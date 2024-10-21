In this edition:

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Preorders Start Tomorrow

Magic: The Gathering Foundations brings together the best of the past, present, and future of Magic, and it's coming to MTG Arena on November 12. And starting tomorrow, October 22, we'll have preorder bundles available in the MTG Arena Store!

Whether you're new to Magic and want to get off to a strong start or you've been playing for a while and want to re-experience that quintessential spirit that has made Magic one of the greatest games ever, these Magic: The Gathering Foundations preorder bundles are a great way prepare for the release!

Liliana Pack Bundle $49.99 USD Preorder the Liliana Pack Bundle

Beginning Tuesday, October 22 Liliana Sleeve Liliana, Dreadhorde General Available at purchase: Liliana sleeve Available at release (November 12): 50x Magic: The Gathering Foundations packs

packs 5x Golden Packs

Liliana, Dreadhorde General card

Liliana, Dreadhorde General depth art card style

Ajani Play Bundle $24.99 USD Preorder the Ajani Play Bundle

Beginning Tuesday, October 22 Ajani Sleeve Ajani, Caller of the Pride Arahbo Companion Available at purchase: Ajani sleeve

Arahbo companion Available at release (November 12): 2x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

5x Play-In Points

Ajani, Caller of the Pride card

Ajani, Caller of the Pride depth art card style

Vivien Pass Bundle $14.99 USD Preorder the Vivien Pass Bundle

Beginning Tuesday, October 22 Vivien Sleeve Vivien Reid Available at purchase: Vivien sleeve Available at release (November 12): Magic: The Gathering Foundations Mastery Pass

Mastery Pass Vivien Reid card

Vivien Reid depth art card style

MagicCon: Las Vegas and Magic World Championship 30 This Weekend!

This weekend, October 25–27, is MagicCon: Las Vegas! This celebration of all things Magic is filled to the brim with events both casual and competitive, beloved artists, and panels from Magic designers and community members. We'll also be hosting the debut of Magic: The Gathering Foundations. You can watch the panel live if you're attending, or check out the video on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel and twitch.tv/Magic after the show.

Looking for some intense Magic gameplay? There's nothing more exciting than the Magic World Championship 30! With the title of World Champion up for grabs, as well as the Kai Budde Player of the Year trophy, this is sure to be a showdown for the ages. You can get ready for the action with the World Championship 30 Viewer's Guide and tune in to the event at twitch.tv/Magic.

New Standard Preconstructed Decks Coming to the Store

Standard fans rejoice! We have five new preconstructed Standard decks coming to the MTG Arena Store on October 26 that can put you on strong footing when facing your opponents in Standard, one of Magic's most popular formats. Plus, you can use them as the building blocks to create your own unique decks through customizations—the possibilities are limited only by your ingenuity.

Check out the full decklists of each below. Note that the price of each will be prorated, so you only pay for the cards you don't have in your collection!

Champion Deck: Standard Midrange Monoblack MTG Arena Store October 26 for a limited time and features these cards: Rankle's Prank Tinybones, the Pickpocket Rush of Dread Liliana of the Veil Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Play the war of attrition. Remove threats and force your opponent to discard their resources while dropping their life to zero. The Standard Midrange Monoblack deck will be available in theStore October 26 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 1 Rankle's Prank[6ttgVXk2SorXeWU6qUFegs] 1 Tinybones, the Pickpocket[7syLoaDT7LsOKCa4R5EWDZ] 1 Rush of Dread[34XaaokKtIgeYtREee8QTl] 2 Liliana of the Veil 3 Sheoldred, the Apocalypse 4 Cut Down 4 Go for the Throat 4 Hopeless Nightmare 4 Deep-Cavern Bat 4 Bandit's Talent 4 Ruthless Negotiation 3 Thought-Stalker Warlock 1 Shoot the Sheriff 24 Swamp

Champion Deck: Standard Reanimator MTG Arena Store October 26 for a limited time and features these cards: Seachrome Coast Abhorrent Oculus Meticulous Archive Haughty Djinn Helping Hand Sift through your deck and get cards into your graveyard for maximum value. Attack with giant flying creatures and reanimate them if your opponent tries to stop you. The Standard Reanimator deck will be available in theStore October 26 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Seachrome Coast 4 Meticulous Archive[104hTt6UWWmguAf3tUAgEP] 4 Haughty Djinn 4 Helping Hand 4 Abhorrent Oculus[4slImPjHOklLkUuJzDhmsS] 4 Adarkar Wastes 3 Soul Partition 2 Floodfarm Verge 2 Temporary Lockdown 2 Get Lost[7aEXTNv36BEk87Z2VnHWlF] 4 Moment of Truth 4 Picklock Prankster 2 Chart a Course 2 Recommission 3 Into the Flood Maw 2 Sleight of Hand 4 Elspeth's Smite 3 Island 3 Plains

