Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Arrives Tomorrow!

The latest set arrives in MTG Arena tomorrow, July 7. Enjoy new cards, including cards from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate; new mechanics like specialize; new Draft events; and common and uncommon reprints from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms!

State of the Game and Rebalances

Accompanying the release of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate is the latest State of the Game article, which goes into more details about the new set, rebalancing, and what lies ahead for MTG Arena.

Partnered with the State of the Game is the latest Alchemy rebalancing article, which includes information on card rebalances and the ban of Grinning Ignus in the Alchemy format.

Alchemy Metagame Challenge Returns July 8–11

Alchemy Metagame Challenge is back, opening this Friday, July 8, at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC). Bring your Alchemy deck and enter to play Best-of-Three matches where you can earn gold and Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs for wins. But don’t miss it—the Alchemy Metagame Challenge closes on Monday, July 11, at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)!

Dragons, Dragons, Dragons—Plus Rulebook Card Styles!

We're celebrating the release of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate by unleashing a flight of Dragons (or is it a flock? A covey of Dragons? No, that doesn't sound right . . . ) in a pair of new events!

Dragon Brawl

Play Dragon Brawl from July 14–18! Revel in your draconic grandeur in this Historic Brawl with preconstructed decks featuring legendary Dragon commanders. There are ten rulebook card styles you can earn, including these:

Get all of the Dragon Brawl event details and see all of the card styles you can collect!

Dragons & Dungeons

Delve into dungeons on the backs of Dragons in the Dragons & Dungeons event July 18–28! In this Historic Singleton All-Access event, Dragons with 5+ mana value are cheaper, and every second spell will venture you further into the dungeon.

This is an All-Access event, so you can use cards that aren't in your collection! Let your creativity run wild! As you plunder, you'll receive rulebook card styles of legendary creatures from Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate, like these:

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC -7) and close at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-7) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

July 7–29: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

July 8–11: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

July 14–18: Dragon Brawl

July 15–18: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Constructed

July 18–28: Dragons & Dungeons

Quick Draft

July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

August 5–19: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

August 19–September 2: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.

July 12–14: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Bot Phantom Draft (cards aren't added to your collection)

July 19–21: Historic Pauper

July 26–28: Singleton

August 2–4: Explorer

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window opens at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

July 30–31 Day 1, July 30: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed

Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Day 2, July 31: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft

Best-of-Three only



Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).

Note: The format for the August Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events has been updated to Alchemy. For full details, see the event pages linked below.

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.

July

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

July 16, 6 a.m.–July 17, 6 a.m. Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed

July 16, 6 a.m.–July 17, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m. Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed

July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m.

August

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 17, 6 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 13, 6 a.m.–August 17, 6 a.m. Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m. Format: Alchemy

August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m.

Qualifier Weekend Events

Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

July

Qualifier Weekend

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m. Format both days: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed

July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.

August

Qualifier Weekend

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m. Format for both days: Alchemy

August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m.

July 2022 Ranked Season

The July 2022 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack

: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack Silver Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold