Alchemy: Dominaria Arrives Tomorrow!

Reinforcements are arriving in the fight for the survival of Dominaria! Alchemy: Dominaria charges into the fray with 30 new digital-only cards featuring mechanics that will open new strategies as you face your competition. Take a look at the Alchemy: Dominaria Card Image Gallery and start planning your next deck build!

Pick Your Archetype and Prove It's the Best!

The Magic player archetypes throwdown in MTG Arena to finally prove which is the best way to play! In The Ultimate Showdown event happening October 8–10, pick from four preconstructed decks representing four of the Magic player archetypes you'll find in the Un- sets: Timmy, the monster master; Johnny, the ingenious inventor; Spike, the relentless competitor; or Vorthos, the art and lore aficionado.

Plus, look for bundles in the MTG Arena Store that include avatars of each of these player archetypes, as well as space-ic lands and shock lands!

Five Cards to Be "Unrebalanced" for Historic

As part of the Alchemy: Dominaria game update, the original tabletop versions of these cards will be returned to Historic (once a rebalanced card rotates out of Alchemy and is only playable in Historic, we can balance solely around that):

You can read about the reasoning behind these changes in the Alchemy: Dominaria State of the Game article, and learn more about other rebalancing changes in the Alchemy Rebalancing for October 6, 2022 article.

Streets of New Capenna Rebalances

Several cards from the Streets of New Capenna set will be rebalanced to create a new take on that set's Limited format. Here are a few examples:

Get all the details in the latest rebalancing article. Then, try them out in the new Planeshifted Draft event coming October 13!

October Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In This Weekend

Bring your Standard deck and compete in this weekend's Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In event. Beginning October 8 at 6 a.m. (13:00 UTC) and continuing until October 9 at 6 a.m. (13:00 UTC), enter to play for your place in the next Qualifier Weekend event happening the following weekend!

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) on the dates shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) and close to new entries on Thursdays at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00).

October 11–13: Alchemy

October 18–20: Explorer

October 25–27: Standard Shakeup

November 1–3: Singleton

Quick Draft

September 30–October 14: Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

October 14–28: Dominaria United

October 28–November 11: Innistrad: Crimson Vow

Additional Premier Drafts

October 6–16: Alchemy: Dominaria Premier Draft

October 13–21: Streets of New Capenna Planeshifted Draft

October 21–28th: Throne of Eldraine Premier Draft

Other Events

October 6–8: Into the Future

October 8–10: The Ultimate Showdown

October 14–17: Alchemy Metagame Challenge

October 28–November 5: Dominaria Sealed

*November 6, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC)–November 8, 8 a.m. PT (16:00 UTC): Chromatic Cube Best-of-One and Best-of-Three *Note the change to Pacific Standard Time beginning November 6, 2022.



Premier Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC -7, UTC -8 on and after Nov. 6).

Qualifier Play-In Events

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

October

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

October 8, 6 a.m. PT–October 9, 6 a.m. PT Format: Standard

October 8, 6 a.m. PT–October 9, 6 a.m. PT Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 3 a.m. PT

November

Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)

*Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time Format: Historic

November 5, 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)–November 6*, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC) *Note the shift on November 6 to Pacific Standard Time Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC) Format: Historic

November 11, 6 a.m. PT (14:00 UTC)–November 12, 3 a.m. PT (11:00 UTC)

Qualifier Weekend Events

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to the Arena Championship 1 held in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Qualifier Weekend Day One and Day Two events open to entries at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and close to new entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC 15:00) each day. You must enter within this two-hour window—late entries cannot be accommodated.

October

Qualifier Weekend

October 15, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard (Best-of-Three)

October 15, 6 a.m. PT–October 17, 4 p.m. PT

November

Qualifier Weekend

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 14, 4 p.m. PT Format: Historic (Best-of-Three)

November 12, 6 a.m. PT–November 14, 4 p.m. PT

Arena Open

Arena Open Day 1 entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC).

Day 2 entry window is two hours only, from 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) until 8 a.m. PT (15:00 UTC).

Arena Open October 22–23 Day 1, October 22: Alchemy Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Zur stained-glass card sleeve. Day 2, October 23: Traditional Alchemy

Best-of-Three only

Arena Open November 5–6 Day 1, November 5: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-One and Best-of-Three

All participants will receive the Urza Assembles the Titans card sleeve Day 2, November 6: Dominaria Sealed Best-of-Three

Note : There are two Sealed events for Day 2, with three wins or one loss.



October 2022 Ranked Season

The October 2022 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT (19:05 UTC) and ends on October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC).

Bronze Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack

: 1 Dominaria United pack Silver Reward : 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold

: 1 Dominaria United pack + 500 gold Gold Reward : 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style

: 2 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style Platinum Reward : 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

: 3 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style Diamond Reward : 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

: 4 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style Mythic Reward: 5 Dominaria United packs + 1,000 gold + Resolute Reinforcements card style + Haughty Djinn card style

