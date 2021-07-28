(Editor's Note: information for the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons release and upcoming MTG Arena changes have been updated since publication. Click here to learn more.)

Arena Open This Weekend!

Enjoy a weekend of MTG Arena with the opportunity to win rewards—up to $2,000! The two-day Arena Open event begins on Saturday, July 31, and runs through Sunday, August 1, and features matches in Standard and Traditional Standard formats.

Plus, claim the Lair of the Hydra card sleeve just for participating!

Day 1, Saturday July 31: Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches with rewards, including a qualification token for entry to the Day 2 event.

Day 2, Sunday, August 1: Best-of-Three matches where the competition gets fiercer and the rewards get bigger, but you'll need a qualification token earned from Day 1 competition to enter.

Note: for those who qualify for Day 2, you must join the Day 2 event between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. PT on Sunday to participate!

Check out the July 2021 Arena Open page for all the details!

Jumpstart: Historic Horizons

Arriving August 26 on MTG Arena, Jumpstart: Historic Horizons adds hundreds of cards from Modern Horizons, Modern Horizons 2, and more, including 31 new-to-Magic cards in this digital release.

Get the scoop on IGN from Vice President of Design Aaron Forsythe and MTG Arena Game Director Jay Parker. Then stop back in tomorrow for the State of the Game article covering the upcoming August 24 release to find out what's coming in MTG Arena.

Plus, tune in tomorrow for the MTG Arena-focused "Weekly MTG" starting at 2 p.m. PT at twitch.tv/magic.

Welcome to the Yawning Portal

Visit the Yawning Portal tavern from July 30 through August 10 and explore the dungeon of Undermountain to earn rulebook card styles from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms!

This Standard Singleton event features the On a Quest! emblem with the text: "Whenever you cast your second spell each turn, venture into the dungeon." You can enter this event as many times as you like, with each run awarding new styles until you've earned them all!

Read more on the Yawning Portal event details page!

Midweek Magic Standard All Access

Midweek Magic continues with this week's format: Standard All Access.

Standard All Access gives you a chance to build decks using any cards legal in the Standard format and available in MTG Arena—even if they're not in your collection! Have some dream decks you want to try out? This is a great time to do it! Cards not in your collection are only available during this event and are not added to your collection.

Midweek Magic events run weekly from Tuesday at 8 a.m. PT through Thursday at 8 a.m. PT with a different format each week. There is no entry fee, and you can earn two rare individual card rewards—just like FNM at Home.

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Quick Draft

August 10–August 27: Kaldheim

July 23–August 10: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

August 27–September 10: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

Other Events

July 30–August 10: The Yawning Portal: Singleton

July 31–August 1: Arena Open Day 1: Standard or Traditional Standard Day 2: Traditional Standard (must qualify for entry during Day 1)

August 7–8: Qualifier Weekend Day 1: Traditional Standard (must have Qualifier Badge earned through previous play) Day 2: Traditional Standard (must qualify through Day 1)

August 7–August 10: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Draft Challenge

July Ranked Season

The July 2021 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (1905 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC).