Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Releases on all Digital Platforms Thursday, July 8!

Ready for a Magic adventure unlike any before? Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms comes out Thursday, July 8, on all digital platforms! Get details on the new set plus everything coming to MTG Arena in the latest State of the Game article.

Maximize Your Rewards with Mastery Pass for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms brings new Set Mastery rewards to MTG Arena players. Sign up for the Mastery Pass and get access to even greater rewards for playing! A Mastery Pass can be purchased for 3,400 gems in MTG Arena, so log on July 8 to start earning experience and rewards!

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Packs in the MTG Arena Store

Start expanding your collection with cards from the new set! You'll find Store Packs for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms available starting July 8 in the MTG Arena Store.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Launch Events

These new events come to MTG Arena with the release of Adventures in the Forgotten Realms:

July 8 until Innistrad: Midnight Hunt release: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Premier Draft

July 8 until Innistrad: Midnight Hunt release: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Traditional Draft

July 8–31: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Sealed

July 8–31: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Traditional Sealed

Get a Head Start on Standard 2022

Prepare for the upcoming Standard format by playing in Standard 2022 queues. These will include only the sets that will still be in Standard after the rotation: Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, Strixhaven: School of Mages, and Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.

You'll find be a Ranked version and Play version, both of which will be Best-of-One, and these queues will begin with the Adventures in the Forgotten Realms release on July 8.

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Cosmetic Bundles on Sale July 8

These cosmetic bundles will be available July 8 in the MTG Arena Store:

Module Treatment Land Bundle

Cost: 1,800 gems or 8,000 gold

Get awesome land card styles featuring the module treatments in Adventures in the Forgotten Realms! This bundle includes:

Cave of the Frost Dragon module card style

Den of the Bugbear module card style

Hall of Storm Giants module card style

Hive of the Eye Tyrant module card style

Lair of the Hydra module card style

Temple of the Dragon Queen module card style

Dungeon Descent module card style

Evolving Wilds module card style

Sticker Bundle

Cost: 1,000 gems or 5,000 gold

New stickers to express yourself during matches:

Ellywick sticker

Beholder sticker

Mind Flayer sticker

Beholder Bundle

Cost: 3,000 gems or 15,000 gold

Beholder pet

Xanathar card sleeve

Plus, look for more bundles in the Store, including card styles for borderless planeswalkers and borderless Dragons!

FNM at Home is now Midweek Magic!

Midweek Magic takes up the mantle of the popular FNM at Home event beginning July 13–15! Running weekly from Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT through Thursday at 8 a.m. PT, Midweek Magic has no entry and two rare individual card rewards—just like FNM at Home.

Codes for an MTG Arena cosmetic are still available from your local game store (in person, if pandemic restrictions allow in your area, or online).

Changes to ICRs

These changes are taking effect for individual card rewards (ICRs) in MTG Arena:

Daily win, Midweek Magic, and Standard-based event ICRs are now only Zendikar Rising, Kaldheim, Strixhaven, and Adventures in the Forgotten Realms.

Throne of Eldraine, Theros Beyond Death, Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, and Core Set 2021 are now part of Historic ICRs.

Upcoming Events

Midweek Magic

July 13–15: Future Precons

July 20–22: Artisan

July 27–29: Standard All Access

Quick Draft

June 25–July 9: Strixhaven: School of Mages

July 9–23: Zendikar Rising

July 23–August 10: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

July Ranked Season

The July 2021 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (1905 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC).