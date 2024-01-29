MTG Arena Announcements – January 29, 2024
In this edition:
- Murders at Karlov Manor Preorders Available Now
- A Note on Last Week's Update
- Experience Murders at Karlov Manor through Story Decks
- Play with Power in Arena Cube
- Event Schedule
Murders at Karlov Manor Arrives Next Week
On February 6, crack the murder mysteries rocking Ravnica with the release of Murders at Karlov Manor on MTG Arena! There's just one week left to get your preorders in before launch next Tuesday, so don't delay.
Prep with These Previews
We have a pair of videos to help you get acquainted with the new set!
Check out this preview of some of Murders at Karlov Manor's best commons and cool cards to build around in Limited:
Prepare to update your Standard deck for Murders at Karlov Manor with this preview:
You can get your first opportunity to play with the new set during Prerelease events hosted at local WPN game stores worldwide beginning this Friday, February 2, and running through February 8. Open Play Boosters, create decks, and play in a fun, relaxed, and welcoming local setting with other Magic players!
Preorder Bundles Available until February 5!
Massacre Girl Pack Bundle
$49.99/€54.99
- Massacre Girl sleeve
- 50x Murders at Karlov Manor packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Massacre Girl, Known Killer depth art card style
- Massacre Girl, Known Killer card
Alquist Proft Play Bundle
$24.99/€27.49
- Forensic Thopter companion
- Alquist Proft sleeve
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Alquist Proft depth art card style
- Alquist Proft card
Kaya Pass Bundle
$14.99/€16.49
- Kaya sleeve
- Murders at Karlov Manor Mastery Pass
- Kaya, Spirits' Justice depth art card style
- Kaya, Spirits' Justice card
A Note on Last Week's Update
Last week we released an update with a large download. This was part of upgrading Unity, our underlying client engine, and it sets us up to deliver future upgrades and improvements. It touched most every part of the client, which is part of why the download was so large.
We are aware that this change caused a number of issues, mostly visual, for players, and we're working quickly to get those addressed. We don't have a specific date for each item, but you should see some fixes starting with next week's release of Murders at Karlov Manor. Please continue reporting bugs through our bugs & feedback site.
We're still working to deliver a fix for the Sparky bug some players are hitting, where she keeps repeating the same message. We needed to get last week's update out first, and now we'll work to get that Sparky fix out as quickly as we can.
Experience Murders at Karlov Manor through Story Decks
Play out the murder cases of Murders at Karlov Manor with five new story decks—plus a bonus non-event Brawl deck—and win showcase treatment card styles! February 27 until March 5, join the Festival: Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks event and play any of the five themed decks:
- Crime Scenes & Seances
- Minored in Criminology
- Sideline Schemes
- It's Elementary
- Caught Red Branched
There are six card styles you can earn in the festival event:
Check out the event details and decklists for all five event decks, plus the bonus Brawl deck: Beware the Wolf! And if you haven't read it yet, catch the mystery and action in the Murders at Karlov Manor Magic Story!
Play with Power in Arena Cube
The most powerful cube on MTG Arena is here, but there are only a few days left in the event! Cards in this cube are selected from among the strongest in MTG Arena for exciting drafting and unique play. Read up on the strategies for Arena Cube and take a look at the cards you can draft. Then, jump in and play before the Arena Cube event closes on February 5!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- January 30–February 1: Phyrexia: All Will Be One Phantom Bot Draft
- February 6–8: Jump Into Murders at Karlov Manor
- February 13–15: Murders at Karlov Manor Constructed
- February 20–22: On the Edge
Quick Draft
- January 16–30: The Brothers' War
- January 3–February 16: March of the Machine
Other Events
- December 12–February 5: Jump Into Middle-earth
- January 23–February 5: Arena Cube Draft
- January 26–29: Standard Metagame Challenge
- February 2–5: Timeless Metagame Challenge
- February 27–March 5: Festival: Murders at Karlov Manor Story Decks
February Qualifier Events – Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- February 10: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- February 16: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- February 17–18: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).
Qualifier Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
February
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
February 10, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
February 16, 6 a.m. PT–February 17, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- Qualifier Weekend
February 17, 6 a.m. PT–February 18, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Arena Open: Murders at Karlov Manor Limited
- March 2: Day One, Murders at Karlov Manor Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- March 3: Day Two, Murders at Karlov Manor Draft (Best-of-Three)
Arena Championship
The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.
- Arena Championship 5
March 30, 2024
Who has qualified so far?
January 2024 Ranked Season
The January 2024 Ranked Season begins December 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends January 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00)
- Bronze Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack
- Silver Reward: 1 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 The Lost Caverns of Ixalan packs + 1,000 gold + Cenote Scout card style + Dire Flail card style
February 2024 Ranked Season
The February 2024 Ranked Season begins January 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends February 29 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Lightning Helix card style + Steamcore Scholar card style
