Everyone's invited—there's no entry fee!—to the Post Malone Arena Concert event that will blow the roof off of MTG Arena starting tomorrow, October 20, and running through October 24! Play with five different preconstructed, musically themed Historic Brawl decks and channel Posty vibes with avatars, sleeves, and stickers!

Arena Open: Alchemy This Weekend

We're squeezing in one more Arena Open before October ends! This weekend, October 22–23, bring your Alchemy skills to compete for prizes up to $2,500—and Qualifier Weekend invitations. Everyone who enters also receives a Zur, Eternal Schemer card sleeve!

Find out more on the October 22–23 Arena Open: Alchemy page.

Planeshifted Draft New Capenna Happening Now

Get an alternate look at Draft in this Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Draft featuring rebalanced cards. Running now until it ends on October 21 at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC), draft against other players to build a 40-card deck to determine where the power lies in New Capenna.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00*) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00*).

*Please note the change to Pacific Standard Time on November 6, 2022, when Midweek Magic UTC times will change from 15:00 to 16:00.

October 25–27: Standard Shakeup

November 1–3: Singleton

November 8–10: Phantom Chromatic Cube Bot Draft

November 15–18: The Brothers' War Phantom Sealed

Quick Draft

October 14–28: Dominaria United

October 28–November 11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

November 11–15: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Additional Premier Drafts

October 13–21: Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Draft

October 21–28th: Throne of Eldraine Premier Draft

Other Events

October 20–24: Post Malone Arena Concert Event

October 28–November 5: Dominaria Sealed

November 6, 8 a.m. PT (*16:00 UTC)–November 15, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC): Chromatic Cube Best-of-One and Best-of-Three *Note the change to Pacific Standard Time beginning November 6, 2022.

November 18–21: Standard Metagame Challenge

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7, UTC -8 on and after November 6).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

November

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

*Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time Format: Historic

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) *Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC) Format: Historic

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 2 held in early 2023.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC from November 6) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00, 16:00 UTC from November 6) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

November

Qualifier Weekend

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 13, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 13, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC from November 6) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC, 11:00 from November 6).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC from November 6) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC, 16:00 UTC from November 6).

Arena Open October 22–23 Day 1, October 22: Alchemy Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Zur stained-glass card sleeve. Day 2, October 23: Traditional Alchemy

Best-of-Three only

Arena Open November 5–6 Day 1, November 5: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Urza Assembles the Titans card sleeve *Day 2, November 6: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-Three

There are two Sealed events for Day 2, with three wins or one loss.



* Please note the time change to Pacific Standard Time beginning November 6, 2022.

October 2022 Ranked Season

The October 2022 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack

: 1 Dominaria United pack Silver Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold

: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style

: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style Platinum Reward : 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style Diamond Reward : 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

