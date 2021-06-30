Preorders Available Now for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms!

Preorders have begun for Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, the Magic and Dungeons & Dragons crossover set players have been waiting for! Bundles will be available to purchase in the MTG Arena Store.

Lolth Pack Bundle

Spider Queen sleeve (available when purchased)

50x Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Store Packs (available on July 8)

Lolth, Spider Queen card, plus depth art card style (available on July 8)

Ellywick Play Bundle

Ellywick sleeve (available when purchased)

Ebondeath black dragon pet (available when purchased)

Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Set Mastery Pass (available on July 8)

3 Player Draft Tokens (available on July 8)

1 Sealed Token (available on July 8)

Ellywick Tumblestrum card, plus depth art card style (available on July 8)

Mirror, Mirror Rewrites Historic July 3–6

July 3–6, step through the looking glass into an alternate reality where Oko, Thief of Crowns is just another great Historic card or Teferi, Time Raveler is more of a friend than foe to the format . . .

Given that MTG Arena is a digital expression of Magic, we want to experiment with some of the advantages only digital Magic can offer. Mirror, Mirror opens a portal to a Historic event in which twelve banned cards have been rebalanced, allowing you to play with those versions instead.

This event is All Access, meaning all cards are available for you to build your deck—even if they're not in your collection!

The rebalanced cards will have the MTG Arena "A" logo before their names. Note that this logo is the mythic-rare-colored version on all these cards and is independent of the card's actual rarity.

In exported decklists, these cards will appear with "A-" at the beginning of the card name. If you want to import a deck that uses these rebalanced cards, be sure to include the "A-" before the card name as well.

You can find these cards by using the advanced search command "set:ANC" in the deckbuilder.

Rebalanced cards cannot be crafted or otherwise added to your collection.

New State of the Game

The next State of the Game article goes up this Friday! Tune in to get the in-depth scoop on what's coming up on MTG Arena!

Chromatic Cube Happening Now

The newest cube event in MTG Arena is open and runs through July 8. This cube focuses on being in lots of colors and having lots of mana! Compete in both Best-of-One and traditional Best-of-Three matches.

Find out all the details in David McDarby's Chromatic Cube article.

Upcoming Events

FNM at Home

July 2: Historic Artisan

July 9: No specific FNM at Home event; submit a screenshot of your play in any event in MTG Arena to your local game store!

Quick Draft

June 11–25: Theros Beyond Death

June 25–July 9: Strixhaven

July 9–23: Zendikar Rising

Other Events

June Ranked Season

The June 2021 Ranked Season ends on June 30, 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze reward : 1 Strixhaven Pack

: 1 Strixhaven Pack Silver reward : 1 Strixhaven Pack, 500 Gold

: 1 Strixhaven Pack, 500 Gold Gold reward : 2 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Expressive Iteration depth art card style

: 2 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Expressive Iteration depth art card style Platinum reward : 3 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Expressive Iteration depth art card style + Exponential Growth depth art card style

: 3 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Expressive Iteration depth art card style + Exponential Growth depth art card style Diamond reward : 4 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Expressive Iteration depth art card style + Exponential Growth depth art card style

: 4 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Expressive Iteration depth art card style + Exponential Growth depth art card style Mythic reward: 5 Strixhaven Packs + 1,000 Gold + Expressive Iteration depth art card style + Exponential Growth depth art card style

July Ranked Season

The July 2021 Ranked Season begins June 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (1905 UTC) and ends on July 31 at 12 p.m. PT (1900 UTC).