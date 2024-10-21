In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Preorders Start Tomorrow

Magic: The Gathering Foundations logo

Magic: The Gathering Foundations brings together the best of the past, present, and future of Magic, and it's coming to MTG Arena on November 12. And starting tomorrow, October 22, we'll have preorder bundles available in the MTG Arena Store!

Whether you're new to Magic and want to get off to a strong start or you've been playing for a while and want to re-experience that quintessential spirit that has made Magic one of the greatest games ever, these Magic: The Gathering Foundations preorder bundles are a great way prepare for the release!

Liliana Pack Bundle

$49.99 USD

Preorder the Liliana Pack Bundle
Beginning Tuesday, October 22

Liliana preorder sleeve
Liliana Sleeve
Liliana, Dreadhorde General
Available at purchase:
  • Liliana sleeve
Available at release (November 12):
  • 50x Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs
  • 5x Golden Packs
  • Liliana, Dreadhorde General card
  • Liliana, Dreadhorde General depth art card style

Ajani Play Bundle

$24.99 USD

Preorder the Ajani Play Bundle
Beginning Tuesday, October 22

Ajani preorder sleeve
Ajani Sleeve
Ajani, Caller of the Pride
Arahbo companion
Arahbo Companion
Available at purchase:
  • Ajani sleeve
  • Arahbo companion
Available at release (November 12):
  • 2x Player Draft tokens
  • 1x Sealed token
  • 5x Play-In Points
  • Ajani, Caller of the Pride card
  • Ajani, Caller of the Pride depth art card style

Vivien Pass Bundle

$14.99 USD

Preorder the Vivien Pass Bundle
Beginning Tuesday, October 22

Vivien preorder sleeve
Vivien Sleeve
Vivien Reid
Available at purchase:
  • Vivien sleeve
Available at release (November 12):
  • Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Pass
  • Vivien Reid card
  • Vivien Reid depth art card style

MagicCon: Las Vegas and Magic World Championship 30 This Weekend!

World Championship broadcast schedule

This weekend, October 25–27, is MagicCon: Las Vegas! This celebration of all things Magic is filled to the brim with events both casual and competitive, beloved artists, and panels from Magic designers and community members. We'll also be hosting the debut of Magic: The Gathering Foundations. You can watch the panel live if you're attending, or check out the video on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic after the show.

Looking for some intense Magic gameplay? There's nothing more exciting than the Magic World Championship 30! With the title of World Champion up for grabs, as well as the Kai Budde Player of the Year trophy, this is sure to be a showdown for the ages. You can get ready for the action with the World Championship 30 Viewer's Guide and tune in to the event at twitch.tv/Magic.

New Standard Preconstructed Decks Coming to the Store

Standard fans rejoice! We have five new preconstructed Standard decks coming to the MTG Arena Store on October 26 that can put you on strong footing when facing your opponents in Standard, one of Magic's most popular formats. Plus, you can use them as the building blocks to create your own unique decks through customizations—the possibilities are limited only by your ingenuity.

Check out the full decklists of each below. Note that the price of each will be prorated, so you only pay for the cards you don't have in your collection!

Champion Deck: Standard Midrange Monoblack
Play the war of attrition. Remove threats and force your opponent to discard their resources while dropping their life to zero. The Standard Midrange Monoblack deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store October 26 for a limited time and features these cards:
Rankle's Prank Tinybones, the Pickpocket Rush of Dread Liliana of the Veil Sheoldred, the Apocalypse

1 Rankle's Prank[6ttgVXk2SorXeWU6qUFegs] 1 Tinybones, the Pickpocket[7syLoaDT7LsOKCa4R5EWDZ] 1 Rush of Dread[34XaaokKtIgeYtREee8QTl] 2 Liliana of the Veil 3 Sheoldred, the Apocalypse 4 Cut Down 4 Go for the Throat 4 Hopeless Nightmare 4 Deep-Cavern Bat 4 Bandit's Talent 4 Ruthless Negotiation 3 Thought-Stalker Warlock 1 Shoot the Sheriff 24 Swamp
Champion Deck: Standard Reanimator
Sift through your deck and get cards into your graveyard for maximum value. Attack with giant flying creatures and reanimate them if your opponent tries to stop you. The Standard Reanimator deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store October 26 for a limited time and features these cards:
Seachrome Coast Abhorrent Oculus Meticulous Archive Haughty Djinn Helping Hand

4 Seachrome Coast 4 Meticulous Archive[104hTt6UWWmguAf3tUAgEP] 4 Haughty Djinn 4 Helping Hand 4 Abhorrent Oculus[4slImPjHOklLkUuJzDhmsS] 4 Adarkar Wastes 3 Soul Partition 2 Floodfarm Verge 2 Temporary Lockdown 2 Get Lost[7aEXTNv36BEk87Z2VnHWlF] 4 Moment of Truth 4 Picklock Prankster 2 Chart a Course 2 Recommission 3 Into the Flood Maw 2 Sleight of Hand 4 Elspeth's Smite 3 Island 3 Plains
Foundation Deck: Standard Bats
Out for blood! Become one with bats that drain your opponent's life to gain for yourself. The Standard Bats deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store October 26 for a limited time and features these cards:
Concealed Courtyard Zoraline, Cosmos Caller Case of the Uneaten Feast Darkstar Augur Essence Channeler

