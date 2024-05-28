MTG Arena Announcements – May 28, 2024
In this edition:
- Preorder Modern Horizons 3 Now until June 11
- Modern Horizons 3 Debut
- Modern Horizons 3 Rewards in Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway
- Only Days Remain for the WPN Draft Promotion!
- Play Chromatic Cube and Flashback Drafts
- Modern Horizons 3 Pack Breakdown
- Event Schedule
Preorder Modern Horizons 3 Bundles Now until June 11
Preview season for Modern Horizons 3 has begun! Here are the preorder bundles currently available in MTG Arena:
Sorin Pack Bundle
$49.99 USD
Preorder the Sorin Pack Bundle
- Sorin of House Markov sleeve
- 50x Modern Horizons 3 packs
- 5x Golden Packs
- Sorin of House Markov card
- Sorin of House Markov depth art card style
Tamiyo Play Bundle
$24.99 USD
Preorder the Tamiyo Play Bundle
- Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar sleeve
- Oozewagg companion
- 2x Player Draft tokens
- 1x Sealed token
- 5x Play-In Points
- Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student // Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar card
- Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student // Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar depth art card style
Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology
8,000 Gems or 40,000 Gold
Purchase the Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology
- 4x Arid Mesa
- 4x Marsh Flats
- 4x Misty Rainforest
- 4x Scalding Tarn
- 4x Verdant Catacombs
Modern Horizons 3 Debut
In case you missed it, check out the Modern Horizons 3 Debut for a great overview of the set.
The set in all its power is coming to MTG Arena, and you can check out all the cards revealed so far in the Modern Horizons 3 Card Image Gallery.
Plus, we have answers to your most-asked questions about Modern Horizons 3 on MTG Arena:
Will we see the Special Guests cards in game?
Absolutely! You'll be able to open these special alt art cards in store packs, Modern Horizons 3 sealed, and draft events.
How will Modern Horizons 3 work with Golden Packs?
While you won't find Modern Horizons 3 cards in Golden Packs, Modern Horizons 3 packs will contribute to your Golden Pack progress.
What formats can I play Modern Horizons 3 cards in?
This set will be legal in Historic, Brawl, and Timeless.
This set looks powerful … will we see Historic bans on day one?
Most Modern Horizons 3 cards will be legal in Historic and fewer than 20 will be pre-banned. We'll let players know what ones before the set releases.
Modern Horizons 3 Rewards in Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway
Soon you'll be able to accumulate rewards in Daily Wins and Quests for Modern Horizons 3! Earn special Horizon Hideaway tickets you can redeem for card styles, avatars, packs, and more. Get full details on earning and redeeming tickets in the Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway article.
Only Days Remain for the WPN Draft Promotion!
The clock is ticking down on your opportunity to grab MTG Arena goodies for playing at your local WPN game store. You have until June 2 to join in on Draft events—one event gets you a card style for High Noon; participate in two events and you add a Goblin card sleeve to your haul; squeeze in a third event and make it a trifecta by earning the last promo during the period: a Draft token!
Get the full details on how to participate in the WPN promotion before it's gone!
Play Chromatic Cube and Flashback Drafts
Modern Horizons 3 is tantalizingly close, but what to do while you wait? If you've already put in your preorders, why not get in some games in the full-spectrum power Chromatic Cube, or get nostalgic with flashback Draft events like the Guilds of Ravnica Premier Draft happening now.
Check the MTG Arena schedule to see what's on deck as we close in on the June 11 release of Modern Horizons 3!
Modern Horizons 3 Pack Breakdown
Here's a breakdown of the different packs for Modern Horizons 3 you'll find on MTG Arena.
Store and Limited Packs
- 1 card from the new-to-Modern list appears in each pack, replacing a common slot.
Uncommons in this slot can upgrade to rares at approximately 1:4.
Rares in this slot upgrade to mythic rare at a rate of approximate 1:10.
- 1 common in each pack will upgrade to a Special Guests card at a rate of 1:64.
Limited Packs Only
- 1 Modern Horizons 3 Commander card from the following list may replace a card of any rarity in Modern Horizons 3 Limited packs at a rate of approximately 1:21.
- Disa the Restless
- Omo, Queen of Vesuva
- Satya, Aetherflux Genius
- Ulalek, Fused Atrocity
- Azlask, the Swelling Scourge
- Cayth, Famed Mechanist
- Coram, the Undertaker
- Jyoti, Moag Ancient
Store Packs Only
- Modern Horizons 3 packs will start pulling mythic rares from the 8 Modern Horizons 3 Commander cards listed above after completing a play set for every mythic rare from Modern Horizons 3.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- May 28–30: Standard Deck Showcase
- June 4–6: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Phantom Sealed
- June 11–13: Brawl
- June 18–20: Modern Horizons 3 Constructed
Quick Draft
- May 21–June 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- June 4–21: Wilds of Eldraine
Other Events
- May 28–June 4: Guilds of Ravnica Premier Draft
- May 28–June 10: Chromatic Cube Draft and Traditional Draft
- May 31–June 3: Standard Metagame Challenge
June Qualifier Events – Explorer
- June 8: Best-of-One Play-In
- June 14: Best-of-Three Play-In
- June 15–16: Qualifier Weekend
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
June
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
June 8, 6 a.m. PT–June 9, 6 a.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
- Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
- Qualifier Weekend
June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Explorer
Arena Open
The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- May 25: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)
- May 26: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)
May 2024 Ranked Season
The May 2024 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style
June 2024 Ranked Season
The June 2024 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style
