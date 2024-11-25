In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Quick Draft Is Open!

Foundations is out and you can start playing with the new set right now. The Foundations Quick Draft event is a great place to learn the set and start building your collection. In Quick Drafts, you draft cards against bots who don't care how long you take to make your card selections! Read the text on all the cards and consider your choices without the pressure of a timer.

Pioneer Masters Previews Begin

Hundreds of new-to-MTG Arena cards for Explorer, Timeless, Historic, and Brawl formats are coming on December 10 with the release of Pioneer Masters, and this week we'll be previewing several of those cards. To kick us off, here are three from the set!

94552_PIO: Mogis, God of Slaughter 94351_PIO: Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth 94412_PIO: Gladecover Scout

Watch our socials, emails, and the Pioneer Masters Card Image Gallery as we continue to preview cards throughout the week.

Pioneer Masters brings MTG Arena's Explorer format to within a hair's breadth of parity with tabletop's Pioneer format, and competitive Pioneer decks can be built with the addition of the set. So, bring over your favorite decks to play and brew up some new ones.

Catch the Pioneer Masters Streamer Event December 5–6

Tune in to your favorite Magic streamers next Thursday through Friday, December 5–6, as they try out the new Pioneer Masters set. They'll be opening packs, discussing cards and strategies, and playing in matches so you can check out how the new set plays and what awaits you for release on December 10!

Play Pioneer Masters Events with Bonus Sheets December 10–January 21

Pioneer Masters is a playable set with Sealed and Draft events that offer a fun way to build your collection of the new cards. These events will also feature three bonus sheet periods during which a selection of cards from bonus sheets can appear in Limited Packs. These periods and sheets will rotate every two weeks on the following schedule to add even more excitement to matches:

Planeswalkers: December 10–24

Spells: December 24–January 7

Devotion: January 7–21

Stay tuned for more Pioneer Masters previews and details to come!

Arena Open: Foundations November 30–December 1

Arena Open is an event series with big prizes that can put you on the path toward becoming one of the best players in MTG Arena—and potentially even the world!

If you start your competitive adventure with this Arena Open, you'll have two days of matches in both Sealed and Draft featuring the latest set, Magic: The Gathering Foundations.

Everyone who enters the Arena Open will receive the Banner of Kinship sleeve:

The path is a challenging one, but the rewards along the way sweeten the journey—finish in Day 2's Best-of-Three Draft Two with two wins, and you'll have an invitation to the December Qualifier Weekend and $500; notch three wins, and you'll earn the invitation and $1,000; sweep it with four wins and not only will you have earned an invitation, but you'll also score the top prize of $2,000!

Play Foundations Jumpstart and Build Your Collection

Don't miss an opportunity to build your collection of Foundations Jumpstart while also having fun! The Foundations Jumpstart event is underway right now through December 3. Pick two themed packets to build a deck and you're ready to play. There are 45 packets in total, so there are lots of options for assembling fun decks, from Armed Angels to Nefarious Zealots.

The packets in MTG Arena aren't exactly the same as those in the tabletop Foundations Jumpstart—you'll find some with variable card slots that bring added spice to your matches. Check out all the Foundations Jumpstart packets and variable cards on MTG Arena!

We're on Bluesky!

You can now follow us on Bluesky @mtgarena.com to keep up with the latest news, previews, and more!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

November 26–28: Standard Deck Duel

December 3–5: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Brawl Builder Challenge

Brawl Builder Challenge December 10–12: Explorer

December 17–19: Brawl Builder Challenge Pioneer Masters

Quick Draft

November 22–December 3: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

December 3–12: Outlaws of Thunder Junction

Other Events

November 19–December 3: Foundations Jumpstart

December 6–8: Timeless Metagame Challenge

December Qualifier Events – Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

December 14: Best-of-One Play-In

December 20: Best-of-Three Play-In

December 21–22: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

December

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

December 14, 6 a.m. PT–December 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

December 14, 6 a.m. PT–December 15, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

December 20, 6 a.m. PT–December 21, 3 a.m. PT Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

December 20, 6 a.m. PT–December 21, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

December 21, 6 a.m. PT–December 22, 4 p.m. PT

December 21, 6 a.m. PT–December 22, 4 p.m. PT Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

Arena Open

The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00).

Arena Open Magic: The Gathering Foundations November 30: Day One, Foundations Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) December 1: Day Two, Foundations Draft (Best-of-Three)



Arena Championship

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 7

December 14–15, 2024

Formats: Standard

Who has qualified?

November 2024 Ranked Season The November 2024 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Vengeful Bloodwitch card style + Exemplar of Light card style

December 2024 Ranked Season The December 2024 Ranked Season begins November 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends December 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering Foundations pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs + 1,000 gold + Abrade card style + Scrawling Crawler card style

