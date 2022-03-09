Streets of New Capenna Launches on MTG Arena April 28!

Streets of New Capenna will be released on MTG Arena and Magic Online on April 28. The tabletop Prerelease in your local game stores will start a bit earlier on April 22.

Neon Dynasty Championship and Alchemy: Kamigawa Preview

This weekend, March 11–13, tune in to the Neon Dynasty Championship where over 230 amazing players will face off in Alchemy and Historic formats for $450,000 in prizes and six invitations to Magic World Championship XXVIII later this year.

Plus, for a sneak peek of what's next for these formats, we'll be previewing cards for the upcoming Alchemy: Kamigawa set during the Top 8 broadcast on Sunday, March 13. Check out the Neon Dynasty Championship Viewers' Guide for more info on where and when to watch!

Score Soft Glow Card Styles in Neon Arcade until March 17

The Neon Arcade event is happening right now, and you can earn Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty soft glow card styles until March 17. The format for Neon Arcade is Alchemy Singleton with a High Score emblem. Find out what the emblem does and get a list of the card styles you can earn in the complete Neon Arcade event details!

We're aware of an issue affecting the Neon Arcade event rewards and players receiving the incorrect card style for Kodama of the West Tree. We plan to deploy a fix to the event rewards later this week and will automatically grant the correct card style to players who received the wrong one shortly thereafter.

The Unbroken Blade, March 18–25

Master the ways of the samurai in The Unbroken Blade event coming March 18–25. You'll have the Studying the Blade emblem, which will keep your solitary attackers strong and slicing through the competition, giving +1/+1 to creatures that attack alone (or a +1/+1 counter if you pay the additional life cost).

Prizes include twelve showcase Samurai card styles from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, such as this one:

Out of the Shadows, March 25–April 1

After The Unbroken Blade ends, shift into the Out of the Shadows event to continue filling out your card styles collection—this time the Ninja card styles. From March 25 to April 1, enter the streets of Towashi with the Out of the Shadows emblem that can strengthen your creatures and let them spring from the shadows in surprise attacks on your opponents!

Prizes include twelve showcase Ninja card styles from Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty, like this one:

Event Schedule

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events begin on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT and end on Thursdays at 11 a.m. PT.

March 8–10: Omniscience

March 15–17: Standard Shakeup

March 22–24: What Was Written This event uses all MTG Arena's cards from Standard format releases starting with Return to Ravnica.

March 29–31: On the Edge

April 5–7: Challenger Showcase

Quick Draft

February 25–March 11: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

March 11–25: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

March 25–April 8: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

April 8–22: Zendikar Rising

April 22–29: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Arena Open

April 16–17: Historic

Other Events

March 4–17: Neon Arcade (earn Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty card styles!)

March 17–26: Traditional Sealed Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Developer's Note : We've put Traditional Sealed Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty back on our event schedule based on feedback we received from players who were hoping to have more opportunities to practice for the upcoming Qualifier Weekend. While there may be times when we won't be able to make these kinds of adjustments, if we can, we will!

March 18–25: The Unbroken Blade

March 25–April 1: Out of the Shadows

March 25–28: Alchemy Metagame Challenge Format: Traditional Alchemy (Best-of-Three) All players who enter get the Neon Ogre Mask sleeve!



April 1–8: Dominaria Premier Draft

March 2022 Ranked Season

The March 2022 Ranked Season begins February 28 at 12:05 p.m. PT (20:05 UTC) and ends on March 31 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).