30–February 1: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Bot Draft

February 6–8: Jump Into Murders at Karlov Manor

February 13–15: Murders at Karlov Manor Constructed

February 20–22: On the Edge

Quick Draft

January 16–30: The Brothers' War

January 3–February 16: March of the Machine

Other Events

February Qualifier Events – Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

February 10: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 16: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 17–18: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Qualifier Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

February 10, 6 a.m. PT

February 10, 6 a.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT

February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Qualifier Weekend

February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT

February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited March 2: Day One, Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) March 3: Day Two, Murders at Karlov Manor Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

January 2024 Ranked Season The January 2024 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack

Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style

Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style

February 2024 Ranked Season The February 2024 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends February 29 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style

