Magic World Championship XXVIII This Weekend

The 2021–22 competitive Magic season reaches its zenith this weekend with the Magic World Championship XXVIII! Happening October 28–30 at the huge Magic 30 celebration event in Las Vegas, you can watch all the action live at twitch.tv/magic!

For all the details on watching the event—from the broadcast schedule to who's competing—check out our viewer's guide.

Extra Life 2022 Sleeves for a Good Cause

Extra Life is an annual fundraising event where people from all sorts of gaming spaces come together to support Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. During our Extra Life 2022 fundraising drive, we will be offering special Extra Life 2022 sleeves in the MTG Arena Store!

Extra Life 2022 Sleeve Bundle featuring sleeves with the Secret Lair artwork of Birds of Paradise; Lathliss, Dragon Queen; and Sliver Legion will be available for 1,200 gems.

Extra Life 2022 Ajani sleeve with the Extra Life 2022 logo will be available for 600 gems.

Net proceeds are donated to Extra Life benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital (purchase price less transaction fees)!

The Brothers' War Preorders Open October 27

Prepare to witness the most consequential event in the Magic Multiverse with the launch of The Brothers' War! But first, lock down these MTG Arena bundles starting tomorrow before they're gone:

You can purchase one or both beginning October 27 from the MTG Arena Store. Each includes goodies that'll give you a running start when the set launches in MTG Arena on November 15, as well as perks to enjoy at the time of purchase.

Mishra Pack Bundle

Available at Purchase

Mishra sleeve

Available at Release

50x The Brothers' War packs

5x Golden Packs

Mishra, Claimed by Gix card

Mishra, Claimed by Gix depth-art card style

Phyrexian Dragon Engine card

Phyrexian Dragon Engine depth-art card style

Urza Play Bundle

Available at Purchase

Urza sleeve

Urzan Sentinel pet

Available at Release

Set Mastery pass

5x Play-In Points*

3x Player Draft tokens

1x Sealed token

Urza, Lord Protector card

Urza, Lord Protector depth-art card style

The Mightstone and Weakstone card

The Mightstone and Weakstone depth-art card style

*Check out this YouTube explainer by MTGNerdGirl to learn more about Premier Play and Play-In Points.

Don't wait! These bundles disappear forever when the set is released!

Golden Packs in the Mishra Pack Bundle You may have noticed the Mishra Pack Bundle above contains five Golden Packs, and you're probably wondering, "what's in a Golden Pack?" So glad you asked! Each Golden Pack contains six Standard-legal rare or mythic rare cards: At least one card will be a mythic rare from any Standard-legal set.

At least two cards will be from The Brothers' War set.

The final three cards will be rare or mythic rare from any Standard-legal set. You can earn Golden Packs by purchasing The Brothers' War packs. Each pack you buy moves your Golden Pack progress meter, and ten packs will fill the meter, granting you a Golden Pack! Rare cards in Golden Packs can upgrade to mythic rares at a rate of approximately 1:8. You can find out more about drop rates on our Reward Distribution & Drop Rate Information page. You won't get wildcards out of Golden Packs, but they will advance your wildcard tracks. Cards in Golden Packs are duplicate protected. For all the details, visit the Golden Packs page.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00*) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00*).

*Please note the change to Pacific Standard Time on November 6, 2022, when Midweek Magic UTC times will change from 15:00 to 16:00.

November 1–3: Singleton

November 8–10: Phantom Chromatic Cube Bot Draft

November 15–18: The Brothers' War Phantom Sealed

November 22–24: Standard

Quick Draft

October 14–28: Dominaria United

October 28–November 11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

November 11–15: Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

November 25–December 9: The Brothers' War

Additional Premier Drafts

October 21–28th: Throne of Eldraine Premier Draft

Other Events

October 28–November 5: Dominaria Sealed

November 6, 8 a.m. PT (*16:00 UTC)–November 15, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC): Chromatic Cube Best-of-One and Best-of-Three *Note the change to Pacific Standard Time beginning November 6, 2022.

November 18–21: Standard Metagame Challenge

Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7, UTC -8 on and after November 6).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

November

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

*Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time Format: Historic

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) *Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC) Format: Historic

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC from November 6) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00, 16:00 UTC from November 6) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

November

Qualifier Weekend

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 13, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 13, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC from November 6) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC, 11:00 from November 6).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC, 14:00 UTC from November 6) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC, 16:00 UTC from November 6).

Arena Open November 5–6 Day 1, November 5: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Urza Assembles the Titans card sleeve. *Day 2, November 6: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-Three

There are two Sealed events for Day 2, with three wins or one loss.

* Please note the time change to Pacific Standard Time beginning November 6, 2022.





October 2022 Ranked Season

The October 2022 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack

: 1 Dominaria United pack Silver Reward: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward : 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style

: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style Platinum Reward : 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style Diamond Reward : 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

November 2022 Ranked Season

The November 2022 Ranked Season begins October 31 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on November 30 at 12 p.m. PT (20:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 The Brothers' War pack

: 1 The Brothers' War pack Silver Reward: 1 The Brothers' War pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward : 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style

: 2 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style Platinum Reward : 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 3 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Diamond Reward : 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

: 4 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style Mythic Reward: 5 The Brothers' War packs + 1,000 gold + Obstinate Baloth card style + Blast Zone card style

