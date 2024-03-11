In this edition:

The latest MTG Arena set, Alchemy: Karlov Manor, is out now. Do you have a favorite out of the 30 new cards added? Let us know on our socials!

Also, be sure to check your player inbox for Alchemy: Karlov Manor packs to get your collection started!

Scavenger Hunt Clues

Speaking of your player inbox: Did you get a mysterious message with a puzzle question last week? Check it out if you haven't, and if you know the answer, enter it in the MTG Arena Store "Redeem Code" field—just remember the answer cannot have spaces.

There are more clues to come, so keep your eyes peeled!

Alchemy Qualifier Play-In Best-of-One This Saturday

We're heading toward the March Qualifier Weekend, and this Saturday, March 16, is your first opportunity to secure an invitation by participating in the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In. The format is Alchemy, so this is an excellent time to try out your latest Alchemy: Karlov Manor-inspired decks!

The following weekend, you have another shot to score an invitation. On Friday, March 22, the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In happens, also featuring matches in the Alchemy format.

Then, right on its heels, the two-day March Qualifier Weekend kicks off at 6 a.m. PT on Saturday, March 23. This is where you can really show off your skill in Alchemy, flex with the latest cards, and earn an invitation to the pinnacle event on MTG Arena where you'll face the the best of the best: Arena Championship 6!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00).

March 12–15: Artisan Brawl

March 19–22: Murders at Karlov Manor Phantom Sealed

March 26–29: Timeless Showcase

April 2–5: Omniscience Draft

Quick Draft

February 17–27: Murders at Karlov Manor

February 27–March 12: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

March 12–19: Festival: All-Access Ravnica Constructed

March 19–26: Premier Draft War of the Spark

March 26–April 2: Premier Chaos Draft Ravnica

March Metagame MADNESS March 15–18: Historic Metagame Challenge March 29–April 1: Explorer Metagame Challenge April 5–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge



March Qualifier Events – Alchemy

March 16: Best-of-One Play-In

March 22: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00). Note that daylight saving time in the US begins March 10 and UTC shift changes to -07:00.

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

March

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

March 16, 6 a.m. PT

Format: Alchemy

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

March 22, 6 a.m. PT–March 23, 3 a.m. PT

Format: Alchemy

Qualifier Weekend

March 23, 6 a.m. PT–March 24, 4 p.m. PT

Format: Alchemy

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; after March 10 UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 4: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 5: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

March 2024 Ranked Season The March 2024 Ranked Season begins February 29 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00) and ends March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack

Silver Reward: 1 Murders at Karlov Manor pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Murders at Karlov Manor packs + 1,000 gold + Scene of the Crime card style + Assassin's Trophy card style

