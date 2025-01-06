In this edition:

Arena Open: Pioneer Masters This Weekend

The first Arena Open of 2025 kicks off this weekend with big prizes and an entry into higher level competitive Magic on MTG Arena. January 11–12, prove your skill with the latest set, Pioneer Masters, in Sealed and Draft matches as you battle your way to a top prize of $2,000 and an invitation to the February Qualifier Weekend event!

No one walks away empty handed: everyone who enters will receive the Iroas, God of Victory sleeve:

Pioneer Masters Devotion Bonus Sheet Starts Tomorrow

The final bonus sheet for Pioneer Masters events rotates in on Tuesday, January 7, at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC)! The theme is Devotion, so look for cards like Fiendslayer Paladin ; Ash Zealot ; Purphoros, God of the Forge ; Nightveil Specter , and many others that can also energize devotion strategies in these events beginning tomorrow:

This is the last bonus sheet, but don't forget that you may still play against opponents with cards from both the Planeswalkers and the Spells bonus sheets if those players are still in the event!

Flashback to Past Sets in Standard Premier Drafts Starting January 21

We're driving toward the release of Aetherdrift on MTG Arena, and as a prelude we're rolling out a series of Standard Flashback Premier Drafts to get you geared up for launch. Starting Tuesday, January 21 and running until February 11, enjoy these Premier Draft events (start and end times are 8 a.m. PT / 16:00 UTC):

January 21–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror

January 28–February 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

February 4–11: March of the Machine

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

January 7–9: Pioneer Mastes Phantom Sealed (with all three bonus sheets!)

Phantom Sealed (with all three bonus sheets!) January 14–16: Momir

January 21–23: Cascade Brawl

January 28–30: Historic Pauper

Quick Draft

January 4–18: Duskmourn: House of Horror

January 18–February 1: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

Standard Set Premier Drafts take over before Aetherdrift!
January 21–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror
January 28–February 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
February 4–11: March of the Machine

! January 28–February 11: Chromatic Cube Drafts, Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

January Qualifier Events – Explorer

January 18: Best-of-One Play-In

January 24: Best-of-Three Play-In

January 25–26: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

January

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

January 18, 6 a.m. PT–January 19, 3 a.m. PT
Format: Explorer

January 18, 6 a.m. PT–January 19, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

January 24, 6 a.m. PT–January 25, 3 a.m. PT
Format: Explorer

January 24, 6 a.m. PT–January 25, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

January 25, 6 a.m. PT–January 26, 4 p.m. PT
Format: Explorer

January 25, 6 a.m. PT–January 26, 4 p.m. PT Format: Explorer

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open Pioneer Masters
January 11: Day One, Pioneer Masters Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
January 12: Day Two, Pioneer Masters Draft (Best-of-Three)



January 2025 Ranked Season

The January 2025 Ranked Season begins December 31, 2024, at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends January 31, 2025, at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Reclamation Sage card style + Alesha, Who Laughs at Fate card style

