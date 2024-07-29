In this edition:

Bloomburrow and Rotation Arrive Tomorrow!

It's your last opportunity to get in your Bloomburrow preorders before they're gone, because Bloomburrow launches tomorrow, July 30! There are three preorder bundles to pick from that'll get you started with the new set.

Ral Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Ral Pack Bundle Ral, Crackling Wit Sleeve Ral, Crackling Wit Available at purchase: Ral, Crackling Wit sleeve Available at release (July 30): 50x Bloomburrow packs

packs 5x Golden Packs

Ral, Crackling Wit card

Ral, Crackling Wit depth art card style

Mabel Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Mabel Play Bundle Mabel, Heir to Cragflame Sleeve Mabel, Heir to Cragflame Mabel Companion Available at purchase: Mabel, Heir to Cragflame sleeve

Mabel companion Available at release (July 30): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame card

Mabel, Heir to Cragflame depth art card style

Hugs Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Hugs Pass Bundle Hugs, Grisly Guardian Sleeve Hugs, Grisly Guardian Available at purchase: Hugs, Grisly Guardian sleeve Available at release (July 30): Bloomburrow Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Hugs, Grisly Guardian card

Hugs, Grisly Guardian depth art card style

Don't miss these preorder bundles—they're only available in the MTG Arena Store until the set release tomorrow morning!

Unlock Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway Before Time Runs Out

There's less than one day left to unlock Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway and its wealth of rewards! You probably have a few Horizon Hideaway tickets piled up, and you'll have some time to spend them after you unlock the hideaway, but you only have until tomorrow morning, July 30, before the release to unlock it!

Renewal and Rotation Happen Tomorrow

Tomorrow is also Renewal and rotation in MTG Arena, and that means the Renewal Egg will be opening and showering you with rewards. That also means changes for both Standard and Alchemy formats. Read up on rotation and what changes are coming in the Renewal for MTG Arena's 2024 Standard Rotation article.

August Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One This Saturday

This Saturday, August 3, is the first Qualifier Play-In for August that can get you into the fast lane for competitive Magic on MTG Arena. This event's format is Best-of-One Bloomburrow Sealed, so not only is it an excellent way to get you into the next Qualifier Weekend event and on the path toward the next Arena Championship, it's also one of the first events to feature the new set!

Play Standard Events at a WPN Store, Earn MTG Arena Rewards!

Join in-store Standard events at participating WPN game stores from August 2 through 31, and you can earn a reward in MTG Arena for each event played, up to four!

Once you're registered in an eligible in-store event with your Wizards Account that you use to play on MTG Arena, you'll be set to earn the following rewards based on the number of events you participate in:

First event: 1 random rare card in Standard

Second event: 1 random rare card in Standard

Third event: 1 Bloomburrow pack and Ral, Crackling Wit card style

Fourth event: 1 Bloomburrow mythic pack

Rewards will be sent to you via your MTG Arena player inbox on or after September 1, 2024. Get all the details on this promotion and sign up for Standard events at your local participating WPN store to start collecting these rewards!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

July 23–25: Modern Horizon 3 Bot Draft

Bot Draft July 30–August 1: Jump Into Bloomburrow

August 6–8: Bloomburrow Constructed

Constructed August 13–15: Brawl

August 20–22: Into the Future

Quick Draft

July 30–August 9: March of the Machines

August 9–20: Bloomburrow

August 20–September 3: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

August 20–27: Alchemy: Bloomburrow Premier Draft

Premier Draft August 30–September 1: Timeless Metagame Challenge

Summer Flashback Drafts

August 27–September 3: Dominaria Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 3–10: Dominaria United Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 10–17: Amonkhet Remastered Premier Draft

Premier Draft

September 17–24: Zendikar Rising Premier Draft

August Qualifier Events – Bloomburrow Limited

August 3: Best-of-One Play-In

August 9: Best-of-Three Play-In

August 10–11: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

August

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

August 3, 6 a.m. PT–August 4, 3 a.m. PT Format: Bloomburrow Sealed

August 3, 6 a.m. PT–August 4, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

August 9, 6 a.m. PT–August 10, 3 a.m. PT Format: Bloomburrow Sealed

August 9, 6 a.m. PT–August 10, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

August 10, 6 a.m. PT–July 11, 4 p.m. PT

August 10, 6 a.m. PT–July 11, 4 p.m. PT Format: Bloomburrow Sealed

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Bloomburrow August 17: Day One, Bloomburrow Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) August 18: Day Two, Bloomburrow Draft (Best-of-Three)



All entrants receive the Blade Splicer card sleeve

July 2024 Ranked Season The July 2024 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack

Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style

August 2024 Ranked Season The August 2024 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack

Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style

