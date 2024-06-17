In this edition:

Modern Horizons 3 Out Now on MTG Arena!

The new set is available now, along with new events and new rewards with the opening of Psychic Frog's Horizons Hideaway! The cards from Modern Horizons 3 are playable in Historic, Timeless, and Brawl formats (with the exception of a few pre-bans), so there are lots of ways to enjoy the set.

Speaking of new, have you tried the Timeless format yet? This is MTG Arena's newest and largest Constructed format, where you can play with your most powerful MTG Arena cards. With the release of Modern Horizons 3, the format has a lot of new additions to augment your favorite decks or to strike out in new deck-building directions.

Where to Begin?

With lots of events and formats to enjoy, you may be wondering where you should start. We have YouTube videos with drafting guides and deck tech for Timeless, Historic, and Brawl formats that can get going!

Modern Horizons 3 Quick Draft Opens This Friday

There are lots of Modern Horizons 3 events open now in the wake of the new set's release, and you can add the Modern Horizons 3 Quick Draft to that list beginning this Friday, June 21!

Quick Draft is a great way to build your collection of Modern Horizons 3, take your time reading the cards as you draft them—you draft against bots in Quick Drafts, so no time limits—and to sharpen your drafting skills.

Arena Open: Modern Horizons 3 This Weekend

There's power in the new Modern Horizons 3 set—if you haven't yet, see the cards in the card image gallery—and you can wield that power June 22–23 to win an invitation to the July Qualifier Weekend and as much as $2,000 in the Arena Open: Modern Horizons 3!

Every entrant receives the Powerbalance sleeve:

The two-day Arena Open begins with Day 1 Sealed events, both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three. Perform well to earn an invitation to Day 2's series of Draft events that lead all the way to top prizes of $500, $1,000, and $2,000, plus invitations to the July Qualifier Weekend!

Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 at MagicCon Amsterdam, June 28–30

Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 is coming June 28–30, and we're gearing up for an amazing weekend of Magic fun and competition as we look for the next Pro Tour champion!

There's a full roster of Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 invitees, some of the best Magic players around, and the tournament will be full of excitement featuring the newest set. Even if you can't make it to MagicCon Amsterdam, you don't have to miss the action: you can tune in to events live through Twitch.tv/magic/. Check out the Pro Tour Modern Horizons 3 Viewer's Guide for more information.

Joining Us for MagicCon: Amsterdam?

If you'll be attending MagicCon: Amsterdam, don't forget to get your party ticket for a fantastic night of dancing and karaoke with your fellow Magic fans at our after-hours party, Night of the Living End!

Still need a badge for MagicCon: Amsterdam? There are limited Friday and Sunday badges remaining for our European adventure. Get yours today, and we will see you at the show in a few weeks!

Modern Horizons 3 WPN Rewards in MTG Arena

Play in Draft and Sealed events at your local WPN game store from now until July 14, and you can pick up rewards in MTG Arena for each time you participate, up to three times!

Sign up and play in a Sealed or Draft event using your Wizards Account associated with your MTG Arena account, and you can earn:

Event 1: Kozilek, the Broken Reality card style

Event 2: Wurmcoil Engine sleeve

Event 3: Draft token

Visit the WPN MTG Arena promo details page for more info!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

June 18–20: Modern Horizons 3 Constructed

Constructed June 25–27: Historic Artisan

July 2–4: Momir

July 9–11: Historic Chimil

Quick Draft

June 4–21: Wilds of Eldraine

June 21–July 2: Modern Horizons 3

July 2–16: Murders at Karlov Manor

Other Events

June 14–17: Explorer Metagame Challenge

June 28–July 1: Historic Metagame Challenge

July 2–July 9: Throne of Eldraine Premier Draft

July Qualifier Events – Historic

July 6: Best-of-One Play-In

New! July 7: Best-of-One Play-In Modern Horizons 3 Sealed

July 7: Best-of-One Play-In Sealed July 12: Best-of-Three Play-In

July 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

July 6, 6 a.m. PT–July 7, 6 a.m. PT Format: Historic

July 6, 6 a.m. PT–July 7, 6 a.m. PT New! Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

July 7, 6 a.m. PT–July 8, 6 a.m. PT Format: Modern Horizons 3 Sealed

July 7, 6 a.m. PT–July 8, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

July 12, 6 a.m. PT–July 13, 3 a.m. PT Format: Historic

July 12, 6 a.m. PT–July 13, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

July 13, 6 a.m. PT–July 14, 4 p.m. PT

July 13, 6 a.m. PT–July 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Modern Horizons 3 June 22: Day One, Modern Horizons 3 Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) June 23: Day Two, Modern Horizons 3 Draft (Best-of-Three)



Entry reward:



Powerbalance Sleeve

Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 6

July 13–14, 2024

Formats: Historic Constructed and Modern Horizons 3 Draft

Who has qualified?

June 2024 Ranked Season The June 2024 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

