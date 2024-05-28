In this edition:

Preorder Modern Horizons 3 Bundles Now until June 11

Preview season for Modern Horizons 3 has begun! Here are the preorder bundles currently available in MTG Arena:

Sorin Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Sorin Pack Bundle Sorin Sleeve Available at purchase: Sorin of House Markov sleeve Available at release (June 11): 50x Modern Horizons 3 packs

packs 5x Golden Packs

Sorin of House Markov card

Sorin of House Markov depth art card style

Tamiyo Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Tamiyo Play Bundle Tamiyo Sleeve Available at purchase: Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar sleeve

Oozewagg companion Available at release (June 11): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student // Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar card

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student // Tamiyo, Seasoned Scholar depth art card style

Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology 8,000 Gems or 40,000 Gold Purchase the Enemy Fetch Lands Anthology Available at purchase: 4x Arid Mesa

4x Marsh Flats

4x Misty Rainforest

4x Scalding Tarn

4x Verdant Catacombs

Modern Horizons 3 Debut

In case you missed it, check out the Modern Horizons 3 Debut for a great overview of the set.

The set in all its power is coming to MTG Arena, and you can check out all the cards revealed so far in the Modern Horizons 3 Card Image Gallery.

Plus, we have answers to your most-asked questions about Modern Horizons 3 on MTG Arena:

Modern Horizons 3 Rewards in Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway

Soon you'll be able to accumulate rewards in Daily Wins and Quests for Modern Horizons 3! Earn special Horizon Hideaway tickets you can redeem for card styles, avatars, packs, and more. Get full details on earning and redeeming tickets in the Psychic Frog's Horizon Hideaway article.

Only Days Remain for the WPN Draft Promotion!

The clock is ticking down on your opportunity to grab MTG Arena goodies for playing at your local WPN game store. You have until June 2 to join in on Draft events—one event gets you a card style for High Noon; participate in two events and you add a Goblin card sleeve to your haul; squeeze in a third event and make it a trifecta by earning the last promo during the period: a Draft token!

Get the full details on how to participate in the WPN promotion before it's gone!

Play Chromatic Cube and Flashback Drafts

Modern Horizons 3 is tantalizingly close, but what to do while you wait? If you've already put in your preorders, why not get in some games in the full-spectrum power Chromatic Cube, or get nostalgic with flashback Draft events like the Guilds of Ravnica Premier Draft happening now.

Check the MTG Arena schedule to see what's on deck as we close in on the June 11 release of Modern Horizons 3!

Modern Horizons 3 Pack Breakdown

Here's a breakdown of the different packs for Modern Horizons 3 you'll find on MTG Arena.

Store and Limited Packs

1 card from the new-to-Modern list appears in each pack, replacing a common slot.

Uncommons in this slot can upgrade to rares at approximately 1:4.

Rares in this slot upgrade to mythic rare at a rate of approximate 1:10.

Uncommons in this slot can upgrade to rares at approximately 1:4. Rares in this slot upgrade to mythic rare at a rate of approximate 1:10. 1 common in each pack will upgrade to a Special Guests card at a rate of 1:64.

Limited Packs Only

1 Modern Horizons 3 Commander card from the following list may replace a card of any rarity in Modern Horizons 3 Limited packs at a rate of approximately 1:21. Disa the Restless Omo, Queen of Vesuva Satya, Aetherflux Genius Ulalek, Fused Atrocity Azlask, the Swelling Scourge Cayth, Famed Mechanist Coram, the Undertaker Jyoti, Moag Ancient

Commander card from the following list may replace a card of any rarity in Limited packs at a rate of approximately 1:21.

Store Packs Only

Modern Horizons 3 packs will start pulling mythic rares from the 8 Modern Horizons 3 Commander cards listed above after completing a play set for every mythic rare from Modern Horizons 3.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

May 28–30: Standard Deck Showcase

June 4–6: Outlaws of Thunder Junction Phantom Sealed

Phantom Sealed June 11–13: Brawl

June 18–20: Modern Horizons 3 Constructed

Quick Draft

May 21–June 4: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

June 4–21: Wilds of Eldraine

Other Events

May 28–June 4: Guilds of Ravnica Premier Draft

Premier Draft May 28–June 10: Chromatic Cube Draft and Traditional Draft

Draft and Traditional Draft May 31–June 3: Standard Metagame Challenge

June Qualifier Events – Explorer

June 8: Best-of-One Play-In

June 14: Best-of-Three Play-In

June 15–16: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

June

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

June 8, 6 a.m. PT–June 9, 6 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

June 8, 6 a.m. PT–June 9, 6 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: Explorer

June 14, 6 a.m. PT–May 15, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT

June 15, 6 a.m. PT–June 16, 4 p.m. PT Format: Explorer

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

Arena Open: Outlaws of Thunder Junction May 25: Day One, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) May 26: Day Two, Outlaws of Thunder Junction Draft (Best-of-Three)



May 2024 Ranked Season The May 2024 Ranked Season begins April 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends May 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Beastbond Outcaster card style + Stoic Sphinx card style

June 2024 Ranked Season The June 2024 Ranked Season begins May 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends June 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Outlaws of Thunder Junction pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style Platinum Reward: 3 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style Diamond Reward: 4 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style Mythic Reward: 5 Outlaws of Thunder Junction packs + 1,000 gold + Ruthless Lawbringer card style + Slickshot Show-Off card style

