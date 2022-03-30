20-Pack Alchemy: Kamigawa Bundle Coming This Week!

Look for a single-purchase 20-pack Alchemy: Kamigawa bundle arriving in the Store tomorrow, Thursday, March 31. For 15,000 gold or 3,000 gems, this bundle will give you a boost as you add Alchemy: Kamigawa cards to your collection.

Check out the new Alchemy: Kamigawa cards to see what you can get!

Note: If you haven't picked up the previous one-time purchase 20-pack Alchemy: Innistrad bundle, you'll want to do that before March 31—the Alchemy: Kamigawa 20-pack bundle will be replacing it!

Mythic Booster Packs Arrive This Week

Also coming this week are the Mythic Booster packs discussed in the MTG Arena economy article and during the Weekly MTG broadcast. These packs will be available in the Store this Thursday, March 31:

1 Mythic Booster pack for 1,300 gold

10 Mythic Booster packs for 2,600 gems

Mythic Booster packs ensure that the card in the rare or mythic rare slot is always a mythic rare (unless it is replaced by a wildcard). These should help collectors who have completed their collection of rares for a set but are still missing mythic rare cards.

Upcoming Alchemy Balance Changes

As part of the April 7 game update, we are planning to rebalance a number of cards in Alchemy. Since this is very close to a Qualifier Weekend, we wanted to give players as much notice as possible. Check out the latest rebalancing changes coming on Thursday, April 7.

Arena Open Returns April 16–17

The next Arena Open kicks off on Saturday, April 16. This two-day event will feature competition in the Historic format, and all participants will receive the Neon Samurai card sleeve:

Check out the Arena Open page for details!

Tinkerer's Cube April 15–28

The Tinkerer's Cubeis back beginning Friday, April 15, and continuing through April 28. Draft three 14-card packs for Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches with a chance to win gold and Historic individual card rewards! This is a Phantom event, so drafted cards are not added to your collection.

Find out more, plus check out a full card list, in the Tinkerer's Cube article.

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

April 5–7: Challenger Showcase

April 12–14: Historic Pauper

Quick Draft

March 25–April 8: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 8–22: Zendikar Rising

April 22–29: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 29–May 13: Kaldheim

May 13–27: Streets of New Capenna

May 27–June 10: Strixhaven: School of Mages

Arena Opens

April 16–17: Historic

May 14–15: Sealed Streets of New Capenna

Other Events

April 1–8: Dominaria Premier Draft

April 8–15: Sealed Ravnica Mixer

April 15–28: Tinkerer's Cube

April 28–May 20: Sealed Streets of New Capenna

March 2022 Ranked Season

The March 2022 Ranked Season begins February 28 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty pack

: 1 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty pack Silver Reward : 1 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty pack + 500 gold

: 1 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs + 1,000 gold + Hotshot Mechanic card style

: 2 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs + 1,000 gold + Hotshot Mechanic card style Platinum Reward : 3 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs + 1,000 gold + Hotshot Mechanic card style + Mindlink Mech card style

: 3 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs + 1,000 gold + Hotshot Mechanic card style + Mindlink Mech card style Diamond Reward : 4 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs + 1,000 gold + Hotshot Mechanic card style + Mindlink Mech card style

: 4 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs + 1,000 gold + Hotshot Mechanic card style + Mindlink Mech card style Mythic Reward: 5 Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty packs + 1,000 gold + Hotshot Mechanic card style + Mindlink Mech card style

April 2022 Ranked Season

The April 2022 Ranked Season begins March 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on April 30 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).