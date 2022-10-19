MTG Arena Announcements, October 19, 2022
Play Like Posty Tomorrow!
Everyone's invited—there's no entry fee!—to the Post Malone Arena Concert event that will blow the roof off of MTG Arena starting tomorrow, October 20, and running through October 24! Play with five different preconstructed, musically themed Historic Brawl decks and channel Posty vibes with avatars, sleeves, and stickers!
Arena Open: Alchemy This Weekend
We're squeezing in one more Arena Open before October ends! This weekend, October 22–23, bring your Alchemy skills to compete for prizes up to $2,500—and Qualifier Weekend invitations. Everyone who enters also receives a Zur, Eternal Schemer card sleeve!
Find out more on the October 22–23 Arena Open: Alchemy page.
Planeshifted Draft New Capenna Happening Now
Get an alternate look at Draft in this Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Draft featuring rebalanced cards. Running now until it ends on October 21 at 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC), draft against other players to build a 40-card deck to determine where the power lies in New Capenna.
Log into MTG Arena to play and earn prizes based on how many games you win!
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00*) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00*).
*Please note the change to Pacific Standard Time on November 6, 2022, when Midweek Magic UTC times will change from 15:00 to 16:00.
- October 25–27: Standard Shakeup
- November 1–3: Singleton
- November 8–10: Phantom Chromatic Cube Bot Draft
- November 15–18: The Brothers' War Phantom Sealed
Quick Draft
- October 14–28: Dominaria United
- October 28–November 11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- November 11–15: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
Additional Premier Drafts
- October 13–21: Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Draft
- October 21–28th: Throne of Eldraine Premier Draft
Other Events
- October 20–24: Post Malone Arena Concert Event
- October 28–November 5: Dominaria Sealed
- November 6, 8 a.m. PT (*16:00 UTC)–November 15, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC): Chromatic Cube
- Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
- *Note the change to Pacific Standard Time beginning November 6, 2022.
- November 18–21: Standard Metagame Challenge
Premier Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7, UTC -8 on and after November 6).
Qualifier Play-In Events
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
November
- Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)
*Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time
- Format: Historic
- Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)
- Format: Historic
Qualifier Weekend Events
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 2 held in early 2023.
Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC from November 6) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00, 16:00 UTC from November 6) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.
November
- Qualifier Weekend
November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 13, 4 p.m. PT
- Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)
Arena Open
Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC from November 6) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC, 11:00 from November 6).
Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC from November 6) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC, 16:00 UTC from November 6).
- Arena Open October 22–23
- Day 1, October 22: Alchemy Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
All participants will receive the Zur stained-glass card sleeve.
- Day 2, October 23: Traditional Alchemy
Best-of-Three only
- Day 1, October 22: Alchemy Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
- Arena Open November 5–6
- Day 1, November 5: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
All participants will receive the Urza Assembles the Titans card sleeve
- *Day 2, November 6: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-Three
There are two Sealed events for Day 2, with three wins or one loss.
- Day 1, November 5: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three
* Please note the time change to Pacific Standard Time beginning November 6, 2022.
October 2022 Ranked Season
The October 2022 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).
- Bronze Reward: 1 Dominaria United pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style
