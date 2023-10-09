In this edition:

Congratulations to the Arena Championship 4 Winner Shinya Saito!

This past weekend, top MTG Arena players assembled to challenge one another to determine the winner of Arena Championship 4. Shinya battled to the top with an Izzet (blue/red) Wizards deck to claim the title of champion in the final round facing Bassel Nasri.

Just reaching the Arena Championship is a major accomplishment, so a big congratulations to all the participants from this past weekend!

Alchemy: Eldraine Out Tomorrow!

More cards arrive tomorrow for Alchemy and Historic players with the release of Alchemy: Eldraine! There are 30 digital-only cards in the new set with mechanics you only find in MTG Arena, like perpetuate, seek, and others. Take a look at all of the cards in the Alchemy: Eldraine Card Image Gallery.

Alchemy: Eldraine Premier Draft October 10–16

With Alchemy: Eldraine coming out tomorrow, you can put the new set through its paces and climb the October rankings with the Alchemy: Eldraine Premier Draft that starts on Tuesday, October 10, and runs until Monday, October 16.

Card Rebalances

We're rebalancing two cards with the Alchemy: Eldraine release:

Orcish Bowmasters

Lost the enter-the-battlefield ability.



The One Ring

Added 1 mana to the tap ability.



Orcish Bowmasters and The One Ring have been some of the strongest and most played cards in Alchemy and Historic since The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ was released. After letting the formats adjust to this release, we are rebalancing Orcish Bowmasters and The One Ring.

Orcish Bowmasters had no opportunity cost to be included in every black deck, and as a result, its enter-the-battlefield ability was pushing one-toughness creatures out of Alchemy and Historic. We want to maintain the card's role as a counter to card drawing, so we are removing enter-the-battlefield effect to reduce its warping impact on the metagame.

The One Ring was too efficient at effectively winning the game with its sheer amount of card advantage. We are adding a mana to the activated ability to give players more time to execute their own strategy or interact with The One Ring before it takes over the game.

In-Store Wilds of Eldraine Promos

Pick up promo versions of anime borderless versions of Pyroblast and Ice Out from your local game store! Beginning today and while supplies last, if you spend $50 (or your region's currency equivalent) or more on Magic: The Gathering sealed products at the store, you can get one of these promo pairs illustrated by Takuma Ebisu!

Pyroblast (Anime Borderless, English) Pyroblast (Anime Borderless, Japanese)

Ice Out (Anime Borderless, English) Ice Out (Anime Borderless, Japanese)

The limit is one pair per customer, per day; however, you may return on a separate day to pick up another promo pair with an additional $50 USD purchase of Magic sealed product, while supplies last.

Spooky October Cosmetics

Check the MTG Arena Store tomorrow for new cosmetics to make October a spook-fun season! Look for these The Evil Dead and The Princess Bride treats:

Begin Your Magic Ascension This Weekend

Another MTG Arena player has ascended to become latest Arena Championship winner. Now, it's time to start the search for the next champion—and it could be you.

This weekend's Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In marks the start of the October series of events. Show up this Saturday for some extraordinary Standard online play in MTG Arena, perform well, and claim an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event held October 21–22.

If you don't succeed in the Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In—or if you prefer a different competitive style—join in Friday, October 20, for the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In for more high-stakes Standard play.

Dominate your competition in either event and you can earn an invitation to the next Arena Championship and to the Pro Tour!

EVENT SCHEDULE

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00) on the ending date shown unless otherwise noted.

MIDWEEK MAGIC

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00).

October 10–12: Into the Future

October 17–19: Wilds of Eldraine Phantom Sealed

October 24–26: Alchemy Ladder Deck Showcase

October 31–November 2: Innistrad: Crimson Vow vs. Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Phantom Sealed

QUICK DRAFT

October 10–24: Wilds of Eldraine

October 24–November 7: Phyrexia: All Will Be One

November 7–23: Dominaria United

OTHER EVENTS

October 10–17: Alchemy: Eldraine Premier Draft

October 17–31: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered: Fatal Flashback

October 17–31: Shadows over Innistrad Remastered: Fatal Flashback Sealed

November 2–14: Historic All Access, Basically No Bans!

PREMIER PLAY SCHEDULE

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00).

QUALIFIER EVENTS

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events. Check out the standings to see who's qualified for Arena Championship 4.

Qualifier tokens are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

October

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-One)

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 6 a.m. PT

October 14, 6 a.m. PT–October 15, 6 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Play-In (Best-of-Three)

October 20, 6 a.m. PT–October 21, 3 a.m. PT

October 20, 6 a.m. PT–October 21, 3 a.m. PT Format: Standard

Qualifier Weekend

October 21, 6 a.m. PT–October 22, 4 p.m. PT

October 21, 6 a.m. PT–October 22, 4 p.m. PT Format: Standard

ARENA OPEN The Arena Open Day One entry window begins at 6 a.m. PT and closes to new entries the following day at 3 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). The Day Two entry window is 2 hours only, from 6 a.m. PT until 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00). Arena Open: Wilds of Eldraine Limited October 28: Day One, Wilds of Eldraine Sealed (Best-of-One and Best-of-Three) October 29: Day Two, Wilds of Eldraine Draft (Best-of-Three)



ARENA CHAMPIONSHIP 4

The Arena Championship is an invitation-only, two-day virtual event for players who earn invitations through Qualifier Weekend events.

Arena Championship 5

Announcement forthcoming

October 2023 Ranked Season The October 2023 Ranked Season begins September 30 at 12:05 p.m. PT and ends October 31 at 12 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00) Bronze Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack

Silver Reward: 1 Wilds of Eldraine pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

Diamond Reward: 4 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

Mythic Reward: 5 Wilds of Eldraine packs + 1,000 gold + Glass Casket card style + Bramble Familiar card style

