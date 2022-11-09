The Brothers' War Launches Next Tuesday!

The latest Magic set, The Brothers' War, arrives in MTG Arena on November 15. As we approach next Tuesday, here are a few things to keep you occupied until then!

Get Your Preorder Bundle

The Brothers' War preorder bundles are still available, but only until the set launches, so time is running out. These give you a great head start with the new set and cool perks like cards, card styles, a pet, sleeves, and more. Check out what each bundle includes, then jump into the MTG Arena Store to get yours.

Watch The Brothers' War Early Access

Don't miss the chance for a first look at the new set with your favorite Magic content creators and streamers! Tune in tomorrow, November 10, starting at 10 a.m. PT (18:00 UTC), for discussions and gameplay.

Sign Up to Get Your Play Stats

Curious about your gameplay patterns from Dominaria United, such as your favorite format, the color you play most, how many games you've played (and how that compares to other players), and more? Sign up for the MTG Arena email newsletter by November 14, and you'll receive your Dominaria United details when those are sent out! Then, with each new set, you'll get an email with your latest stats when you're opted in to receive the newsletter.

Join the MTG Arena newsletter list by clicking the link and entering your email address.

MTG Arena Announcements Move to Mondays on November 14

Starting this coming Monday, our weekly MTG Arena announcements will shift to Mondays. This is to better sync with the new Tuesday release schedule that begins with the launch of The Brothers' War on November 15.

See you next Monday!

This Weekend: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend

It's time for the big November Premier Play weekend! These back-to-back events, the Qualifier Play-In followed by the Qualifier Weekend, can propel you into the competitive Magic world and put you on the path toward the Arena Championship, and then the ultimate showdown, the Magic World Championship.

The Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In begins on Friday, November 11, at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) and wraps up at 3 a.m. PT on Saturday, November 12. Four wins will get you an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event.

Then, just three short hours later, the November 12 Qualifier Weekend two-day event kicks off at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC). This is where seven wins on Day Two can earn you entry to the Arena Championship!

State of the Game – The Brothers' War

The latest State of the Game article covering The Brothers' War release in MTG Arena and other topics is out today. In it, you'll find info on the new set's mechanics, changes in the upcoming Arena Open, plus a look at the evolution of the game and what's to come.

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC).

November 15–18: The Brothers' War Phantom Sealed

November 22–24: Standard

November 29–December 1: Jump In!

December 6–8: Explorer All Access

QUICK DRAFT

November 11–25: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

November 25–December 9: The Brothers' War

December 9–23: Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Quick Draft

OTHER EVENTS

November 6–15: Chromatic Cube Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

November 15­–December 10: The Brothers' War Sealed (Best-of-Three)

November 18–21: Standard Metagame Challenge

November 24–28: Gladiator All Access

December 2–9: The Brothers' Brawl

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00, UTC-08:00 on and after November 6).

QUALIFIER PLAY-IN EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

NOVEMBER

Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC) Format: Historic

DECEMBER

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

December 3, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–December 4, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 9, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–December 10, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

QUALIFIER WEEKEND EVENTS

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

NOVEMBER

Qualifier Weekend

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 13, 4 p.m. PT

DECEMBER

Qualifier Weekend

December 10, 6 a.m. PT–December 12, 4 p.m. PT

ARENA OPEN

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC after November 6) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC, 11:00 UTC after November 6).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC after November 6) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC, 16:00 UTC after November 6).

Arena Open November 26–27 Day 1, November 26: The Brothers' War Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive The Brothers' War card sleeve. Day 2, November 27: The Brothers' War Player Draft

There are two Player Draft events on Day 2.



November 2022 Ranked Season

The November 2022 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

