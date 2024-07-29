MTG Arena Announcements – July 29, 2024
In this edition:
- Bloomburrow and Rotation Arrive Tomorrow!
- Unlock Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway Before Time Runs Out
- Renewal and Rotation Happen Tomorrow
- August Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One This Saturday
- Play Standard Events at a WPN Store, Earn MTG Arena Rewards!
- Event Schedule
Bloomburrow and Rotation Arrive Tomorrow!
It's your last opportunity to get in your Bloomburrow preorders before they're gone, because Bloomburrow launches tomorrow, July 30! There are three preorder bundles to pick from that'll get you started with the new set.
Ral Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
- Ral, Crackling Wit sleeve
- 50x Bloomburrow packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Ral, Crackling Wit card
- Ral, Crackling Wit depth art card style
Mabel Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
Preorder the Mabel Play Bundle
- Mabel, Heir to Cragflame sleeve
- Mabel companion
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Mabel, Heir to Cragflame card
- Mabel, Heir to Cragflame depth art card style
Hugs Pass Bundle
$14.99 USD
- Hugs, Grisly Guardian sleeve
- Bloomburrow Mastery Pass
- Hugs, Grisly Guardian card
- Hugs, Grisly Guardian depth art card style
Don't miss these preorder bundles—they're only available in the MTG Arena Store until the set release tomorrow morning!
Unlock Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway Before Time Runs Out
There's less than one day left to unlock Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway and its wealth of rewards! You probably have a few Horizon Hideaway tickets piled up, and you'll have some time to spend them after you unlock the hideaway, but you only have until tomorrow morning, July 30, before the release to unlock it!
Renewal and Rotation Happen Tomorrow
Tomorrow is also Renewal and rotation in MTG Arena, and that means the Renewal Egg will be opening and showering you with rewards. That also means changes for both Standard and Alchemy formats. Read up on rotation and what changes are coming in the Renewal for MTG Arena's 2024 Standard Rotation article.
August Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One This Saturday
This Saturday, August 3, is the first Qualifier Play-In for August that can get you into the fast lane for competitive Magic on MTG Arena. This event's format is Best-of-One Bloomburrow Sealed, so not only is it an excellent way to get you into the next Qualifier Weekend event and on the path toward the next Arena Championship, it's also one of the first events to feature the new set!
Play Standard Events at a WPN Store, Earn MTG Arena Rewards!
Join in-store Standard events at participating WPN game stores from August 2 through 31, and you can earn a reward in MTG Arena for each event played, up to four!
Once you're registered in an eligible in-store event with your Wizards Account that you use to play on MTG Arena, you'll be set to earn the following rewards based on the number of events you participate in:
- First event: 1 random rare card in Standard
- Second event: 1 random rare card in Standard
- Third event: 1 Bloomburrow pack and Ral, Crackling Wit card style
- Fourth event: 1 Bloomburrow mythic pack
Rewards will be sent to you via your MTG Arena player inbox on or after September 1, 2024. Get all the details on this promotion and sign up for Standard events at your local participating WPN store to start collecting these rewards!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- July 23–25: Modern Horizon 3 Bot Draft
- July 30–August 1: Jump Into Bloomburrow
- August 6–8: Bloomburrow Constructed
- August 13–15: Brawl
- August 20–22: Into the Future
Quick Draft
- July 30–August 9: March of the Machines
- August 9–20: Bloomburrow
- August 20–September 3: Wilds of Eldraine
Other Events
- August 20–27: Alchemy: Bloomburrow Premier Draft
- August 30–September 1: Timeless Metagame Challenge
- Summer Flashback Drafts
- August 27–September 3: Dominaria Premier Draft
- September 3–10: Dominaria United Premier Draft
- September 10–17: Amonkhet Remastered Premier Draft
- September 17–24: Zendikar Rising Premier Draft
August Qualifier Events – Bloomburrow Limited
- August 3: Best-of-One Play-In
- August 9: Best-of-Three Play-In
- August 10–11: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
August
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
August 3, 6 a.m. PT–August 4, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Bloomburrow Sealed
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
August 9, 6 a.m. PT–August 10, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Bloomburrow Sealed
- Qualifier Weekend
August 10, 6 a.m. PT–July 11, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Bloomburrow Sealed
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: Bloomburrow
- August 17: Day One, Bloomburrow Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- August 18: Day Two, Bloomburrow Draft (Best-of-Three)
All entrants receive the Blade Splicer card sleeve
July 2024 Ranked Season
The July 2024 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Harnesser of Storms card style + Three Tree City card style
August 2024 Ranked Season
The August 2024 Ranked Season begins July 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends August 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Bloomburrow pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Bloomburrow packs + 1,000 gold + Consumed by Greed card style + Salvation Swan card style
