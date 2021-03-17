Another announcement post? Didn't we just have one last week for Historic Anthology IV? You're right—but that doesn't mean we shouldn't have more to share! There's a question to answer we're aiming for here: What's going on in MTG Arena?

With a bigger schedule, more ways to play each week, and other announcements players—like you!—will find interesting, we plan to follow up more often—roughly once each week—to help you know exactly what to expect.

We're saving deep dives and big announcements for the classic State of the Game articles you're familiar with, so you can rest assured these updates are an additional bonus.

Playing in Historic Times

We launched Historic Anthology IV on March 11, and immediately, new players began working on what these new cards brought to Historic formats. All 25 cards are available in the store for a limited amount of time as a bundle that comes with four copies of each (more on this in a moment).

Bundle Cost: 4,000 Gems or 25,000 Gold​

Bundle Available: March 11, 2021–June 10, 2021

Players will still be able to craft these cards using Wildcards of the appropriate rarity after this date.

There is a clarification we want to highlight: the confirmation screen when purchasing the bundle states you received one copy of each card but that's a visual bug as you receive all four copies of each card upon purchase. (We'll fix that in a later update for clarity, but now you know for sure!)

Finally, with last week's deployment, some messaging flooded our server architecture and caused players to have negative in-game experiences, including difficulty downloading assets. We deployed fixes late Thursday and Friday that resolved these issues.

Our apologies for the inconvenience, and thanks for your patience as the team worked to address them.

You can view the full list of updates and bug fixes on our official forum. If you encounter a bug, please submit it to our MTG Arena feedback hub.

Upcoming MTG Arena Events

Here's a rundown of some extra ways to play coming up, in addition to the Ranked queues and ladders you know and love.

Kaldheim Festival

March 20–23: On the Edge The Reaper Shrug emote will be available.



March 27–April 1: Historic Brawl The Shephard Glee emote will be available.



Historic Shakeup

With a changing banned card list, you'll have to stay on your toes and think fast to find the right deck each week. Week 1 of Historic Shakeup continues through March 19. Week 2 kicks off as soon as Week 1 ends and continues to March 26. (Week 3 will run March 26 to April 2.)

It's free to enter and battle for individual card rewards for sets that aren't in Standard. You can find the updated ban list each week here.

FNM @ Home

Each Friday you can enjoy FNM at Home to play formats slightly off the beaten trail and earn promo codes awarded by your local game store. Check out the full article for more details.

March 19: Standard Shakeup turns the top decks of Standard on their head with additional banned cards.

March 26: Pauper is a format where you can only use commons to construct your 60-card Historic format deck.

Persistent Petitioners is banned.

Draft Formats

March 13–26: War of the Spark Premier Draft

March 26–April 2: Core Set Premier Draft

Pack 1: Core Set 2019

Pack 2: Core Set 2020

Pack 3: Core Set 2021

March 13–April 2: Kaldheim Quick Draft

April 2–16: Throne of Eldraine Quick Draft

That's all we have for now. Keep an eye on our forums and @MTG_Arena on Twitter for news and other updates!