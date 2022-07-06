MTG Arena Announcements, July 6, 2022
Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Arrives Tomorrow!
The latest set arrives in MTG Arena tomorrow, July 7. Enjoy new cards, including cards from Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur's Gate; new mechanics like specialize; new Draft events; and common and uncommon reprints from Dungeons & Dragons: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms!
State of the Game and Rebalances
Accompanying the release of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate is the latest State of the Game article, which goes into more details about the new set, rebalancing, and what lies ahead for MTG Arena.
Partnered with the State of the Game is the latest Alchemy rebalancing article, which includes information on card rebalances and the ban of Grinning Ignus in the Alchemy format.
Alchemy Metagame Challenge Returns July 8–11
Alchemy Metagame Challenge is back, opening this Friday, July 8, at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC). Bring your Alchemy deck and enter to play Best-of-Three matches where you can earn gold and Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs for wins. But don’t miss it—the Alchemy Metagame Challenge closes on Monday, July 11, at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC)!
Dragons, Dragons, Dragons—Plus Rulebook Card Styles!
We're celebrating the release of Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate by unleashing a flight of Dragons (or is it a flock? A covey of Dragons? No, that doesn't sound right
Dragon Brawl
Play Dragon Brawl from July 14–18! Revel in your draconic grandeur in this Historic Brawl with preconstructed decks featuring legendary Dragon commanders. There are ten rulebook card styles you can earn, including these:
Get all of the Dragon Brawl event details and see all of the card styles you can collect!
Dragons & Dungeons
Delve into dungeons on the backs of Dragons in the Dragons & Dungeons event July 18–28! In this Historic Singleton All-Access event, Dragons with 5+ mana value are cheaper, and every second spell will venture you further into the dungeon.
This is an All-Access event, so you can use cards that aren't in your collection! Let your creativity run wild! As you plunder, you'll receive rulebook card styles of legendary creatures from Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate, like these:
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC -7) and close at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-7) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.
- July 7–29: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- July 8–11: Alchemy Metagame Challenge
- July 14–18: Dragon Brawl
- July 15–18: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Constructed
- July 18–28: Dragons & Dungeons
Quick Draft
- July 8–22: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- July 22–August 5: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate
- August 5–19: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- August 19–September 2: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and close on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT.
- July 12–14: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Bot Phantom Draft (cards aren't added to your collection)
- July 19–21: Historic Pauper
- July 26–28: Singleton
- August 2–4: Explorer
Arena Open
Arena Open Day 1 entry window opens at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).
Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).
- July 30–31
- Day 1, July 30: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Sealed
Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
- Day 2, July 31: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Draft
Best-of-Three only
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7).
Note: The format for the August Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend events has been updated to Alchemy. For full details, see the event pages linked below.
Qualifier Play-In Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to Qualifier Weekend events.
July
- Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
July 16, 6 a.m.–July 17, 6 a.m.
- Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
July 22, 6 a.m.–July 23, 3 a.m.
- Format: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed
August
- Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
August 13, 6 a.m.–August 17, 6 a.m.
- Format: Alchemy
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
August 19, 6 a.m.–August 20, 3 a.m.
- Format: Alchemy
Qualifier Weekend Events
Day One and Day Two events close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship held in the fourth quarter of 2022.
July
- Qualifier Weekend
July 23, 6 a.m.–July 24, 4 p.m.
- Format both days: Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate Phantom Sealed
August
- Qualifier Weekend
August 20, 6 a.m.–August 21, 4 p.m.
- Format for both days: Alchemy
July 2022 Ranked Season
The July 2022 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Alchemy Horizons: Baldur's Gate packs + 1,000 gold + Owlbear Shepherd card style + Stroke of Luck card style