In this edition:

Modern Horizons 3 Launches Tomorrow on MTG Arena!

The wait is nearly over—Modern Horizons 3 hits MTG Arena full power tomorrow, June 11!

Playable in Timeless, Brawl, and Historica few pre-ban exceptions), these cards promise to amp up the excitement—and you thought Outlaws of Thunder Junction brought the Wild West! You can see them all in the complete Modern Horizons 3 Card Image Gallery.

Last Day for Preorders!

If you haven't yet, this is the last day to put in your Modern Horizons 3 preorders! There are two bundles to pick from: the Sorin Pack Bundle and the Tamiyo Play Bundle, but don't miss the Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology that's also here for a limited time! When the update begins tomorrow (Tuesday, June 11), these will disappear.

Modern Horizons 3 is the first Modern Horizons set to be draftable in MTG Arena, and we have lots of Draft and Sealed events coming up for the set:

June 11–July 4 – Modern Horizons 3 Sealed

Sealed June 11–July 30 – Modern Horizons 3 Traditional Draft

Traditional Draft June 11–July 30 – Modern Horizons 3 Premier Draft

Premier Draft June 21–July 2 – Modern Horizons 3 Quick Draft

Quick Draft June 22–23 – Arena Open: Modern Horizons 3 —all participants receive the Powerbalance sleeve.

—all participants receive the Powerbalance sleeve. July 7 – Modern Horizons 3 Best-of-One Bonus Play-In

Explorer Qualifier Weekend This Weekend

The June Qualifier Weekend is coming this weekend, kicking off with the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In on Friday, June 14, beginning at 6 a.m. PT. This Explorer event is the last one that can get you an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event if you haven't secured one yet.

With an invitation in hand, the Qualifier Weekend event begins on Saturday, June 15, at 6 a.m. PT. Also in the Explorer format, this two-day event is where the competition gets fierce, the stake rise, and you get traction on the path toward tournaments like the Arena Championship and beyond.

Premier Play structure changed a bit recently, so check out the MTG Arena Premier Play in 2024 article for complete details.

MTG Arena Rewards for WPN Play in Modern Horizons 3

We have another opportunity for you to score MTG Arena rewards for playing at your local game store! Between June 14 and July 14, play in Booster Draft or Sealed events at a WPN retailer using your Wizards Account connected to your MTG Arena account and pick up a Kozilek, the Broken Reality card style for participating in one Sealed or Draft event; a Wurmcoil Engine sleeve for your second Sealed or Draft event; and for your third you'll get a Draft token.

Check out all the details on the WPN MTG Arena promo!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

June 11–13: Brawl

June 18–20: Modern Horizons 3 Constructed

Constructed June 25–27: Historic Artisan

July 2–4: Momir

Quick Draft

June 4–21: Wilds of Eldraine

June 21–July 2: Modern Horizons 3

July 2–16: Murders at Karlov Manor

Other Events

May 28–June 10: Chromatic Cube Draft and Traditional Draft

Draft and Traditional Draft June 14–17: Explorer Metagame Challenge

June 28–July 1: Historic Metagame Challenge

July 2–July 9: Throne of Eldraine Premier Draft

June Qualifier Events – Explorer

June 14: Best-of-Three Play-In

June 15–16: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT

June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT Format: Explorer

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Modern Horizons 3 June 22: Day One, Modern Horizons 3 Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) June 23: Day Two, Modern Horizons 3 Draft (Best-of-Three)



Entry reward:



Powerbalance Sleeve

Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 6

July 13–14, 2024

Formats: Historic Constructed and Modern Horizons 3 Draft

Who has qualified?

June 2024 Ranked Season The June 2024 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

Follow MTG Arena Social

Keep up with the latest MTG Arena news and announcements on: