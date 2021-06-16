100-Card Historic Brawl and an Unbanning

On June 18, FNM at Home will feature a 100-card Historic Brawl event! Play for free to try it out.

Then, on June 19 starting at 8 a.m. PT, we'll launch a 100-card Historic Brawl event that runs through June 25.

Given Historic's larger card pool, we believe 100-card decks (including the commander) make sense for the Historic side of Brawl, but we wanted to see it in action before committing to a decision.

Historic Brawl fans, check it out and let us know what you think!

Entry for the Historic Brawl event following FNM at Home is 2,500 gold or 500 gems. You can earn these Japanese Mystical Archive card styles for wins:

1 win Despark Japanese Mystical Archive card style 2 wins Lightning Helix Japanese Mystical Archive card style 3 wins Electrolyze Japanese Mystical Archive card style 4 wins Growth Spiral Japanese Mystical Archive card style 5 wins Putrefy Japanese Mystical Archive card style

Unbanned in Historic Brawl: Golos, Tireless Pilgrim and Winota, Joiner of Forces

Since last August, we have been tracking and weighting specific commanders in both Brawl and Historic Brawl. Our goal has been to better match players with similarly weighted commanders, keeping the challenge for competitive players while ensuring the formats remain hospitable to casual players. Players with high-powered commanders are more likely to square off against each other, and casual players not looking for that high-powered experience are more likely to face similar opponents.

This has been largely successful. With this system in place, we are now more likely to use weighting rather than banning as a tool for managing very powerful commanders. Players who still really enjoy the experience of playing with those commanders may continue to do so, and players who don't want that high-powered experience can be free from it.

Therefore, Golos, Tireless Pilgrim and Winota, Joiner of Forces are now no longer banned in Historic Brawl. As the format develops, we'll continue to adjust weighting of various commanders as appropriate.

Premier Draft Dominaria from June 18–25

Draft one of MTG Arena's most beloved formats beginning this Friday, June 18, and continuing through June 25. Draft cards from Dominaria packs with seven other players, with a legendary card in every draft pack!

Play Jumpstart Now Until July 8

Play Jumpstart now through July 8 with the same themed 20-card packets and the same card swaps made for the previous MTG Arena release.

Cards in each packet you select become part of your collection. Plus, each packet contains a basic land card with art that is exclusive to Jumpstart—you can only get these in Jumpstart!

Check out the full Jumpstart details and decklists on MTG Arena for more.

Dates: June 4–July 8, 2021

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards: One Jumpstart rare or mythic rare individual card reward for each of your first two wins.

Event Record: Play as much as you like! Resign when you want.

Want to change up your deck? After resigning, you may pay the entry and select different packets to play again!

New Chromatic Cube Coming June 25

Get ready for a new cube coming June 25–July 8: Chromatic Cube! We'll be offering both Best-of-One matches and traditional Best-of-Three.

More details to come on Chromatic Cube, so stay tuned!

Turbo Draft Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths June 26–29

Big beasts and mighty mutations charge back into MTG Arena June 26–29 with Turbo Draft Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths. Draft cards against bots—so no time limit for selecting cards—to build a 40-card deck, and then get ready for turbocharged matches!

Each player gets an emblem with "Spells you cast cost {5} less," reducing the generic mana costs of spells (color mana costs are not reduced). This also applies to casting spells with mutate! So, buckle up for high-powered, high-speed gameplay.

Upcoming Events

FNM at Home

June 18: 100-card Historic Brawl

June 25: No Limits

July 2: Historic Artisan

Quick Draft

June 11–25: Theros Beyond Death

June 25–July 9: Strixhaven

Other Events

June 4–July 8: Jumpstart

June 18–25: Premier Draft Dominaria

June 19–25: 100-card Historic Brawl Fest

June 25–July 8: Chromatic Cube

June 25–July 8: traditional Chromatic Cube

June 26–29: Turbo Draft Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

June Ranked Season

The June 2021 Ranked Season ends on June 30, 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).