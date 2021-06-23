Preorder Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Tomorrow!

Preorders begin Thursday, June 24, for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the Magic and Dungeons & Dragons crossover set players have been waiting for! Bundles will be available to purchase in the MTG Arena Store.

Lolth Pack Bundle

Spider Queen sleeve (available when purchased)

50x Adventures in the Forgotten Realms packs (available on July 8)

Lolth, Spider Queen card, plus depth art card style (available on July 8)

Ellywick Play Bundle

Ellywick sleeve (available when purchased)

Ebondeath Black Dragon pet (available when purchased)

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Mastery Pass (available on July 8)

3 Player Draft tokens (available on July 8)

1 Sealed token (available on July 8)

Ellywick Tumblestrum card, plus depth art card style (available on July 8)

(You can catch the preview for the Ellywick card tomorrow, June 24, from our friends at Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms. Later, you'll get to meet Ebondeath over at Dragon+ on June 29!)

Chromatic Cube Starts June 25

The newest cube in MTG Arena opens for play tomorrow, June 25, and runs through July 8. This cube focuses on being in lots of colors and having lots of mana! Compete in both Best-of-One and traditional Best-of-Three matches.

Get all the details in David McDarby's Chromatic Cube article.

The End of Jumpstart Is Fast Approaching

You still have time to play Jumpstart now through July 8! Play with the same themed 20-card packets and the same card swaps made for the previous MTG Arena release.

Cards in each packet you select become part of your collection. Plus, each packet contains a basic land card with art that is exclusive to Jumpstart—you can only get these in Jumpstart!

Check out the full Jumpstart details and decklists on MTG Arena for more.

Dates: June 4–July 8, 2021

Entry: 2,000 gold or 400 gems

Rewards: One Jumpstart rare or mythic rare individual card reward for each of your first two wins

Event Record: Play as much as you like! Resign when you want.

Want to change up your deck? After resigning, you may pay the entry and select different packets to play again!

Turbo Draft Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths June 26–29

Turbo Draft Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths opens June 26 and runs just four days until June 29. Draft cards against bots—so no time limit for selecting cards—to build a 40-card deck, and then get ready for turbocharged matches!

Each player gets an emblem with "Spells you cast cost {5} less," reducing the generic mana costs of spells (color mana costs are not reduced). This also applies to casting spells with mutate!

Buckle up for high-powered, high-speed gameplay with some of the biggest monsters in MTG Arena!

Upcoming Events

FNM at Home

June 25: No Limits

July 2: Historic Artisan

July 9: No specific FNM at Home event; submit a screenshot of your play in any event in MTG Arena to your local game store!

Quick Draft

June 11–25: Theros Beyond Death

June 25–July 9: Strixhaven

July 9–23: Zendikar Rising

Other Events

June 4–July 8: Jumpstart

June 19–25: 100-card Historic Brawl Fest

June 25–July 8: Chromatic Cube

June 25–July 8: Traditional Chromatic Cube

June 26–29: Turbo Draft Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths

June Ranked Season

The June 2021 Ranked Season ends on June 30, 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).