Foundation Deck: Standard Bats MTG Arena Store October 26 for a limited time and features these cards: Concealed Courtyard Zoraline, Cosmos Caller Case of the Uneaten Feast Darkstar Augur Essence Channeler Out for blood! Become one with bats that drain your opponent's life to gain for yourself. The Standard Bats deck will be available in theStore October 26 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Concealed Courtyard[5qk5E5iXMOfsji6IznWIGc] 4 Case of the Uneaten Feast 3 Essence Channeler[783XkYcMuH9usQtN8rddSh] 4 Darkstar Augur 4 Zoraline, Cosmos Caller[5HNUzhOR38pzVk2UIQN7ks] 3 Starscape Cleric 3 Lunar Convocation[2DlFSFmJU0j5Re4ODd6PlD] 1 Restless Fortress 4 Caves of Koilos 3 Go for the Throat 4 Deep-Cavern Bat 4 Ruin-Lurker Bat 4 Scoured Barrens 3 Dead Weight 6 Swamp 6 Plains

Foundation Deck: Standard Midrange MTG Arena Store October 26 for a limited time and features these cards: Blooming Marsh Glissa Sunslayer Preacher of the Schism Blossoming Tortoise Mosswood Dreadknight Stop opponents in their tracks. Then, get ahead and stay ahead. Tempo and value are the main objectives of this deck. The Standard Midrange deck will be available in theStore October 26 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Blooming Marsh 4 Preacher of the Schism[3kL7dFwS2y4KBDsWlXbWb9] 4 Mosswood Dreadknight 4 Blossoming Tortoise[7ilc91NjiFrWcOMWT3IGRQ] 3 Glissa Sunslayer 2 Restless Cottage 4 Llanowar Wastes 1 Aclazotz, Deepest Betrayal 2 Virtue of Persistence 3 Sentinel of the Nameless City[6yT1mC0llDYaGLgTKa73TV] 1 Fountainport[46BiJth5PrnVCBQg66q2Qe] 3 Underground Mortuary[YsTfgFbhks4SPgrlzAdLu] 4 Deep-Cavern Bat 2 Demolition Field 3 Go for the Throat 4 Disfigure 2 Duress 7 Swamp 3 Forest

Foundation Deck: Standard Token Control MTG Arena Store October 26 for a limited time and features these cards: Battlefield Forge Archangel Elspeth No Witnesses Urabrask's Forge Caretaker's Talent Trade one-for-one with your opponent early, and then pull ahead as your tokens take care of your enemy! The Standard Token Control deck will be available in theStore October 26 for a limited time and features these cards: (Please note: Card images displayed in the decklist below may be of versions not present in this product. This decklist is not a card-for-card product display but is representative of the cards found in the deck.) 4 Battlefield Forge 4 Urabrask's Forge 4 No Witnesses[PbvWAHj4nLEqU5F4pCaEn] 4 Archangel Elspeth 4 Caretaker's Talent 2 Legion Extruder 2 Sunfall 4 Inspiring Vantage[5vrw7jclT4kw9XCGVZOM58] 4 Restless Bivouac[2xEx0HSN1GFfys5NgUSEaF] 4 Mirrex 4 Chainsaw 4 Lightning Helix 4 Clay-Fired Bricks 4 Seal from Existence 7 Plains 1 Mountain

Look for these in the MTG Arena Store beginning Saturday, October 26, and only for a limited time!

WizKids Magic: The Gathering Plush Charms

Always wanted to have and hold your favorite companions from MTG Arena? We've partnered with WizKids to bring these plush charms to real life! Now you can set up your tabletop game with a companion by your side. Each charm also includes a code to redeem a related card sleeve and access to purchase the corresponding companion for half-off in MTG Arena.

Visit your local game store or order online to get Mabel, The Fisherman, Rainbow Koi, and Fblthp today!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00).

October 22–24: Phantom Golden Pack Sealed

October 29–31: Phantom Mixed-Up Innistrad Sealed

Sealed November 5–7: Duskmourn: House of Horror Bot Draft

Bot Draft November 12–14: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Constructed

Quick Draft

October 15–29: Bloomburrow

October 29–November 12: Duskmourn: House of Horror

Other Events

October 29–November 12: Arena Cube

Flashback Drafts!

October 22–29: Kaldheim



October 29–November 5: Core Set 2020



November 5–12: Streets of New Capenna

November Qualifier Events – Standard

November 16: Best-of-One Play-In

November 17: BONUS Best-of-One Play-In Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

Limited November 22: Best-of-Three Play-In

November 23–24: Qualifier Weekend

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; November 3 change to UTC-08:00).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

November

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

November 16, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

November 16, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 3 a.m. PT BONUS Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT Format: Magic: The Gathering Foundations Limited

November 17, 6 a.m. PT–November 18, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

November 22, 6 a.m. PT–November 23, 3 a.m. PT Qualifier Weekend

November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT

November 23, 6 a.m. PT–November 24, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

October 2024 Ranked Season The October 2024 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Bronze Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Duskmourn: House of Horror pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style Platinum Reward: 3 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style Diamond Reward: 4 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style Mythic Reward: 5 Duskmourn: House of Horror packs + 1,000 gold + Rite of the Moth card style + Undead Sprinter card style