4 Concealed Courtyard[5qk5E5iXMOfsji6IznWIGc] 4 Case of the Uneaten Feast 3 Essence Channeler[783XkYcMuH9usQtN8rddSh] 4 Darkstar Augur 4 Zoraline, Cosmos Caller[5HNUzhOR38pzVk2UIQN7ks] 3 Starscape Cleric 3 Lunar Convocation[2DlFSFmJU0j5Re4ODd6PlD] 1 Restless Fortress 4 Caves of Koilos 3 Go for the Throat 4 Deep-Cavern Bat 4 Ruin-Lurker Bat 4 Scoured Barrens 3 Dead Weight 6 Swamp 6 Plains
Foundation Deck: Standard Midrange
Stop opponents in their tracks. Then, get ahead and stay ahead. Tempo and value are the main objectives of this deck. The Standard Midrange deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store October 26 for a limited time and features these cards:
Blooming Marsh Glissa Sunslayer Preacher of the Schism Blossoming Tortoise Mosswood Dreadknight

4 Blooming Marsh 4 Preacher of the Schism[3kL7dFwS2y4KBDsWlXbWb9] 4 Mosswood Dreadknight 4 Blossoming Tortoise[7ilc91NjiFrWcOMWT3IGRQ] 3 Glissa Sunslayer 2 Restless Cottage 4 Llanowar Wastes 1 Aclazotz, Deepest Betrayal 2 Virtue of Persistence 3 Sentinel of the Nameless City[6yT1mC0llDYaGLgTKa73TV] 1 Fountainport[46BiJth5PrnVCBQg66q2Qe] 3 Underground Mortuary[YsTfgFbhks4SPgrlzAdLu] 4 Deep-Cavern Bat 2 Demolition Field 3 Go for the Throat 4 Disfigure 2 Duress 7 Swamp 3 Forest
Foundation Deck: Standard Token Control
Trade one-for-one with your opponent early, and then pull ahead as your tokens take care of your enemy! The Standard Token Control deck will be available in the MTG Arena Store October 26 for a limited time and features these cards:
Battlefield Forge Archangel Elspeth No Witnesses Urabrask's Forge Caretaker's Talent

4 Battlefield Forge 4 Urabrask's Forge 4 No Witnesses[PbvWAHj4nLEqU5F4pCaEn] 4 Archangel Elspeth 4 Caretaker's Talent 2 Legion Extruder 2 Sunfall 4 Inspiring Vantage[5vrw7jclT4kw9XCGVZOM58] 4 Restless Bivouac[2xEx0HSN1GFfys5NgUSEaF] 4 Mirrex 4 Chainsaw 4 Lightning Helix 4 Clay-Fired Bricks 4 Seal from Existence 7 Plains 1 Mountain

Look for these in the MTG Arena Store beginning Saturday, October 26, and only for a limited time!

WizKids Magic: The Gathering Plush Charms

Always wanted to have and hold your favorite companions from MTG Arena? We've partnered with WizKids to bring these plush charms to real life! Now you can set up your tabletop game with a companion by your side. Each charm also includes a code to redeem a related card sleeve and access to purchase the corresponding companion for half-off in MTG Arena.

Visit your local game store or order online to get Mabel, The Fisherman, Rainbow Koi, and Fblthp today!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00).

  • October 22–24: Phantom Golden Pack Sealed
  • October 29–31: Phantom Mixed-Up Innistrad Sealed
  • November 5–7: Duskmourn: House of Horror Bot Draft
  • November 12–14: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Constructed

Quick Draft

  • October 15–29: Bloomburrow
  • October 29–November 12: Duskmourn: House of Horror

Other Events

  • October 29–November 12: Arena Cube
  • Flashback Drafts!
    • October 22–29: Kaldheim
    • October 29–November 5: Core Set 2020
    • November 5–12: Streets of New Capenna

November Qualifier Events – Standard

  • November 16: Best-of-One Play-In
  • November 17: BONUS Best-of-One Play-In Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited
  • November 22: Best-of-Three Play-In
  • November 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

November

  • Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
    November 16, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 3 a.m. PT
    • Format: Standard
  • BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)
    November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT
    • Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited
  • Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)
    November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT
    • Format: Standard
  • Qualifier Weekend
    November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT
    • Format: Standard

October 2024 Ranked Season

The October 2024 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

  • Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack
  • Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold
  • Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style
  • Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style
  • Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style
  • Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style
Rite of the Moth card style reward Ranked Season Duskmourn: House of Horror
Undead Sprinter Ranked Season Duskmourn: House of Horror card style reward

